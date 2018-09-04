Wardrobe whoopsies: On purpose, or an accident?
Sometimes stars want to cringe with embarrassment. Other times, they just want attention.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Nicki Minaj
The "Super Bass" rapper showed a little too much while preforming at Jay-Z's Made In America Labor Day weekend festival. While singing in a neon halter top, Minaj accidently flashed the audience when the top slipped off revealing her chest.
(Twitter)
nicki-minaj
Kristin Cavallari: An accident
Cavallari let a little too much slip in her clevage-sporting yellow top while attending the iHeartRadio awards.
(SplashNews)
kristin-cavallari:-an-accident
Kendall Jenner: On purpose
Kendall Jenner wore a dangerously sheer top that left little to the imagination to join Caitlyn Jenner at hot spot Nobu in West Hollywood. For more photos of Jenner, visit x17online.com
.
(X17)
kendall-jenner:-on-purpose
Kim Kardashian: An accident
Kim Kardashian suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her nude Spanx became visible as she left Madeo in Beverly Hills. For more photos of Kardashian, visit x17online.com
.
(X17)
kim-kardashian:-an-accident
Tara Reid: On purpose
Tara Reid was seen at Delilah Nightclub in West Hollywood dressed in a silver evening gown that flashed a whole lotta sideboob. The actress has recently been promoting her latest installment of the "Sharknado" film series.
(Splash)
tara-reid:-on-purpose
Emily Ratajkowski: On purpose
Emily Ratajkowski suffered a nip slip while out at dinner. But luckily, the model caught the wardrobe whoops before posting a picture of it on her Instagram
. However, the "Blurred Lines" beauty didn't want to miss out on posting a photo for her fans so she opted to blur out the malfunction.
(Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski)
emily-ratajkowski:-on-purpose
Rachel McCord: On purpose
Actress/model Rachel McCord made heads turn on the blue carpet while attending the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV summer party in West Hollywood. A smiling McCord had no qualms flashing a sideboob for photographers while wearing a daring low-cut top. MORE: BEST DRESSED CELEBS — JULY 2018
(Getty)
rachel-mccord:-on-purpose
Heidi Klum: On purpose
Model Heidi Klum did not seem to mind showing off her lacy bra during a heat wave in New York City.
(Splash)
heidi-klum:-on-purpose
Cindy Crawford: By accident
Cindy Crawford was spotted showing too much as she was getting dressed for a photoshoot on Malibu beach. For more photos of Crawford, visit x17online.com
.
(X17)
cindy-crawford:-by-accident
Michelle Rodriguez: By accident
Actress Michelle Rodriguez nearly faced a wardrobe malfunction while posing for photographers at the De Grisogono Party during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. For more photos of Rodriguez, visit x17online.com
.
(X17)
michelle-rodriguez:-by-accident
Adriana Lima: By accident
Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima almost revealed a little too much while she was posing for photographers during a photoshoot in New York City.
(Splash)
adriana-lima:-by-accident
Lindsey Vonn at the ACMs: By accident
Lindsey Vonn showed up with a big stain on her chest at the ACM Awards. It's unclear if it was just really hot on the red carpet or if Vonn accidentally spilled some water on her dress before walking out in front of the cameras. Either way, the athlete clearly didn't realize the awkward mistake.
(AP)
lindsey-vonn-at-the-acms:-by-accident
Margot Robbie: By accident
Robbie revealed a strap of her Oscars' dress broke during the show, and she sewed it back on herself after an assistant brought her a sewing kit. “Oh, ain’t got time for that!” she told People
magazine.
(AP)
margot-robbie:-by-accident
Jennifer Lawrence: By accident
(FilmMagic/Getty)
jennifer-lawrence:-by-accident
Christina Aguilera: On purpose
Christina Aguilera opted for a daring look when she dressed up as a titillating cowgirl, pasties and all, for a holiday party. "So much holiday fun last night," captioned the 37-year-old singer on Instagram. For more photos of Aguilera, visit HollywoodLife.com
.
(Instagram)
christina-aguilera:-on-purpose
Erin Holland: By accident
Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland gave photographers an eyeful when she accidentally flashed her fashion tape at the Harper's BAZAAR party in Sydney.
(Splash)
erin-holland:-by-accident
Monika Radulovic: By accident
Former Miss Universe Australia Monika Radulovic was with her artist partner, Alesandro Ljubicic, when she accidentally flashed her underwear at the MAAS Centre for Fashion Ball while on the red carpet.
(Splash)
monika-radulovic:-by-accident
Bebe Rexha: By accident
Bebe Rexha had a wardrobe snafu on the Grammys red carpet on Jan. 28, 2018. The back of the singer's dress ripped in the back but she quickly got herself together for the big show.
(AP/Fox News)
bebe-rexha:-by-accident
Bella Hadid: By accident
(Getty)
bella-hadid:-by-accident
Irina Shayk: An accident
Russian model Irina Shayk happily posed for photographers at The Fashion Awards 2017 held in London's Royal Albert Hall. However, the 31-year-old didn't noticed she was showing off a little too much.
(Splash)
irina-shayk:-an-accident
Charlotte McKinney: By accident
Charlotte McKinney kicked off the Halloween festivities by dressing up as Michelle Pfeiffer’s character Elvira Hancock from 1983's “Scarface.” However, the 24-year-old revealed more than what she anticipated in front of photographers. For more photos of McKinney, visit x17online.com
.
(X17)
charlotte-mckinney:-by-accident
Cristiana Capotondi: By accident
(WireImage)
cristiana-capotondi:-by-accident
Olivia Munn: By accident
(Backgrid)
olivia-munn:-by-accident
Joanna Krupa: By accident
(Splash)
joanna-krupa:-by-accident
Kendall's sheer top: On purpose
Kendall Jenner donned a completely-sheer red top while stepping out in New York City. The reality star and model seems to have forgotten her bra on purpose leaving very little to the imagination.
(Splash)
kendall's-sheer-top:-on-purpose
Ronda Rousey
(BackGrid/Reuters)
ronda-rousey
Selena Gomez: By accident
Selena Gomez suffered her second wardrobe malfunction in less than one week. Unlike last week when she donned a sheer dress with no bra (see the next slide), this time the pop star flashed her breasts by accident. Click here for more pics of the wardrobe whoops.
(X17)
selena-gomez:-by-accident
Selena Gomez: On purpose
(BackGrid)
selena-gomez:-on-purpose
Emily Ratajkowski: By accident
(Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com)
emily-ratajkowski:-by-accident
Stella Maxwell
Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell stepped out in a revealing wrap dress while in London. It took Miley Cyrus' rumored ex a little while to realize the wind had blown her dress open...
(Splash)
stella-maxwell
Lake Bell
Lake Bell had a Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet when a big gust of wing blew up the fringes on her dress to reveal her underwear. Talk about embarrassing! Click here for more wardrobe malfunctions.
(Splash News)
lake-bell
Kris Jenner
The Kardashian momager showed off a little too much when she stepped out to dinner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Jenner clearly forgot her bra at home and suffered a wardrobe malfunction in her peek-a-boo dress
(Splash)
kris-jenner
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn showed off her wardrobe malfunction on Instagram. The professional athlete shared a picture
of herself at the gym with a few holes in her workout pants. She wrote, "When you get to the gym and your trainer starts laughing at you because your dog ate your pants...literally." Click here for more pictures of the star on Hollywoodlife.com
.
(Reuters/Instagram)
lindsey-vonn
Ben Affleck
(Getty)
ben-affleck
Melanie Griffith
Is this a case of bad lighting or a case of over-sharing? We can't be too sure, but Griffith's dress left little to the imagination.
(Splash News)
melanie-griffith
Kelly Bensimon
(Startraksphoto)
kelly-bensimon
Petra Nemcova
The model took a big fashion risk and donned a sheer jumpsuit at the Chopard party during the Cannes Film Festival sans bra. It's unclear whether she intended to show off her bare chest or if it was an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. Star sightings: Celebrities at Cannes 2016
(Getty)
petra-nemcova
Khloe Kardashian
Well, hello! Khloe Kardashian showed off a bit more than she was bargaining for when she attended a Beyoncé concert. The reality star donned a skin-tight black bodysuit and no underwear. When the paparazzi's flashing cameras set off, the bodysuit became completely sheer and revealed the star's booty. Click here for more pics of Kardashian on X17online.com
.
(X17)
khloe-kardashian
Alessandra Ambrosio: Oops!
(PacificCoastNews)
alessandra-ambrosio:-oops!
Sharna Burgess: On accident
The 'DWTS' star's top fell down at the end of a performance with Antonio Brown, so ABC had to cut away until she dealt with the situation. She gave her malfunction a "10," but the judges gave the dance "8s".
(ABC)
sharna-burgess:-on-accident
Hailey Baldwin: On purpose
(X17)
hailey-baldwin:-on-purpose
Jennifer Garner: By accident
Jennifer Garner shared an embarrassing moment on the red carper with there "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" co-star Steve Carell. The mom-of-three accidentally revealed a pair of nude Spanx under her LBD. Click here for more celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.
(Splash)
jennifer-garner:-by-accident
Sofia Vergara: On accident
(Getty)
sofia-vergara:-on-accident
Nicki Minaj: The jury is out
Nicki Minaj held her dress together as she performed "Bang Bang" during the MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014. She said it was an accident. TMZ reported that it was all staged.
(Reuters)
nicki-minaj:-the-jury-is-out
Lily Allen: Whoops!
The British singer made the same faux pas in the same silver jumpsuit last month when she opened for Miley Cyrus on her "Bangerz" Tour. Allen, 29, displayed more than she intended in the shiny outfit with a low-cut neckline. Click here for more from HollywoodLife.com.
(Getty)
lily-allen:-whoops!
Rihanna: On purpose
Rihanna walked down the red carpet in the most talked-about dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards. A sheer layer of mesh-like, Swarovski crystals-covered material separated her birthday suit from the rest of the world. Rihanna's known for pushing the fashion envelope, but did she go too far this time?
(Reuters)
rihanna:-on-purpose
Miley Cyrus: Whoops
For once, it seems Miley Cyrus didn't intentionally expose herself on camera. The outrageous and always scantily-clad Cyrus only meant to open her shirt to reveal her toned abs and black bra, but ended up posting a nip slip on Instagram.
(Instagram)
miley-cyrus:-whoops
Ashley Tisdale: Whoops
Tisdale only meant to show off her toned legs but ended up exposing herself to the paparazzi. The 28-year-old might want to try a slightly longer miniskirt next time. For more pictures of the bride-to-be (fiance is musician Christopher French) visit X17online.com.
(X17online.com)
ashley-tisdale:-whoops
Miley Cyrus: On purpose (again)
Miley celebrated Flashback Friday by posting a topless photo of herself getting her now signature pixie cut. While Cyrus had plenty of clothed photos to post of herself, the selfie-obsessed singer chose one which she knew would get lots of attention. Mission accomplished Miley. Click here for more outrageous Miley moments.
(Instagram)
miley-cyrus:-on-purpose-(again)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: On purpose
(X17)
rosie-huntington-whiteley:-on-purpose
Sharon Stone: On purpose
(© www.splashnews.com)
sharon-stone:-on-purpose
Kendall Jenner: On purpose again
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," 18, definitely knew what she was doing when she ditched her bra to strut her stuff down the Marc Jacobs runway during New York Fashion Week. (AP)
(AP)
kendall-jenner:-on-purpose-again
Carmen Electra: On purpose
Come on, wearing no bra when you know your dress is see through? Aren't you better than that, Carmen Electra? Oh, you once dated Dennis Rodman? Maybe not.
See the whole set at RumorFix.com.
(© www.splashnews.com)
carmen-electra:-on-purpose
Britney Spears: An accident
While performing in Las Vegas, Britney nearly lost her entire ensemble when her sequin leotard popped open during her dance routine. Once of her backup dancers re-zipped Brit as she danced through the wardrobe whoops.
(Instagram)
Click here for more on Britney from ET
britney-spears:-an-accident
Lindsay Lohan: On purpose
Apparently Lindsay's latest rehab stint didn't address her need to over-share on social media. The actress posted this revealing pic, clearly a non-accidental wardrobe malfunction.
(Instagram)
lindsay-lohan:-on-purpose
Brooklyn Decker: An accident
(RumorFix)
brooklyn-decker:-an-accident
Nina Agdal: An accident
Sure, Agdal wore a white evening gown into the sea, so when things went awry, it was not surprising, but we do think it filing up with water like that was not exactly what she or the photographers anticipated. So score one for kind of an accident!
See 31 more pics of Nina in the water at RumorFix.
(RumorFix)
nina-agdal:-an-accident
Candice Swanepoel: An Accident
Model Candice Swanepoel was walking the catwalk in Brazil, when her sheer top slipped and showed too much. Ever the professional, Candice just kept strutting down the runway. The show must go on!
(AP)
candice-swanepoel:-an-accident
Stephanie Seymour: An accident
(Â© 2013 FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, U.S.A.)
stephanie-seymour:-an-accident
Kate Moss: On purpose
(Contact: Insight News & Features, Inc.)
kate-moss:-on-purpose
Tina Fey: By accident
tina-fey:-by-accident
Pamela Anderson: On purpose
(© 2013 FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, U.S.A.)
pamela-anderson:-on-purpose
Nabilla Benattia: On purpose
(© www.splashnews.com)
nabilla-benattia:-on-purpose
Miranda Kerr: On purpose
Orlando Bloom's wife decided to leave her bra at home when she headed to watch the U.S. Open. Apparently a nationally televised tennis event is not an occasion for undergarments?
Go to E! for more pics of Miranda.
(Splash)
miranda-kerr:-on-purpose
Paula Patton: By accident
Paula showed off more than she bargained for at the "Two Guns" premiere in New York.
For more pics of Paula, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)
paula-patton:-by-accident
Ashley Greene: On purpose
(Rumorfix.com)
ashley-greene:-on-purpose
Toni Braxton: By accident
Braxton's dress fell down during a dance routine with an audience member at one of her concerts. Luckily a fan noticed and gave her his blazer to cover up with for the remainder of the song.
(YouTube/Reuters)
toni-braxton:-by-accident
Jennifer Aniston: On purpose
Aniston opted not to wear anything underneath her tight T-shirt on the set of "Squirrels to the Nuts" in New York.
See more of Aniston on set.
(X17online.com)
jennifer-aniston:-on-purpose
The Bella Twins: By accident
The WWE’s Brie Bella had a wardrobe malfunction during a taping of "Total Divas" on "WWE Raw." She later tweeted: "I apologize 4 my wardrobe malfunction I'm embarrassed & it looks as though the humidity made my tape come off You'll never see that again! B."
See more of the twins supporting our troops.
(USA)
the-bella-twins:-by-accident
Gerard Butler: By accident
(Â© 2013 FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, U.S.A.)
gerard-butler:-by-accident
Lady Gaga: On purpose
lady-gaga:-on-purpose
Courtney Stodden: On purpose
In an outfit like this, it's hard to believe Courtney Stodden's slip was really an accident. The 18-year-old showed too much in her black mesh "dress" (if you can even call it that).
(Splash)
Click here for more Stodden pics from ET.
courtney-stodden:-on-purpose
Miley Cyrus: By accident
(Â© www.splashnews.com)
miley-cyrus:-by-accident
Rita Ora: By accident
(RumorFix)
rita-ora:-by-accident
Selena Gomez: By accident
Former Disney star Selena Gomez had a totally accidental slip up during a concert in Boston. After her skirt showed too much, Selena held on to it for the remainder of the performance.
Click here for more from RumorFix
selena-gomez:-by-accident
Reese Witherspoon: By accident
reese-witherspoon:-by-accident
Mariah Carey: By accident
Mariah Carey's live wardrobe malfunction while performing on "Good Morning America" was definitely not on purpose.
(Reuters)
mariah-carey:-by-accident
John Travolta: By accident
(X17online.com)
john-travolta:-by-accident
Eva Longoria: By accident
eva-longoria:-by-accident
Jessica Alba: On purpose
(RumorFix)
jessica-alba:-on-purpose
Anne Hathaway: By accident
anne-hathaway:-by-accident