Celebrities who served their country

The Columbian-born actress, who grew up in New Jersey, served in the army for three years after high school. "I went into the army right after high school, and the first day of basic training was really hard," she told Maxim . "We were in the cold at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and it was miserable. I quickly realized I’d have to change my attitude if I was going to get through it. I’ve always tried to make the most out of my experiences, but that one was tough."