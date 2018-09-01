Fox News
Celeb style: How low can they go?
Some stars aren't scared to wear a dress cut down to waaaaaaaay down there.
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens took the plunge on Instagram where she debuted a deep, plunging v-neck. For more photos of the former Disney star, visit HollywoodLife.com.
(Instagram)

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee took the plunge at Craig's in West Hollywood for Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. For more photos of McPhee, visit x17online.com.
(X17)

Jenny McCarthy

Former Playboy covergirl Jenny McCarthy made an eye-popping display while attending the FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party at Soho House in Hollywood.
(Splash)

Maren Morris

The country singer left little to the imagination in her Daisy Dukes and low-cut top. Morris' new husband, country singer Ryan Hurd, is one lukcy guy! Click here to see what Morris wore to her recent wedding.
(Instagram/Maren Morris)

Halle Berry

Halle Berry had all eyes on her at the Toronto International Film Festival. The 51-year-old actress wore plunging embroidered and lace jumpsuit at the premiere of her upcoming movie "Kings" at the Bisha Hotel Toronto.
(George Pimentel/WireImage)

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a gold, floor-length gown. She completed the look with natural makeup, side swept hair and a gold clutch.
(AP)

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian nearly stopped traffic in her low-cut black top and ripped jeans. We bet this look isn't helping her exes get over their regrets. Click here for more pictures of the reality star on X17online.com.
(X17online)

Paris Hilton

Hilton's plunging neckline served a dual purpose as it also showed off her Malibu name plate. Go to X17online.com for more pics of Paris
(X17online)

Nicola Peltz

The "Transformers 4" star posed for pictures in a plunging black jacket and shorts with her handsome costar Jack Reynor.
(Reuters)

Rutina Wesley

The "True Blood" actress dared to bare at the premiere of the seventh and final season of the HBO television series.
(Reuters)

Kim Kardashian

The reality star made a daring decollétage display after returning from a photo shoot with North in hand. Click here for more pics of Kim's near nip slip.
(FAME FLYNET)

Kendall Jenner

Fashion model and Kim Kardashian half-sister Kendall Jenner leaves her hotel in New York looking like she forgot something. But we don't think she forgot anything. Click for 17 more Kendall almost-malfunction pics.
(Splash)

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert

The country superstars did more than show off their chops at the Billboard Awards with the debut of their new duet "Somethin' Bad." Lambert and Underwood also got attention for their different, but equally sexy red carpet looks.
(Reuters)

Olivia Munn

Munn took things down to the belt line at the 2014 Met Gala.
(AP)

Blake Lively

Husband Ryan Reynolds must be an expert at "eyes up here" as his wife Blake is well known for her plunging necklines.
(AP)

Lea Michele

Michele gave fans something to talk about. The actress arrived at the LA Premiere of "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return" in a plunging polka dot halter dress.
(AP)

Rita Ora

British singer Rita Ora debuted a retro do at the MTV Movie Awards but it wasn't her platinum locks that got our attention. Ora wore a satin black dress with a plunging neckline.
(Reuters)

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley leaves little to the imagination on the "Divergent" red carpet with co-star Theo James.
(AP)

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey sizzled in a very low cut gown while performing at the annual BET awards. The singer wore a black hip hugging dress that seemed reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit.
(Reuters)

Miranda Kerr

The Victoria's Secret model looks just as good in formal gowns as she does in bikinis.
(Reuters)

Jessica Chastain

In "Zero Dark Thirty," Jessica Chastain is mostly in T-shirts and suits, so it's nice to see her feminine and glammed up.
(Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston

The comedic actress normally plays it safe with fashion but every now and then she surprises us. She wore this shiny, short and very revealing dress to ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute.
(Reuters)

