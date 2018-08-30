Stars then and now

Tina Louise
Tina Louise is best-known for playing movie star Ginger Grant on "Gilligan's Island," a role she largely tried to distance herself from after the show wrapped. She refused to sign on for any of the revivals that the rest of the cast particpated in. She's recently acted in films like "The Happy Ending" and "The Stepford Wives." Here, the star is seen on June 14, 2018, stepping out for movie screening in NYC.
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell, best known for starring in the hit '90s show "Party of Five," as well as the 1996 horror film "Scream" looked glamorous on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of "Skyscraper."
Kathleen Turner
Actress and director Kathleen Turner, whose famous raspy voice nabbed her the voice of Jessica Rabbit in 1988's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," met fans at Supanova Sydney for a special Q&A.
