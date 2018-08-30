Celebrity sightings

The Hollywood stars are spotted out and about.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Good Pals Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville attend the premiere of WE tv’s hit series, “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars," at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 28, 2018. (Earl Gibson III | Getty Images for WE tv) good-pals

Yeah Buddy Paul DelVecchio, also known by his stage name “ DJ Pauly D ," hits the red carpet for the premiere of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars," before attending to his deejay duties at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 28, 2018. (Earl Gibson III | Getty Images for WE tv) yeah-buddy

Tennis Fun Tennis pro Venus Williams makes a quick stop at the American Express Fan Experience to play a round of Super Rally during the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships in Queens, New York on August 28, 2018. (Getty for American Express ) tennis-fun

Pretty in Floral Hilary Duff cradles her baby bump while striking a pose on the red carpet in New York City on August 27, 2018. The soon-to-be mama of two announced the Imagine If, With Jif contest kick off with Jif Peanut Butter. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Jif) pretty-in-floral-

Back-to-School Celebration Tia Mowry, right, is all smiles with pal Adrienne Bailon, left, while attending The Tot x BumbleBFF x Peanut Back-to-School Block Party at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 25, 2018. (Sansho Scott ) back-to-school-celebration

Time to Eat Actress Judy Greer steps out for the Hilton Garden Inn Sophisticated Bites Menu Reveal event in Burbank, Calif. on August 22, 2018. ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hilton Garden Inn) time-to-eat

Stars Collide (From left) Kendra Wilkinson, Kelly Osbourne, Thomas J. Henry and Lance Bass pose for a group photo during the Thomas J. Henry Law Firm’s Celebration of 25 Years Of Excellence event in San Antonio, Texas on August 18, 2018. (Getty Images ) stars-collide

Shanina Shimmers Shanina Shaik was as elegant as ever as she attended Thomas J. Henry Law Firm’s Celebration of 25 Years Of Excellence event in San Antonio, Texas on August 18, 2018. (Getty Images) shanina-shimmers

Red Carpet Fun (From left) Stars Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne and Ethan Hawke share a laugh at the premiere of their new movie "Juliet, Naked" presented by SVEDKA Vodka in NYC on August 14, 2018. (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix) red-carpet-fun

#SundayFunday Model Karolina Kurkova, far right, co-hosts the 2nd Annual Maisonette Market Pop-Up at Serena & Lily in East Hampton, New York on August 12, 2018. (Diana Lee) #sundayfunday-

Ladies in White Celebrity stylist and designer, Rachel Zoe, left, strikes a pose with Maisonette co-founder, Sylvana Ward Durrett, at the 2nd annual Maisonette Market Pop-Up Celebration in Sag Harbor, New York on August 8, 2018. (Hunter Abrams / BFA) ladies-in-white

Riding for a Good Cause Prince Jackson gears up for Kiehl’s 9th annual LifeRide for amfAR at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 6, 2018. (Getty Images for Kiehl’s) riding-for-a-good-cause

Wild Celebration "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore steps out in a leopard print dress to celebrate the launch of YouTube Premium's original comedy series, "Sideswiped," at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 27, 2018. (FilmMagic for YouTube Premium) wild-celebration

Fashionable Mama Model and mom-of-three, Molly Sims, looked summer chic in a bright orange Rag & Bone suit while hosting the Amazon’s Alexa for Families event in New York City on July 24, 2018. (Michael Simon ) fashionable-mama

Gaming Skills Tom Felton put his gaming skills to the test playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch at the Variety Studio at Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego, Calif. on July 19, 2018. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images) gaming-skills

Casual Outing Miley Cyrus' big sis, Brandi , keeps it casual in jeans and a white tee at the launch of WTRMLNSLCE at the Equinox Sports Club in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 19, 2018. (Michael Williams/StarTraks) casual-outing

'Heroes' Celebration HEROES at THE ESPYS pre-party event in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018. Three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast, Aly Raisman , attends theHEROES at THE ESPYS pre-party event in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018. (John Sciulli/Getty for ESPN) 'heroes'-celebration

Basketball Bros "Bachelorette" stars Colton Underwood, left, and Nick Viall, right, team up for the $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by Monster Energy Outbreak, at UCLA Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 17, 2018. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images) basketball-bros

Beach Buds Dakota Johnson joins Hollywood stylist, Kate Young, at her 2nd Annual MAISON ST-GERMAIN event at the Little Beach House in Malibu, Calif. on July 10, 2018. (Sansho Scott for BFA) beach-buds

Radiant in Red "Last Man on Earth" star January Jones looks radiant in a red Shoshanna dress at the 2nd Annual MAISON ST-GERMAIN in Malibu, Calif. on July 10, 2018. (Sansho Scott for BFA) radiant-in-red

Lovely Ladies Actresses Nina Dobrev and Ashley Madekwe stun at the 2nd Annual MAISON ST-GERMAIN in Malibu, Calif. on July 10, 2018. (Sansho Scott for BFA) lovely-ladies

Empowerment Brunch Singer-actress-model Teyana Taylor attends the CÎROC Empowered Brunch Series in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 7, 2018, where she also recieved the 'Empowered Woman of Influence' award. (Peter Forest & Soul Brother for CÎROC) empowerment-brunch

Fashion-Forward Mama Nearly two months after welcoming her and husband, actor Alec Baldwin's fourth child , Hilaria, far left, steps out for The Tot x Ever After Summer Pop Up event in East Hampton, New York on July 6, 2018. (Gregory Scaffidi) fashion-forward-mama

Totally Tubular The cast of Netflix's "GLOW" celebrated the season two premiere of their comedy series with an ‘80s-themed party sponsored by Lyft at Muscle Beach in Venice, Calif. on June 29, 2018. (Lyft) totally-tubular-

Super Selfie Jaime King snapped selfies with gal pal Lucy Hale at Haute Living's celebration of Hale's cover with Real is a Diamond on June 28, 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif. (John Sciulli / Getty Images for Haute Living ) super-selfie

Sheer Elegance Ally Brooke stunned from head to toe at Haute Living's celebration of Lucy Hale's cover with Real is a Diamond on June 28, 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif. (John Sciulli / Getty Images for Haute Living ) sheer-elegance

Goofing Around Neil Patrick Harris shares a laugh with improv group OSFUG as they performed “The Struggle is Real…FUNNY!” show during the Jif Power Ups launch event at Carolines on Broadway in NYC on June 27, 2018. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Jif) goofing-around

Summer Days Fashion icon Olivia Palermo looks super chic in a black top and fringe skirt as she poses on the red carpet for the Peninsula Paris' "Made in California" Summer Party on June 26, 2018. (Say Who for The Peninsula Paris) summer-days

Post Award Show Duties "Creed II" star Michael B. Jordan and 2018 BET Awards host, Jamie Foxx, hang out at Foxx’s home in Los Angeles after the award show wrapped on June 24, 2018. Party guests, which included rappers Snoop Dogg and T.I., were treated to Grey Goose cocktails and performances by Migos, Tyga and Swae Lee. (Getty Images for Grey Goose) post-award-show-duties

Workout Ready "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes is ready for a workout as she attends the 3rd annual SHAPE Body Shop event at the Hudson Lofts in Los Angeles on June 23, 2018. (Rebecca Zisholtz/Meredith) workout-ready

Red Carpet Ready Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is all smiles as he steps out for "The Man Who Unlocked the Universe" premiere on June 21, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) red-carpet-ready

For a Good Cause Selena Gomez’s close friend and “grown-ish” star, Francia Raísa, gets glammed up to support the Unlikely Heroes Nights Of Freedom LA event at the Loft at the W Hotel in Hollywood, Calif. on June 21, 2018. (Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes) for-a-good-cause

Date Night "The Arrangement" star Josh Henderson and girlfriend Oana Gregory kept close as they attended The Creux Automatiq Affair, benefiting the Aryana Health Care Foundation, at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif on June 20, 2018. (Jay Layno) date-night

Gaming Fan "Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara has a blast playing games at the American Express Card Member Club during the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York on June 14, 2018. (Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for American Express) gaming-fan

Getting Pampered Priyanka Chopra steps out sans rumored boyfriend, Nick Jonas , to enjoy a little R&R at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City on June 14, 2018. (Craig Barritt/Startraks) getting-pampered

Having Fun Jennifer Lawrence's ex, Darren Aronofsky, enjoys some downtime during Nintendo's Day 3 of the E3 Celebrations on June 14, 2018. Meanwhile, the actress has been spotted with her new rumored beau, Cooke Maroney. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images) having-fun-

Stepping Out Actor Jeremy Renner celebrates the inaugural Rosé Day LA at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, Calif on June 9, 2018. (Sansho Scott/BFA.com) stepping-out-

So Sweet Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross have a mid-day date sans 2-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow, at the inaugural Rosé Day LA at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, Calif on June 9, 2018. (Sansho Scott/BFA.com) so-sweet