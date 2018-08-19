Stars then and now

">

Joan Collins "Dynasty" star Joan Collins arrived at West Hollywood's Craig's restaurant for a glamorous night out on the town. (Getty/Splash) joan-collins

Tina Louise Tina Louise is best-known for playing movie star Ginger Grant on "Gilligan's Island," a role she largely tried to distance herself from after the show wrapped. She refused to sign on for any of the revivals that the rest of the cast particpated in. She's recently acted in films like "The Happy Ending" and "The Stepford Wives." Here, the star is seen on June 14, 2018, stepping out for movie screening in NYC. (Getty) tina-louise

Brigitte Bardot MORE: THROWBACK TIME — CELEBRITY FLASHBACK PHOTOS '60s sex symbol Brigitte Bardot met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris to discuss animal conditions in France. The French actress founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which is dedicated to the protection of animals. (Splash/Getty) brigitte-bardot

Neve Campbell Neve Campbell, best known for starring in the hit '90s show "Party of Five," as well as the 1996 horror film "Scream" looked glamorous on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of "Skyscraper." (Zuma/Dimension Films) neve-campbell

Marlo Thomas MORE: CELEB PHOTOGRAPHER SPILLS OLD HOLLYWOOD SECRETS Marlo Thomas was spotted braving the wintry elements. The 80-year-old star was seen arriving at Build Studios in New York City. (Splash/Getty) marlo-thomas

Ali Larter MORE: ALI LARTER TALKS GETTING IN SHAPE FOR 'RESIDENT EVIL' Ali Larter, the '90s screen siren who starred in popular film and TV shows during the '90s and early 200s, such as "Dawson's Creek," "Final Destination," and "Legally Blonde," among others, was spotted partying during Golden Globes night. The actress is 41. (Splash/Getty) ali-larter

Pierce Brosnan MORE: PIERCE BROSNAN RECALLS WORKING WITH ROBIN WILLIAMS ON 'MRS. DOUBTFIRE' Pierce Brosnan surprised 007 fans with his beard as he arrived home in Los Angeles after supporting his son Paris at his catwalk debut during Milan Fashion Week. The 64-year-old Irish actor famously starred as James Bond before British actor Daniel Craig took over the iconic role. For more photos of Brosnan, visit x17online.com (X17/Getty) pierce-brosnan

Bo Derek MORE: BO DEREK OPENS UP ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH JOHN CORBETT Bo Derek, who made a huge splash in Hollywood with her 1979 film "10," was spotted attending the 26th Annual Movieguide Awards in Los Angeles. (Splash/Getty) bo-derek

Ginger Spice MORE: SPICE GIRLS EXPLORING 'NEW OPPORTUNITIES TOGETHER' FOLLOWING REUNION Geri Horner, best recognized as Ginger Spice of British girl group Spice Girls, was seen leaving BBC Radio Two studios after promoting her new TV series "All Together Now" in London. (Splash/Getty) ginger-spice

Baby Spice MORE: VICTORIA BECKHAM SAYS SPICE GIRLS 'NOT GOING ON TOUR' Emma Bunton, best known as Baby Spice in the British girl group Spice Girls, was seen leaving Geri Horner's (Ginger Spice) home after a highly publicized reunion. (Splash/Getty) baby-spice

Heather Thomas MORE: HOLLYWOOD'S BEST BIKINI BODIES OVER 40 Heather Thomas, best known as Jody Banks in the popular '80s series "The Fall Guy," was spotted rushing to catch her flight out of LAX with a male companion. For more photos of Thomas, visit x17online.com (X17/Getty) heather-thomas

Olsen Twins MORE: MARY-KATE & ASHLEY OLSEN STEP OUT AT THE 2018 MET GALA Former child stars-turned-fashion moguls Mary-Kate (left) and Ashley Olsen made a rare appearance at the 2018 CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. (Splash/Getty) olsen-twins

Jeremy Miller Former child star Jeremy Miller, best known for his portrayal of Ben Seaver on the hit '80s sitcom "Growing Pains," was spotted at the Hollywood Museum for their "REAL TO REEL" exhibition. MORE: CUE THE NOSTALGIA! FAVORITE TV REUNIONS (Hollywood Museum/Getty) jeremy-miller

Kathleen Turner Actress and director Kathleen Turner, whose famous raspy voice nabbed her the voice of Jessica Rabbit in 1988's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," met fans at Supanova Sydney for a special Q&A. (Splash/Playboy) kathleen-turner