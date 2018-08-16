Aretha Franklin's life in photos

Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul" whose recordings of such classics as "Respect" and "Chain of Fools" made her the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died on Aug. 16, 2018 of advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Aretha Frankin: 1942-2018 Recording legend Aretha Franklin died on Aug. 16, 2018 in her home in Detroit. She was 76. Born in Memphis but raised in Detroit, Franklin began singing in church as a youngster. By 14, Franklin had released her first album, "Songs of Faith" and began until she became a teenage mother of two sons. (Getty) aretha-frankin:-1942-2018

Rise to fame By 18, Franklin signed with Columbia Records and moved to New York, where her talents quickly brought her fame – and a title. In 1965, during a show, the M.C. gave her a crown and declared her the "Queen of Soul." (Getty Images) rise-to-fame

Grammy wins In all, she won 18 Grammy awards, beginning with Best Rhythm and Blues Recording for "Respect" in 1968 and ending with Best Gospel-Soul Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for "Never Gonna Break My Faith" with Mary J. Blige in 2008. Here, she accepts an award at the 1972 Grammys. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff) grammy-wins

Taking center stage Her other hits that followed included "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "Chain of Fools," "Call Me," and the 1972 gospel album "Amazing Grace." Here, she performs at the 1975 Academy Awards. (AP Photo) taking-center-stage

Daring duets Franklin teamed up with some big names, including James Brown. Here, they sing together during a taping for HBO at the Taboo night club in Detroit on Jan. 11, 1987. (AP Photo/Rob Kozloff) daring-duets

Place in history Aretha performed at the inaugural gala for President Bill Clinton in Washington on Jan. 19, 1993. After her passing, Hillary Clinton tweeted, "Mourning the loss today of Aretha Franklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend." (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) place-in-history

Medal of Freedom President George W. Bush awarded Aretha Franklin the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award in Washington. The singer was one of 14 icons — including famous boxer Muhammad Ali, actress Carol Burnett and actor Andy Griffith — to receive the award on Nov. 9, 2005. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson) medal-of-freedom

Memorable national anthem She sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl XL in Detroit on February 5, 2005. Franklin performed the song again at the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings game on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Jaws dropped around the country as Franklin slowly belted the “Star Spangled Banner." Franklin’s performance lasted a surprising 4 minutes and 35 seconds — what many believe to be a record. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) memorable-national-anthem-

Iconic performer Franklin set the stage for modern female singers, hitting milestones many artists only dream of. Here, she sings at the House of Blues in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Shea Walsh) iconic-performer

Inauguration ceremony Franklin sang "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at President Barack Obama's inauguration on January 20, 2009. She later detailed how she felt during the moment to Larry King. "There's a love affair going on with the country and Barack. I think it's the age of Barack. People have just fallen head over heels in love with him. His ascent to the presidency was miraculous. But we have to remember that he's not going to work miracles right off the top. It's going to take time." (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) inauguration-ceremony