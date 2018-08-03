Stars then and now

Tina Louise

Tina Louise is best-known for playing movie star Ginger Grant on "Gilligan's Island," a role she largely tried to distance herself from after the show wrapped. She refused to sign on for any of the revivals that the rest of the cast particpated in. She's recently acted in films like "The Happy Ending" and "The Stepford Wives." Here, the star is seen on June 14, 2018, stepping out for movie screening in NYC.

