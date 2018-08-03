Stars fall, go boom

Orlando Bloom



Bizarrely, British-born Orlando Bloom 35, gives thanks for his broken bones. He broke his back and spent four days paralyzed when he was 21, after a drainpipe he was climbing up collapsed.

Despite 18 months of rehabilitation and numerous surgeries, he calls the accident, "the making of me."

Orlando has grown up a bit since his stumble and now has a son, Flynn, with his Australian model wife Miranda Kerr.