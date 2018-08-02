'The Brady Bunch' cast: Where are they now?

Here's the story... of the Brady Bunch and their lives since leaving their groovy California split-level.

The Brady Bunch "Here's the story..." of the Brady Bunch! America's favorite big family graced television screens from 1969 to 1974. The popular sitcom, created by Sherwood Schwartz, featured the happy-go-lucky adventures of a widower with three boys who marries another widow with three adorable little girls. The show featured responsible architect and father Mike Brady (Robert Reed), loving stay-at-home mother Carol (Florence Henderson), girl-crazy oldest son Greg (Barry Williams), pretty and popular Marcia (Maureen McCormick), clumsy Peter (Christopher Knight), jealous Jan (Eve Plumb), oft-ignored Bobby (Mike Lookinland), and cutie with a lisp Cindy (Susan Olsen).

Then: Barry Williams Barry Williams played ladies man and oldest child, Greg Brady. Greg was popular at school, and stories of his girlfriends, surfing, and desire for singing stardom were frequently featured. And later Greg had something none of the other children ever dreamed of: their own room in the attic.

Now: Barry Williams Barry Williams has spent his entire career... as Greg Brady. The actor, born in 1954, has capitalized on the Brady role to the fullest: starring in "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star," creating fan page "The Greg Brady Project," and writing his autobiography, "Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg." Williams, pictured here in 2015, is on his third marriage and has two children.

Then: Maureen McCormick Marcia, Marcia, Marcia! The most popular Brady, Marcia, played by Maureen McCormick, was the eldest girl and arguably the most envied by her sister Jan thanks to her long blonde hair.

Now: Maureen McCormick In 2008, Maureen McCormick released her tell-all autobiography, "Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice." Inside, she unveiled stories of her romantic relationship with Barry Williams, her struggle with bulimia and depression, as well as cocaine and drug addictions. The actress was on "Celebrity Fit Club" in 2007 and won season five for her percentage weight loss. In 2016, she competed on "Dancing with the Stars." She's been married to Michael Cummings since 1985 and they have one daughter, Natalie.

Then: Christopher Knight The clumsiest Brady, Peter -- played by Christopher Knight -- was known for several hilarious sequences: dressing up as a girl scout, believing he had no personality, and of course singing with his changing voice during the family's musical run.

Now: Christopher Knight Until 2005, it appeared as though Christopher Knight had disappeared from television. The successful computer salesman and former tech VP reentered the spotlight by appearing on several VH1 shows, including "My Fair Brady," featuring his marriage to model Adrianne Curry, 25 years his junior. The couple later separated in 2011. He married Cara Kokenes in 2016.

Then: Eve Plumb Poor, unfortunate Jan with the braces and frizzy hair. Played by Eve Plumb, Jan had dreams of being like her popular sister Marcia, but never really got it, even going so far as to wear a brown wig to distinguish herself.

Now: Eve Plumb Despite a few sitcom appearances, Eve Plumb, born in 1958, has mostly left acting to pursue a painting career, and has sold several oil paintings to galleries around the world. In 2016, she sold a home for $3.9 million that she bought in Malibu back when she was 11 years old for just $55,300.

Then: Mike Lookinland Always getting his other siblings in trouble, Bobby Brady (portrayed by Mike Lookinland, was the big dreamer of the children, and in the later "The Bradys" series became a race car driver.

Now: Mike Lookinland After a DUI arrest in 1997, Mike now leads a mostly quiet lifestyle with his wife, Kelly, whom he married in 1987, and his two children. His son Scott even reprised his Bobby Brady role in the TV movie, "Growing Up Brady." Here, Lookinland is pictured at a 2018 expo in New Jersey.

Then: Susan Olsen The youngest of the bunch, Cindy Brady with her cute blonde pigtails and lisp was portrayed by Susan Olsen. She was a big tattle-tale and a mischievous schemer, even getting quarterback legend Joe Namath to meet Bobby.

Now: Susan Olsen Since the show's end Susan ventured into graphic design and even radio hosting. She also competed on Fox Reality's "Gimme My Reality Show," where celebrities compete for their own reality show. And despite urban legend, Susan says that she is not, and never was, an adult film star. The actress has one son. In 2017, she reunited with her Brady siblings on the "Today" show. Olsen, right, was joined by Barry Williams, left, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland on the show.

Then: Robert Reed Despite his agreeable persona as Mike Brady, Robert Reed was the most volatile on set, often arguing with creator Sherwood Schwartz about the "ridiculous" plot lines of the show. With his Shakespearean acting, Reed seemed to regret his quirky, family-friendly program. His frequent fights left him out of the series' final episode.

Robert Reed: 1932-1992 Despite his disagreements on set, Reed took part in all the Brady reunions, and starred in several other TV movies. He was very concerned about keeping his homosexuality secret, insecure about the future of his acting career if it was revealed. Sadly, in 1992, Reed, 59, died in Pasadena, California, from colon and bladder cancer, while also suffering from AIDS.

Then: Florence Henderson As Carol Brady, Florence Henderson was half of the dynamic Mike-Carol duo. Carol was the classic stay-at-home mom: loving and gentle but also no-nonsense when her kids acted up. Later in the series, she becomes a real estate agent, while also changing her classic bob for a more updated look.

Florence Henderson: 1934-2016 Rated among the "100 Greatest TV Icons," Florence long held on to her loving Carol Brady image. In her later years, she appeared in shows such as VH1's "My Fair Brady" with Christopher Knight and "The Surreal Life." She also performed "God Bless America" at the Indy 500 since the mid-1990s. On November 24, 2016, Henderson died at the age of 82 . Three days earlier, she'd been on the set of "Dancing with the Stars" to support her TV daughter Maureen McCormick.

Then: Ann B. Davis Ann B. Davis portrayed slightly odd but kindly housekeeper, Alice. She often solved family conflicts on the series and served as the children's confidant. In the last season, Alice's character becomes engaged to longtime boyfriend and neighborhood butcher, Sam.