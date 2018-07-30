What celebrities really weigh

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she weighs 98 pounds, which is just 36 more than her 8-year-old son, Mason.
Though baby daddy Scott Disick once jokingly told her 93 pounds would be "the dream" weight-- (Note to the guys out there: not funny) -- we think Kourtney is one hot mama.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan dropped 40 pounds to play a character with tuberculosis on the History Channel's "Texas Rising. The actor revealed he went from 175 pounds to 130 pounds.
The "Real Housewives of New York City" star is often scrutinized for her thin frame. While the 5'7'' Skinnygirl mogul admits at times she can look "too thin," Frankel told Today that she does eat and weighs in at 115 pounds.
The Colombian beauty, as well known for her voluptuous body as she is for her role on "Modern Family," tells Allure she refuses to drop to below 130 pounds.
"My a-- gets smaller, and my boobs get smaller," she said. "In Latin America, if you don't have a big a--, you're nothing."
The smoking hot actress lost 20 pounds for her role as a ballerina in 2010 thriller "Black Swan," and she couldn't wait to gain it all back. "I looked like Gollum," she said, referring to the scary-skinny hobbit from "The Lord of the Rings."
Way harsh, but we agree that she looks much better with some meat on her bones.
You tell 'em, Topanga!
The former "Boy Meets World" star took to Twitter to speak out against haters who said she looked fat at her October 2013 wedding.
"Ppl saying I was FAT @ my wedding: u r the worst kind of ppl on the PLANET. I weigh 107 pounds & am 5'1". YOU are the reason anorexia exists," she tweeted, adding later, "Side note, I plan on coming home from this honeymoon weighing 299 pounds. #love #goodfood #adultbeverages #allday."
The petite actress caused a stir when she appeared on the cover of Allure's June 2013 issue with the headline, "115 pounds of grit and heartache."
"This is how much I weigh, it's something I can't control, it's who I am," she said, defending the magazine's editorial decision in an interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie. "I don't think it was to make an issue of my weight. I think it was to say for a lightweight person, I seem to be really strong-minded."
The troubled star has very publicly struggled with image issues, ranting about her weight and desire for plastic surgery. “About to put on makeup! I weigh 135, I've gained weight! I need to be 100 lbs!” she tweeted along with this photo. Not exactly a healthy goal for her 5-foot-7-inch frame.
The sexy singer exudes confidence now, but she has admitted to struggling with body issues in the past.
"I'm generally 130 pounds, which is totally fine for me. But when I was a kid, I was the same height and weighed more like 145," the 5-foot-7-inch beauty told Elle.
The 55-year-old bombshell has never apologized for her curves, and she isn't starting now.
"I’m about 137 to 138 pounds and I feel pretty good about it," she said in 2010. "As soon as you get older, your face starts to look drawn -- that’s why I think I’m better off with those five extra pounds."
If that's what it takes to look this good at Andie's age, bring on the cheese burgers.
Kim is known for her killer curves, but she has been working hard to lose the 50 pounds she gained during her pregnancy, telling People magazine she has already lost 43 of them with the Atkins diet.
Before she became a mom, the 5-foot-2-inch star has said she weighed in at 117, but anyone who saw her bootylicious Instagram selfie knows she's rocking those few extra pounds.
She may be a former model, but Tyra is proud not to be stick thin.
While some would hide out after being scrutinized for weight gain, Tyra chose to pose on the cover of People magazine in 2007 with the headline, "You Call This Fat?"
The 5-foot-10-inch stunner's weight has fluctuated over the years, but she admits to having weighed 20 to 30 pounds more than the average supermodel at the height of her career, and to gaining about 30 pounds since then.
"I have one thing to say to you: kiss my fat a--!" the sassy talk show host says to her critics.
Whether they're curvy or teeny-tiny, we give them all credit for being honest.