What celebrities really weigh
Whether they're curvy or teeny-tiny, we give them all credit for being honest.
Kim Kardashian: 119 pounds

It's no secret Kim Kardashian has been working hard to get into shape after working with a new trainer last year. The mom-of-three revealed on Instagram that she weighs a mere 119 pounds. Click here for more pics of Kardashian on X17online.com.
(X17)

Kourtney Kardashian: 98 pounds

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that she weighs 98 pounds, which is just 36 more than her 8-year-old son, Mason.

Though baby daddy Scott Disick once jokingly told her 93 pounds would be "the dream" weight-- (Note to the guys out there: not funny) -- we think Kourtney is one hot mama.

(Reuters)

Sarah Stage: 137 pounds

Fitness model Sarah Stage revealed she was 137 pounds. The mom, who is seven months pregnant in this picture, said on her Instagram story, according to E!, that she has gained 18 pounds with her second pregnancy. Click here for more pics of Stage on Hollywoodlife.com.
(Instagram)

Hoda Kotb: 152 pounds

Ringing in 2017 with a resolution to lose weight, the "Today" show co-host bravely posted her weight and a photo of herself on the scale with the Instagram caption reading, "Ok I stood on the scale this am--Time to drop some lbs! #starttoday #teamhoda  post your weight and let's do this!! Xo." The TV personality encouraged her followers to join her and post their respective weights as well.
(Reuters)

Kylie Jenner: 136 pounds

In a recent Q-and-A session on her app, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family said she's currently "pushing 136 pounds." "You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.]. I was really skinny," she said, according to Teen Vogue "...But it’s alright, I like the chunkiness." 
(Reuters)

Amy Schumer: 150 pounds

Amy Schumer told Ryan Seacrest at the 2015 Emmy Awards that she weighs "a buck fifty." The comedian took home the award for outstanding variety sketch series for "Inside Amy Schumer."
(AP)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: 130 pounds

Jeffrey Dean Morgan dropped 40 pounds to play a character with tuberculosis on the History Channel's "Texas Rising. The actor revealed he went from 175 pounds to 130 pounds.

(Reuters/History Channel)

Bethenny Frankel: 115 pounds

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star is often scrutinized for her thin frame. While the 5'7'' Skinnygirl mogul admits at times she can look "too thin," Frankel told Today that she does eat and weighs in at 115 pounds.

(NBC)

Ryan Seacrest: 149 pounds

At the TCA Winter Press Tour “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest revealed what it’s like when excited contestants see him after they get their ticket to Hollywood. “At 149 pounds they pick me up and spin me around,” he said. Well, now we know what Ryan weighs.
(Reuters)

Sofia Vergara: 130 pounds

The Colombian beauty, as well known for her voluptuous body as she is for her role on "Modern Family," tells Allure she refuses to drop to below 130 pounds.

"My a-- gets smaller, and my boobs get smaller," she said. "In Latin America, if you don't have a big a--, you're nothing."

(Reuters)

Mila Kunis: 117 pounds

The smoking hot actress lost 20 pounds for her role as a ballerina in 2010 thriller "Black Swan," and she couldn't wait to gain it all back. "I looked like Gollum," she said, referring to the scary-skinny hobbit from "The Lord of the Rings." 

Way harsh, but we agree that she looks much better with some meat on her bones.

(Reuters)

 

Danielle Fishel: 107 pounds

You tell 'em, Topanga!

The former "Boy Meets World" star took to Twitter to speak out against haters who said she looked fat at her October 2013 wedding.

"Ppl saying I was FAT @ my wedding: u r the worst kind of ppl on the PLANET. I weigh 107 pounds & am 5'1". YOU are the reason anorexia exists," she tweeted, adding later, "Side note, I plan on coming home from this honeymoon weighing 299 pounds. #love #goodfood #adultbeverages #allday." 

See more photos of Danielle at X17online.com.

 

(X17online.com)

Zoe Saldana: 115 pounds

The petite actress caused a stir when she appeared on the cover of Allure's June 2013 issue with the headline, "115 pounds of grit and heartache."

"This is how much I weigh, it's something I can't control, it's who I am," she said, defending the magazine's editorial decision in an interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie. "I don't think it was to make an issue of my weight. I think it was to say for a lightweight person, I seem to be really strong-minded."

(Reuters)

 

Amanda Bynes: 135 pounds

The troubled star has very publicly struggled with image issues, ranting about her weight and desire for plastic surgery. “About to put on makeup! I weigh 135, I've gained weight! I need to be 100 lbs!” she tweeted along with this photo. Not exactly a healthy goal for her 5-foot-7-inch frame.

(Twitter)

PHOTOS: Click for more Bynes Twitpics

Katy Perry: 130 pounds

The sexy singer exudes confidence now, but she has admitted to struggling with body issues in the past.

"I'm generally 130 pounds, which is totally fine for me. But when I was a kid, I was the same height and weighed more like 145," the 5-foot-7-inch beauty told Elle.

(Reuters)

Andie MacDowell: 137-138 pounds

The 55-year-old bombshell has never apologized for her curves, and she isn't starting now.

"I’m about 137 to 138 pounds and I feel pretty good about it," she said in 2010. "As soon as you get older, your face starts to look drawn -- that’s why I think I’m better off with those five extra pounds."

If that's what it takes to look this good at Andie's age, bring on the cheese burgers.

(Reuters)

Kim Kardashian: 124 pounds

Kim is known for her killer curves, but she has been working hard to lose the 50 pounds she gained during her pregnancy, telling People magazine she has already lost 43 of them with the Atkins diet. 

Before she became a mom, the 5-foot-2-inch star has said she weighed in at 117, but anyone who saw her bootylicious Instagram selfie knows she's rocking those few extra pounds.

(Reuters)

Tyra Banks: 161 pounds

She may be a former model, but Tyra is proud not to be stick thin.

While some would hide out after being scrutinized for weight gain, Tyra chose to pose on the cover of People magazine in 2007 with the headline, "You Call This Fat?"

The 5-foot-10-inch stunner's weight has fluctuated over the years, but she admits to having weighed 20 to 30 pounds more than the average supermodel at the height of her career, and to gaining about 30 pounds since then.

"I have one thing to say to you: kiss my fat a--!" the sassy talk show host says to her critics.

(Reuters)

