Demi Lovato: From Disney star to pop icon
Humble beginnings
Lovato is one of the few to lead a prolific career after making her entertainment debut in the children's program "Barney & Friends." She starred alongside her eventual Disney compatriot, Selena Gomez, right, in the seasons 7 and 8.
(Lyons Group/HIT Entertainment)
Big break
Lovato broke onto the scene when she landed the starring role in the popular 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie, "Camp Rock," alongside the already well-known Jonas Brothers.
(Disney)
Musical breakthrough
Although her pipes were first featured in "Camp Rock," Lovato truly established herself as a highly capable vocalist later that same year through her debut album, "Don't Forget." The record is certified Gold by the RIAA with around half a million sales.
(Amazon)
Television success
Lovato became a high-profile face of the Disney Channel brand through the "Sonny with a Chance" sitcom, which ran from 2009-2011.
(Disney)
Personal struggles
In November 2010, a then 18-year-old Lovato pulled out from the Jonas Brothers Live in Concert tour to enter rehab
for "emotional and physical issues." It was later revealed she was struggling with drug addiction, eating disorders and self-harm. Her last Disney feature, "Camp Rock 2," was released just 2 months earlier. Click here for more pics of Lovato on X17online.com
.
(x17)
A radio regular
With two Billboard top 20 singles, Lovato's third album, "Unbroken," brought her to mainstream ears in 2011. The album's mature themes marked Lovato's turning point away from Disney and towards her own distinctive image. The album's second single, "Give Your Heart a Break," is certified triple platinum by the RIAA.
Mental health advocate
Lovato has been open about her internal battles through forms of media other than music. She became a spokesperson to those struggling with mental illness or addiction with her documentary, "Demi Lovato: Stay Strong," and a similarly named book series of two installments, "Staying Strong."
(AP)
Qualified opinion
When Lovato joined the TV music competition series "The X Factor" as a judge in 2012, there was little debate she brought her own spark to the show. She was a mainstay until the show's finale the next year.
(X Factor/YouTube)
Demi comes clean
Although Lovato continued to focus on music with three more successful albums after "Unbroken," her personal issues persisted. Lovato revealed in her 2017 documentary, "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated," that she was still using drugs while promoting sobriety
. “There was one night when I used a bunch of coke and I popped a few Xanax bars, and I began to choke a little bit. My heart started racing, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now,'” the “Hitchhiker” singer said
at the time.
(Reuters)
'Sober'
Lovato revealed in her June 2018 single, "Sober," that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. She was hospitalized
in July for overdosing on an unconfirmed drug just days before she was set to begin a string of live performances.
(AP)
