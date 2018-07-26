Demi Lovato: From Disney star to pop icon

Humble beginnings Lovato is one of the few to lead a prolific career after making her entertainment debut in the children's program "Barney & Friends." She starred alongside her eventual Disney compatriot, Selena Gomez, right, in the seasons 7 and 8. (Lyons Group/HIT Entertainment) humble-beginnings

Big break Lovato broke onto the scene when she landed the starring role in the popular 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie, "Camp Rock," alongside the already well-known Jonas Brothers. (Disney) big-break

Musical breakthrough Although her pipes were first featured in "Camp Rock," Lovato truly established herself as a highly capable vocalist later that same year through her debut album, "Don't Forget." The record is certified Gold by the RIAA with around half a million sales. (Amazon) musical-breakthrough

Television success Lovato became a high-profile face of the Disney Channel brand through the "Sonny with a Chance" sitcom, which ran from 2009-2011. (Disney) television-success

A radio regular With two Billboard top 20 singles, Lovato's third album, "Unbroken," brought her to mainstream ears in 2011. The album's mature themes marked Lovato's turning point away from Disney and towards her own distinctive image. The album's second single, "Give Your Heart a Break," is certified triple platinum by the RIAA. a-radio-regular

Mental health advocate Lovato has been open about her internal battles through forms of media other than music. She became a spokesperson to those struggling with mental illness or addiction with her documentary, "Demi Lovato: Stay Strong," and a similarly named book series of two installments, "Staying Strong." (AP) mental-health-advocate

Qualified opinion When Lovato joined the TV music competition series "The X Factor" as a judge in 2012, there was little debate she brought her own spark to the show. She was a mainstay until the show's finale the next year. (X Factor/YouTube) qualified-opinion

Demi comes clean Although Lovato continued to focus on music with three more successful albums after "Unbroken," her personal issues persisted. Lovato revealed in her 2017 documentary, "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated," that she was still using drugs while promoting sobriety . “There was one night when I used a bunch of coke and I popped a few Xanax bars, and I began to choke a little bit. My heart started racing, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now,'” the “Hitchhiker” singer said at the time. (Reuters) demi-comes-clean