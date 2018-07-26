Celebrity sightings
The Hollywood stars are spotted out and about.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Fashionable Mama
Model and mom-of-three, Molly Sims, looked summer chic in a bright orange Rag & Bone suit while hosting the Amazon’s Alexa for Families event in New York City on July 24, 2018.
(Michael Simon )
fashionable-mama
Gaming Skills
Tom Felton put his gaming skills to the test playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch at the Variety Studio at Comic-Con 2018 in San Diego, Calif. on July 19, 2018.
(Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
gaming-skills
Casual Outing
Miley Cyrus' big sis, Brandi
, keeps it casual in jeans and a white tee at the launch of WTRMLNSLCE at the Equinox Sports Club in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 19, 2018.
(Michael Williams/StarTraks)
casual-outing
'Heroes' Celebration
Three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast, Aly Raisman
, attends the
HEROES at THE ESPYS pre-party event in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018.
(John Sciulli/Getty for ESPN)
'heroes'-celebration
Basketball Bros
"Bachelorette" stars Colton Underwood, left, and Nick Viall, right, team up for the $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by Monster Energy Outbreak, at UCLA Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. on July 17, 2018.
(Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
basketball-bros
Beach Buds
Dakota Johnson joins Hollywood stylist, Kate Young, at her 2nd Annual MAISON ST-GERMAIN event at the Little Beach House in Malibu, Calif. on July 10, 2018.
(Sansho Scott for BFA)
beach-buds
Radiant in Red
"Last Man on Earth" star January Jones looks radiant in a red Shoshanna dress at the 2nd Annual MAISON ST-GERMAIN in Malibu, Calif. on July 10, 2018.
(Sansho Scott for BFA)
radiant-in-red
Lovely Ladies
Actresses Nina Dobrev and Ashley Madekwe stun at the 2nd Annual MAISON ST-GERMAIN in Malibu, Calif. on July 10, 2018.
(Sansho Scott for BFA)
lovely-ladies
Empowerment Brunch
Singer-actress-model Teyana Taylor attends the CÎROC Empowered Brunch Series in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 7, 2018, where she also recieved the 'Empowered Woman of Influence' award.
(Peter Forest & Soul Brother for CÎROC)
empowerment-brunch
Fashion-Forward Mama
(Gregory Scaffidi)
fashion-forward-mama
Totally Tubular
The cast of Netflix's "GLOW" celebrated the season two premiere of their comedy series with an ‘80s-themed party sponsored by Lyft at Muscle Beach in Venice, Calif. on June 29, 2018.
(Lyft)
totally-tubular-
Super Selfie
Jaime King snapped selfies with gal pal Lucy Hale at Haute Living's celebration of Hale's cover with Real is a Diamond on June 28, 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(John Sciulli / Getty Images for Haute Living )
super-selfie
Sheer Elegance
Ally Brooke stunned from head to toe at Haute Living's celebration of Lucy Hale's cover with Real is a Diamond on June 28, 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(John Sciulli / Getty Images for Haute Living )
sheer-elegance
Goofing Around
Neil Patrick Harris shares a laugh with improv group OSFUG as they performed “The Struggle is Real…FUNNY!” show during the Jif Power Ups launch event at Carolines on Broadway in NYC on June 27, 2018.
(Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Jif)
goofing-around
Summer Days
Fashion icon Olivia Palermo looks super chic in a black top and fringe skirt as she poses on the red carpet for the Peninsula Paris' "Made in California" Summer Party on June 26, 2018.
(Say Who for The Peninsula Paris)
summer-days
Post Award Show Duties
"Creed II" star Michael B. Jordan and 2018 BET Awards host, Jamie Foxx, hang out at Foxx’s home in Los Angeles after the award show wrapped on June 24, 2018. Party guests, which included rappers Snoop Dogg and T.I., were treated to Grey Goose cocktails and performances by Migos, Tyga and Swae Lee.
(Getty Images for Grey Goose)
post-award-show-duties
Workout Ready
"Riverdale" star Camila Mendes is ready for a workout as she attends the 3rd annual SHAPE Body Shop event at the Hudson Lofts in Los Angeles on June 23, 2018.
(Rebecca Zisholtz/Meredith)
workout-ready
Red Carpet Ready
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is all smiles as he steps out for "The Man Who Unlocked the Universe" premiere on June 21, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif.
(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
red-carpet-ready
For a Good Cause
Selena Gomez’s close friend and “grown-ish” star, Francia Raísa, gets glammed up to support the Unlikely Heroes Nights Of Freedom LA event at the Loft at the W Hotel in Hollywood, Calif. on June 21, 2018.
(Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes)
for-a-good-cause
Date Night
"The Arrangement" star Josh Henderson and girlfriend Oana Gregory kept close as they attended The Creux Automatiq Affair, benefiting the Aryana Health Care Foundation, at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif on June 20, 2018.
(Jay Layno)
date-night
Gaming Fan
"Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara has a blast playing games at the American Express Card Member Club during the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York on June 14, 2018.
(Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for American Express)
gaming-fan
Getting Pampered
Priyanka Chopra steps out sans rumored boyfriend, Nick Jonas
, to enjoy a little R&R at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City on June 14, 2018.
(Craig Barritt/Startraks)
getting-pampered
Having Fun
(Michael Kovac/Getty Images)
having-fun-
Stepping Out
Actor Jeremy Renner celebrates the inaugural Rosé Day LA at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, Calif on June 9, 2018.
(Sansho Scott/BFA.com)
stepping-out-
So Sweet
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross have a mid-day date sans 2-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow, at the inaugural Rosé Day LA at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, Calif on June 9, 2018.
(Sansho Scott/BFA.com)
so-sweet
Supermodel Pose
Former Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio was also spotted at the swanky inaugural Rosé Day LA. in Malibu, Calif. on June 9, 2018.
(Sansho Scott/BFA.com)
supermodel-pose