Pro wrestlers come and gone

"Ohhhh…. What a rush."
That was the catchphrase of Hawk, one-half of the legendary tag team the Road Warriors. Hawk and Animal achieved great success in the AWA, NWA and WWE, capturing numerous tag team championship belts.
Hawk battled through drugs and alcohol most of his career. He passed away Oct. 19, 2003, from an apparent heart attack. He was 46.
Sherri Schrull began her wrestling career in 1980. She debuted in the WWE in 1987 and quickly captured the Women's Championship.
She later managed Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage and Ric Flair.
She passed away on June 15, 2007, from a drug overdose. She was 49.
Rodney Anoa'i began his wrestling career in 1984 with the AWA. He made his debut with the WWE in 1992 and quickly captured the WWE Championship.
He was dropped from the company in 1998 after failing a physical. He passed away from heart failure on Oct. 23, 2000. He weighed 580 pounds at the time of his death. He was 34.
Andrew Martin made his WWE debut in 1998. His most memorable moment came when he was "engaged" to Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon.
He was arrested twice for driving under the influence. Test was found dead inside his Florida home on March 12, 2009, from an apparent oxycodone overdose. He was 33.
Michael Lockwood began his wrestling career in 1989. He made his WWE debut in 1999and became a modestly successful wrestler capturing the Hardcore, European, and Light Heavyweight Championships. He was found dead on Nov. 6, 2003, in a pool of his own vomit at the home of fellow wrestler Stevie Richards. He was 32.
John Tenta began his wrestling career in Japan in 1988. He made his WWE debut in 1989 and then went to WCW in 1997.
Earthquake retired from wrestling in 2004 after he revealed he had bladder cancer. The disease took his life on June 7, 2006. He was 42.
Richard Rood began his wrestling career in 1983. He joined the WWE in 1987 and had one of his most memorable feuds with Jake "The Snake" Roberts.
He testified in 1994 that he used anabolic steroids. The "ravishing" one was found dead on April 20, 1999, after suffering from heart failure. He was 40.
Owen Hart began his career in 1986 working for his father’s company, Stampede Wrestling. Owen came over to the WWE in 1988 as The Blue Blazer. He has memorable feuds with Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and his own brother, Bret Hart.
Owen died on May 23, 1999, falling to his death during a pay-per-view event. He was 34.
Curt Hennig began his career in 1980 for the AWA. He made his WWE debut in 1982. He had classic feuds with Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart.
The man known as Mr. Perfect passed away on Feb. 10, 2003, from an acute cocaine intoxication. His father says steroids and pain killers also contritubed to his death. He was 44.
Elizabeth Ann Hulette began her career in 1985 as the beautiful manager of "Macho Man" Randy Savage. She died of a drug overdose on May 1, 2003, at the home of Lex Luger. She was 42.
One of the most popular wrestlers of all-time made his WWE debut in 1984. Sylvester Ritter had notable feuds with Greg "The Hammer" Valentine and King Harley Race. He was even drafted by the Green Bay Packers after earning honorable mention All-American status twice playing for Fayetteville State University.
The Junkyard Dog died on June 2, 1998, driving back from his daughter's high school graduation. It is believed he fell asleep at the wheel. He was 45.
Raymond Fernandez began his wrestling career in 1981. He debuted in the WWE in 1985 and had memorable matches with Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. He passed away on March 6, 2004, from heart disease. He was 47.
One of the most popular and charismatic wrestlers began his career in 1987. Eddie Guerrero wrestled for ECW and WCW before coming over to the WWE in 2000.
Eddie not only battled in the ring, but also fought with drug and alcohol addiction. He eventually became WWE Champion in 2004. On Nov. 13, 2005, Eddie was found unconscious inside his hotel room. He died of acute heart failure.
Davey Boy Smith jumped into the WWE scene in 1985, teaming with The Dynamite Kid to form The Bulldogs. In 1992, he was released from the company for receiving shipments of human growth hormone, but returned in 1994.
In 2000, Smith entered a drug rehabilitation due to his problem with painkillers. He died on May 18, 2002, after suffering a heart attack. An autopsy revealed steroids may have played a part in his death. He was 39.
Brian Adams began his wrestling career in 1986 and debuted with the WWE in 1990 as part of the tag-team Demolition. In March 1995, Adams was arrested for purchasing steroids. He died August 13, 2007, at the age of 44. Authorities believe nandrolone, testosterone, and HGH played a part in his death.
Chris Benoit began his wrestling career in 1985. He wrestled for ECW and for WCW, before leaving for WWE in 2000.
In 2004, while headlining Wrestlemania XX, Benoit defeated Triple H to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.
In 2007, Benoit missed weekend shows and a pay-per-view special for what he called a "family emergency." On June 24, 2007, the bodies of Benoit, his wife and his son were found. Benoit killed them before killing himself. An investigation into his death found his doctor prescribed him steroids.
Brian Pillman played in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1984 before beginning his wrestling career. He made his debut in 1986 with Stampede Wrestling. After that, he bounced around between WCW, ECW, and the WWE.
Pillman passed away on Oct. 5, 1997, from an undetected heart condition. He was 35.
Ray Traylor, a former prison guard, made his wrestling debut in 1985. He joined the WWE in 1988 as the Big Boss Man. He died on Sept. 22, 2004, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 41.
Scott Bigelow began his wrestling career in 1987 with the WWE. Bigelow's biggest match was taking on NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in Wrestlemania XI, a match he lost.
In July 2000, Bigelow received second-degree burns on 40 percent of his body rescuing three children from a burning house.
He was found dead on Jan. 19, 2007, inside his Florida home at the age of 45. Cocaine was found in his system at the time of his death.
Andre Roussimoff was one of the most popular and beloved wrestlers of all time. He began his wrestling career in France in 1964. He went to the WWE in 1973.
His most famous match was with Hulk Hogan in Wrestlemania III before nearly 100,000 people at Detroit's Silverdome.
Andre also branched into film and television, appearing in the critically acclaimed film "The Princess Bride."
Andre passed away on Jan. 27, 1993, after suffering a heart attack. He was 46.
Jorge Gonzalez was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 1988. Despite not making it professionally for Ted Turner's basketball team, he had a place for him in WCW. Gonzalez debuted in WCW in 1990 and went over to the WWE in 1993, where he feuded with The Undertaker. Gonzalez died from complications of diabetes at the age of 44.
The life of a professional wrestler has been unkind to many.