Celebrities who served their country

Long before Drew Carey was entertaining audiences across America on shows like "Whose Line Is It Anyways" and "The Price Is Right," the comedian served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for six years.
Elvis Presley completed basic training at Fort Hood in 1958, and was posted with the 3rd Armored Division to Friedberg, Germany where he served until March 2, 1960.
Before dreaming up his Playboy empire, Hugh Hefner was an infantry clerk in the Army from 1944 to 1946.
"Duck Dynasty's" Uncle Si once served in the Vietnam War. It was during his service that his mother sent him his now-famous green plastic cup which the reality star is never seen without. He retired in 1993 with the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7) and joined the family business of making duck calls.
Audie Murphy became a successful actor after his tour of duty, and what a tour it was. One of the most highly decorated soldiers in World War II, Murphy received the Medal of Honor and 32 more citations from the U.S. and our allies. He was buried with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery.
"NYPD Blue" star Dennis Franz (here with co-star Ricky Schroeder) fought in the Vietnam War with the Army's 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions.
"Limp Bizkit" singer Fred Durst joined the Navy after high school, serving until he was 20 years old, at which point he was discharged and became a tattoo artist. Interesting career path.
Already one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, Jimmy Stewart enlisted and was a pilot in World War II, starting as a flight instructor until he became the commander of the 445th Bombardment Group. Stewart was the command pilot in the lead B-24 on numerous missions over Nazi-occupied Europe. He twice received the Distinguished Flying Cross for actions in combat. Before the war ended, he was promoted to colonel.
Lee Marvin and Charles Bronson played soldiers in "The Dirty Dozen," and were also soldiers in real life as well. Marvin was a sniper in the Marines, and Bronson was a gunner in the Air Force during World War II.
Pro wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura served in the UDT, the unit that would eventually merge with the Navy SEALs, from 1969-1975.
Henry Fonda, left, portrayed Adm. Nimitz, Glenn Ford, center, was Adm. Spruance, and Robert Mitchum was Adm. Bull Halsey in the 1975 film "Midway."
Fonda fought in the Navy in World War II and was given the Bronze Star.
(AP)
Chuck Norris was an MP in the Air Force.
Howard Stern's sidekick Robin Quivers was a Captain and nurse in the Air Force from 1975-1978.
Alan Alda was an officer in the Army in the years following the Korean War. He then played a surgeon in the Korean War in "M*A*S*H."
Clint Eastwood (far right) was drafted into the Army in 1950 and became a swimming and life-saving instructor at Fort Ord.
"Who Wants to Marry a Millionaire" reality star Darva Conger was a nurse Staff Sergeant with the Air Force before her TV fame put her on the cover of fellow veteran Hugh Hefner's Playboy magazine.
Charlton Heston was with the Army Air Corps during World War II.
Scores of stars have proudly served in our armed forces over the years.