Rappers gone too soon

Smoke Dawg Jahvante Smart made a name for himself touring alongside hip-hop mogul Drake during his 2017 "Boy Meets World Tour." He was shot and killed in Toronto, his hometown, on June 30, 2018. He was 21 years old.

Jimmy Wopo Travon Smart originally gained a following through the audio-sharing site SoundCloud and eventually worked alongside big names like 21 Savage and Wiz Khalifa. On June 18, 2018, the Pittsburgh-based rapper was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting. He was 21 years old.

XXXTentacion Jahseh Onfroy first earned recognition for songs released on SoundCloud. His first studio album, "17" reached No. 2 on Billboard 200, while his second and final album, "?" debuted at No. 1. Often lauded for exposing taboo subjects through his music, like depression, the Florida-rapper's legacy is shrouded in controversy, including criminal charges of aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and feuds with high-profile hip-hop artist Drake and the Migos trio. Onfroy was shot and killed on June 18, 2018. He was 20 years old.

Fredo Santana A Chicago native, Derrick Coleman notably appeared in Drake's 2013 music video for his international hit, "Hold On, We're Going Home" and was the older cousin of Chief Keef, another popular Chicago-based rapper. Reportedly a heavy user of a cough syrup, Derrick Coleman suffered a fatal seizure on January 18, 2018. He is generally considered a pioneer of the "drill" hip-hop genre.