Then/Now: The Cast of 'Dallas'

A look back at one of TV's most popular series.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

The Cast of 'Dallas' The original prime-time soap opera aired for 14 seasons, from 1978 to 1991. The drama focused on the Ewing family and their oil company. A remake of the show aired from 2012-14, but nothing can compare to the original cast. Click through to see where they are today. the-cast-of-'dallas'

Larry Hagman: Then The actor was first famous for his role as Major Anthony Nelson in "I Dream of Genie" before being tapped to play John Ross "J.R." Ewing Jr., a greedy, conniving oil tycoon on "Dallas." First slated to be just a five-part miniseries in 1978, "Dallas" was so popular, it was turned into a full-fledged prime-time soap opera series. Fun Fact: J.R. was the only character to appear in every single episode of "Dallas." (AP) larry-hagman:-then

Larry Hagman: Now After "Dallas" ran its course, Hagman played a judge on a short-lived show called "Orleans" in 1997. He later joined his castmates from "I Dream of Jeannie" to promote the show when it went to TV Land. Hagman had been battling throat cancer while he worked on the "Dallas" series reboot. He succumbed to the disease at the age of 81. The Larry Hagman Legacy Library was founded in 2015 to carry on his story and philanthropic wishes. (AP) larry-hagman:-now

Barbara Bel Geddes: Then Before "Dallas," she starred in several on-stage productions, earning a Tony nomination for her role in the original on-stage productions of Tennesse Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." She's also starred in film roles, including Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo." But she's probably best known for playing the family matriarch, Miss Ellie Ewing, throughout "Dallas'" run. (AP) barbara-bel-geddes:-then

Barbara Bel Geddes: Now After retiring from acting in 1990, Bel Geddes wrote children's books. She passed away 15 years later at the age of 82. (Getty) barbara-bel-geddes:-now

Charlene Tilton: Now If you don't recognize Tilton from "Dallas," you may remember her from her Abdominizer workout commercials in the '90s. Tilton reprised her role as Lucy on the new rendition of "Dallas" in 2012. She has since played supporting roles in straight-to-DVD films. (AP) charlene-tilton:-now

Howard Keel: Then Howard Keel started off making brief appearances on "Dallas," but before long, his character, Clayton Farlow, became a permanent fixture. (AP) howard-keel:-then

Howard Keel: Now At age 64, Keel launched his singing career with his album reaching No. 6 on the UK Billboard charts. Then in 2004 he was diagnosed with, and later died from colon cancer. He was 85. (Getty) howard-keel:-now

Linda Gray: Then Gray starred as J.R.'s alcoholic wife, Sue Ellen Ewing. (AP) linda-gray:-then

Linda Gray: Now After the show ended Gray appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone in the 1991 comedy "Oscar." She later reprised her role as Sue Ellen on the “Dallas” reboot and had several small roles and guest starring gigs over the years, including a recent stint on the 23-year-running British soap opera, “Hollyoaks.” (AP) linda-gray:-now

Patrick Duffy: Then Duffy played Bobby Ewing, the youngest son of Jock and Miss Ewing. (AP) patrick-duffy:-then

Patrick Duffy: Now In 1991, Duffy went on to star alongside Suzanne Somers in "Step by Step" as Frank Lambert. The show ran until 1998. Duffy also had a long stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2006-2011 and since played Bobby again on the new rendition of "Dallas” and has had roles in television and film. (AP) patrick-duffy:-now

Ken Kecheval: Then Along with Larry Hagman, Kercheval was the only cast member to remain on "Dallas" throughout its entire original run. (AP) ken-kecheval:-then

Ken Kercheval: Now After "Dallas," Kercheval made several appearances as a celebrity guest on game shows and in minor television and film roles. His most recent work was with the newer "Dallas" series, appearing in a few episodes. (AP) ken-kercheval:-now

Victoria Principal: Then Victoria played Pamela Barnes Ewing for nine years of the show's run. In 1983, she earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actress for her word on "Dallas." Fun Fact: Principal was in the pilot for "Fantasy Island." She also started a skin care line in the '80s that made over a billion bucks. (AP) victoria-principal:-then