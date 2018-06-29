Celebrity sightings
The Hollywood stars are spotted out and about.
Super Selfie
Jaime King snapped selfies with gal pal Lucy Hale at Haute Living's celebration of Hale's cover with Real is a Diamond on June 28, 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(John Sciulli / Getty Images for Haute Living )
Sheer Elegance
Ally Brooke stunned from head to toe at Haute Living's celebration of Lucy Hale's cover with Real is a Diamond on June 28, 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Calif.
(John Sciulli / Getty Images for Haute Living )
Goofing Around
Neil Patrick Harris shares a laugh with improv group OSFUG as they performed “The Struggle is Real…FUNNY!” show during the Jif Power Ups launch event at Carolines on Broadway in NYC on June 27, 2018.
(Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Jif)
Summer Days
Fashion icon Olivia Palermo looks super chic in a black top and fringe skirt as she poses on the red carpet for the Peninsula Paris' "Made in California" Summer Party on June 26, 2018.
(Say Who for The Peninsula Paris)
Post Award Show Duties
"Creed II" star Michael B. Jordan and 2018 BET Awards host, Jamie Foxx, hang out at Foxx’s home in Los Angeles after the award show wrapped on June 24, 2018. Party guests, which included rappers Snoop Dogg and T.I., were treated to Grey Goose cocktails and performances by Migos, Tyga and Swae Lee.
(Getty Images for Grey Goose)
Workout Ready
"Riverdale" star Camila Mendes is ready for a workout as she attends the 3rd annual SHAPE Body Shop event at the Hudson Lofts in Los Angeles on June 23, 2018.
(Rebecca Zisholtz/Meredith)
Red Carpet Ready
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is all smiles as he steps out for "The Man Who Unlocked the Universe" premiere on June 21, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif.
(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
For a Good Cause
Selena Gomez’s close friend and “grown-ish” star, Francia Raísa, gets glammed up to support the Unlikely Heroes Nights Of Freedom LA event at the Loft at the W Hotel in Hollywood, Calif. on June 21, 2018.
(Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes)
Date Night
"The Arrangement" star Josh Henderson and girlfriend Oana Gregory kept close as they attended The Creux Automatiq Affair, benefiting the Aryana Health Care Foundation, at The Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif on June 20, 2018.
(Jay Layno)
Gaming Fan
"Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara has a blast playing games at the American Express Card Member Club during the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York on June 14, 2018.
(Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for American Express)
Getting Pampered
Priyanka Chopra steps out sans rumored boyfriend, Nick Jonas
, to enjoy a little R&R at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City on June 14, 2018.
(Craig Barritt/Startraks)
Having Fun
(Michael Kovac/Getty Images)
Stepping Out
Actor Jeremy Renner celebrates the inaugural Rosé Day LA at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, Calif on June 9, 2018.
(Sansho Scott/BFA.com)
So Sweet
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross have a mid-day date sans 2-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow, at the inaugural Rosé Day LA at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, Calif on June 9, 2018.
(Sansho Scott/BFA.com)
Supermodel Pose
Former Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio was also spotted at the swanky inaugural Rosé Day LA. in Malibu, Calif. on June 9, 2018.
(Sansho Scott/BFA.com)
