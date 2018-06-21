Celebrity weight loss winners

Because there is no motivation like celebrity motivation.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro “Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro flaunted his weight loss on Instagram. The celebrity baker credited the Optavia program, which involves eating six small meals a day, for helping him shed the pounds. For more photos of Valastro, visit HollywoodLife.com (Instagram/Splash) 'cake-boss'-buddy-valastro

Chip Gaines

"Fixer Upper" star Chip Gaines previously shared that he had a New Year’s resolution to run a marathon in 2018 and it looks like he's sticking with it. The HGTV talent is teaming up with his wife Joanna to host the Silo District Marathon in Waco, Texas, and has revealed a slimmer physique in preparation for the festivities. For more photos of Gaines, visit HollywoodLife.com (Instagram/Splash) chip-gaines

Mama June EXCLUSIVE: INSIDE MAMA JUNE'S NEW LIFE "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Mama June showed off her 300-pound weight loss as she arrived in Los Angeles with her new beau, home remodeler Geno Doak. For more photos of Mama June, visit x17online.com (x17/Getty) mama-june

Zach Galifianakis Funnyman Zach Galifianakis showed off a slimmer figure at the 2017 Emmys, left. (AP/ Reuters) zach-galifianakis

Wendy Williams Wendy Williams showed off her slimmer frame (left) when she stepped out for her Hunter Foundation Summer Event at Planet Hollywood on July 11, 2017. The talk show host looked significantly slimmed down in a black jumper. (Bruce Glikas/Planet Hollywood/Reuters) wendy-williams

Rebel Wilson Rebel Wilson looked like she slimmed down (left) when she attended her "Pitch Perfect" co-stars -- Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's -- wedding with a friend. Click here for more pictures of Wilson on Hollywoodlife.com (Reuters/Instagram) rebel-wilson

Melissa McCarthy lost a lot of weight The "Bridesmaids" star wowed the Time 100 Gala with her newly svelte frame. (AP/Reuters) melissa-mccarthy-lost-a-lot-of-weight

Genie Francis The former "General Hospital" actress has never looked better! Genie Francis showed off her svelte frame after losing 40 pounds on Nutrisystem. "I've finally conquered my dieting demons!" the soap opera star said. "I tried on a pair of skinny jeans and they fit! I couldn't believe it. At that moment, I knew Nutrisystem was paying off." (Reuters/Nutrisystem) genie-francis

Jimmy Kimmel The late night talk show host revealed the interesting way he dropped 26 pounds from 208 to 182. "My new thing...is starving myself two days a week," he told Men's Journal. Kimmel explained that for two days a week, he eats under 500 calories a day and the rest of the week he eats "like a pig." (Reuters/AP) jimmy-kimmel

John Goodman Actor John Goodman caused a stir on the red carpet with his impressive weight loss (right). Just one year earlier he walked the carpet with Mark Wahlberg looking a lot heavier. (Reuters/AP) john-goodman

Penn Jillette Illusionist Penn Jillette revealed his dramatic 105 lbs weight loss. Jillette lost the weight in just four months without magic, he said. The 6 foot 7 star went from 330 to 225 lbs by drastically changing his eating habits. “I eat unbelievable amounts of food but just very, very, very healthy food,” the magician told People. (Getty/Twitter) penn-jillette

Zach Galifianakis We don't know exactly how much weight the star of "The Hangover" movies lost, but when he turned up at the 2015 SAG Awards, he was barely recognizable, clearly having shed some pounds. (Reuters ) zach-galifianakis-

Sarah Ferguson After cutting sugar out of her diet and sticking to a new exercise regimen, Duchess Sarah Ferguson lost more than 50 pounds. “Beatrice was an 8lbs. 8oz. baby and I was only 6lb off my full-blown pregnancy weight,” she told Hello magazine. “I decided to make a change.” Click here for more celebrity weight loss transformations. (Reuters/Getty) sarah-ferguson

Adele Grammy-winner Adele looked almost unrecognizable when she showed off a slimmer figure while out an about in London. Click here to see more pics of Adele's new look on RumorFix.com. (Reuters/ Rex USA) adele

Christina Aguilera Just 3 months after welcoming daughter Summer Rain with fiance Matt Rutler, Christina Aguilera showed off her killer curves in a body-hugging red dress. This isn't the first time "The Voice" coach has revealed a major weight loss; she lost an estimated 50 pounds during her her hiatus from the fourth season of the singing competition show. Click here for more pictures of the singer from Hollywoodlife.com. (Reuters/Getty) christina-aguilera

Ciara New mom Ciara showed off her 60-pound weight loss after giving birth to son Future Zahir Wilburn in May. "After Delivering My Son I Feel Like There's Nothing I Can't Do. I Feel Like I Can Conquer The World," she wrote on Instagram. Click here for more pictures of stars in their underwear. (Instagram/Reuters) ciara

Chris Pratt Pratt showed off his 60-pound lighter frame at the premiere of his new movie "Guardians of the Galaxy." The "Parks and Recreation" star told Men's Fitness it took "three or four hours a day of just consistent, ass-kicking hard work" to shed the extra pounds. We're sure wife Anna Faris isn't complaining! (AP/Reuters) chris-pratt

"Pawn Star" Corey Harrison "Pawn Star" Corey Harrison The History Channel star told People magazine he dropped 192 pounds. He was 402 lbs. at his heaviest and decided to get lap-band surgery.



"I could never go back to weighing as much as I did," he said. He is now 210 lbs. (History Channel) "pawn-star"-corey-harrison

Jennifer Hudson The actress/singer showed off her bikini body while vacationing in Mexico. "It would take Mexico to get me to play on the beach ! I'm so not that girl ! But I work hard , I deserve it right ! Plus, I earned it !" Earned it she did -- Hudson lost 80 pounds on Weight Watchers. Click here for more of Hollywood's hottest bikini bodies. (Instagram/Reuters) jennifer-hudson

Jordin Sparks The "American Idol" winner showed off her slimmed down figure with a sexie selfie on Instagram. Sparks lost an impressive 50 pounds and it looks like her hard work has paid off. For more pictures of the singer, go to X17online.com (Instagram/X17online/Reuters) jordin-sparks

Miranda Lambert The country singer refused to give up drinking so instead she swapped chicken for steak and watched her portions. "I spent my 20s on a roller coaster — my yo-yo weight, working all the time and partying. I just wanted to get healthier and go into my 30s in the best shape I could be in," she told People . So what does hubby Blake Shelton think of his wife's slimmer figure? "He said, 'I have never had a problem with any way you look at any point – you are beautiful to me at any size and every size,' " she explained . "But he has been proud of my hard work on this. He brags on me. That makes me feel great." (Reuters) miranda-lambert

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi After gaining 40 pounds during her pregnancy, the "Jersey Shore" star wanted to get into top shape after giving birth to son Lorenzo. "I mainly wanted to become healthy for my son," she told FOX411 . "I always pictured myself to be a fit mom and that's exactly what I accomplished. I didn't lose the weight for my career, but it is great to see how I am inspiring other mothers to lose weight, and just girls in general to lose weight the healthy way." (Reuters) nicole-"snooki"-polizzi

Kelly Clarkson The former "American Idol" winner gave a rocking performance at the Billboard Awards Sunday, but the talk of the night was her newly slimmed figure, a drastic change from her previous look (left). The singer has made a point to say she doesn't care about her weight. But if those are the results of not caring, sign us up! (Reuters/AP) kelly-clarkson

Jonah Hill Funnyman Jonah Hill dropped 40 pounds this year after working out with a personal trainer and a nutritionist. The "Moneyball" star said he thought it was important to be healthier so he changed his lifestyle. Of the weight loss he said, "It's not fun. I wouldn't say it's the most fun endeavor I've ever took on in my life -- but it's important. And I'm enjoying it." (Reuters/AP) jonah-hill

John Goodman John is down 100 lbs! He showed off his new svelte physique on Letterman last June explaining that he was "pushing 400" or "somewhere up around there" when he was his heaviest. "I'd lose 60 pounds every spring, and then I got too fond of the barley corn and I'd just start missing it too much," he explained, "and then it would just screw everything up. I'd gain it all back and then some every year." (Reuters/AP) john-goodman

Jennifer Hudson The "Dreamgirls" star went from a size 16 to a size 6 with Weight Watchers. "I don't want to lose any more weight," she told InStyle. "You're never going to see me skinny... I think this is a good, natural size for me." But then she stepped out EVEN thinner, and is reportedly now a size 4. (AP) jennifer-hudson

Seth Rogen Seth reportedly followed Harley Pasternak's Five Factor regime to lose weight to play "The Green Hornet." And by doing so, he feels like he's let his fans down. "I think for chubby guys, I was their guy so they were like, ‘I can be chubby. Seth Rogen’s chubby, so who cares,'" he says. "But now I’m not so chubby anymore. So now they’re like, ‘I have to lose weight.’ I’ve let them down. I’ve blatantly sold out. It’s only for money.” (Reuters) seth-rogen

Queen Latifah Queen Latifah became a Jenny Craig spokesperson in 2008. “My intention was to lose five to 10 per cent of my bodyweight because it makes a difference with health related issues," she continues. "I achieved that goal in a couple of months.” “I’m excited about this weight loss," the 5' 10" actress gushes. "My jeans are looser, I feel more energetic (and) people dig it." (AP) queen-latifah

Renee Zellweger Renee Zellweger goes up and down in weight almost annually. The actress famously gained and lost 30 lbs for both of her "Bridget Jones" roles, relying on saturated fats to bulk up, then militant diets to trim down. (AP/Reuters) renee-zellweger