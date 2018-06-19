Hot Hollywood mamas

These stars prove moms are some of the hottest gals on the planet.

Christina El Moussa "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa revealed a new hair makeover on Instagram. "Changing it up @shanrbeauty," the HGTV talent captioned her photo. For more photos of El Moussa, visit HollywoodLife.com (Instagram) christina-el-moussa

Heidi Klum Some people are just genetically blessed and supermodel (and supermom) Heidi Klum is definitely one of them. She may be a mom to four, but she still has the super body she always did. She showed off her physique at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena. (Getty) heidi-klum

Kourtney Kardashian Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared a racy snap on Instagram to show the world she's still got it. The 37-year-old has three children with Scott Disick. Visit HollywoodLife.com for more pictures of Kardashian (Instagram.com/kourtneykardash) kourtney-kardashian

Fergie Fergie proved she's the inspiration behind her song "M.I.L.F. $." The mom-of-one went full-on "Baywatch" at the beach. Her husband Josh Duhamel is one lucky guy! Click here for Hollywood's sexiest bikini bods (AKM-GSI) fergie

Kim Zolciak Kim Zolciak showed off her tiny waist in a form-fitting jean jumpsuit. Can you believe the reality star has six children? Click here for more pics of the star on X17online.com (X17) kim-zolciak

Bar Refaeli Bar Refaeli took to Instagram to show off her post-baby bikini bod. The mom-of-one welcomed her daughter Liv with husband Adi Ezra in August 2016. Click here for more pics of the supermodel on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) bar-refaeli

Jenna Dewan Tatum It's hard to believe Jenna Dewan Tatum is a mom of one! The dancer and actress showed off her toned physique on Instagram in a sexy black bikini. Click here for more pictures of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) jenna-dewan-tatum-

Kate Hudson Kate Hudson turned up the heat in a black see-through gown with a corset-like type that channeled lingerie. Let's just say the mom-of-two didn't leave a lot to the imagination. (AP) kate-hudson

Kendra Wilkinson Kendra Wilkinson donned a low-cut, jean jumpsuit for the premiere of "Bad Moms." The former Playmate shared a picture of herself on the red carpet on Instagram calling herself a "#badmom." If bad means really means sexy, than yes we agree! (Splash) kendra-wilkinson

Anne Hathaway It's hard to believe Anne Hathaway recently gave birth to a son! The new mom donned an "Alice in Wonderland" inspired look for the LA premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass." (AP) anne-hathaway

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson showed off her long legs in a sexy Instagram pic. "Truckin'" she captioned the photo. Click here for more pictures of Simpson. (Instagram) jessica-simpson

Naya Rivera It's hard to believe Naya Rivera had a baby in September! The actress showed off her post-baby body in a gown with a plunging neckline for her first red carpet appearance since the birth of her son with husband Ryan Dorsey. (AP) naya-rivera

Salma Hayek Salma Hayek posed in a white dress that left very little to the imagination. The Hollywood mom is known for her ample assets and she didn't shy away from showing them off. (AP) salma-hayek

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner enjoyed a night outat the Save the Children 3rd Illumination Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York. The mom of three with ex Ben Affleck looked elegant in a sleek black dress. (AP) jennifer-garner

Alessandra Ambrosio The Victoria's Secret hottie is mom to Anja (born in 2008) and Noah (born in 2012) and yet somehow she manages to find time to keep this figure. Click here for more pictures of Ambrosio on X17online.com. (X17) alessandra-ambrosio

Lake Bell "Wet Hot American Summer" star Lake Bell heated up the red carpet in a ruby-red dress that accentuated her curves. The actress welcomed a daughter, Nova, with her tattoo artist husband Scott Campbell in 2014. (Reuters) lake-bell

Paulina Gretzky Motherhood looks good at Paulina! Gretzky showed off her bikini body after giving birth to her a boy with fiancé Dustin Johnson in January. "Lounging," she captioned the sizzling pic. Click here for more pictures of the 26-year-old on Hollywoodlife.com. (Instagram) paulina-gretzky

Carrie Underwood Can you believe Carrie Underwood gave birth only 3 months ago?! The country star looked like she was in the top shape of her life as she stepped out at the CMT Awards for her first red carpet appearance after having son Isaiah. (AP) carrie-underwood

Hilary Duff Hilary Duff looked red hot at the premiere of her new TV Land series "Younger" in New York City. The mom of 3-year-old son Luca also showed off her new blue-green tresses. (AP) hilary-duff

Rosamund Pike At the Jan. 11, 2015 Golden Globes the "Gone Girl" showed off some skin with her white, cut-out dress. Hard to believe she gave birth to her second baby in Dec. 2014! (Reuters) rosamund-pike-

Alyssa Milano Alyssa Milano welcomed her second child with husband David Bugliari in October. The mom-of-two looked smoking in a red number at a charity event. This mom isn't letting anything slow her down. Click here for more pictures of Milano. (Getty) alyssa-milano

Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth's super hot wife Elsa Pataky gave birth to twins sons in March. Yet, here she is in November showing off a killer body for an ad campaign. Click here for more pics of other sexy stars from HollywoodLife.com. (Women'Secret ) elsa-pataky

Megan Fox Whoa mama! Fox heated up Comic-Con with a black crop top and short mini skirt that showed off her toned figure several months after giving birth the her second son, Bodhi, with hubby Brian Austin Green. (Reuters) megan-fox

Olivia Wilde Is it just us or does Olivia Wilde look even more beautiful since giving birth to son Otis in April? The 30-year-old, engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis, showed off her post-baby belly in a sheer top. (AP) olivia-wilde

Emily Blunt Blunt didn't shy away from a red body-hugging dress three months after having daughter Hazel with husband John Krasinski. The 31-year-old posed for pictures at the premiere of her new movie, "Edge of Tomorrow," in New York May 28, 2014. (Reuters) emily-blunt

Kerry Washington Motherhood suits this "Scandal" star. Washington made a splash with her post-baby body debut at the 2014 Crystal + Lucy Awards where she accepted an award excellence in television. The new mom gave birth to a baby girl in April with former NFL husband Nnamdi Asomugha. (Reuters) kerry-washington

Shakira "The Voice" coach welcome son Milan with soccer player boyfriend Gerard Pique a little over a year ago. But the Columbian singer is ready to get pregnant again. "If it weren't because of my music projects, I would be pregnant already," the 37-year-old told Latina magazine. "I would love to have eight or nine kids with Gerard -- my own futbol (soccer) team." No word from Pique on his feelings on that matter. (Reuters) shakira

Kim Kardashian Reality star Kim is no stranger to skin tight, revealing outfits. Even after giving birth to daughter North, with fiance Kanye West, the 31-year-old is still not covering up. (Reuters) kim-kardashian

Sofia Vergara It's hard to believe this "Modern Family" star is mom to 21-year-old Manolo. (Reuters) sofia-vergara

Ali Landry We seriously can't believe Ali Landry is a mom of three! The 40-year-old showed off a six-pack in a blue bikini in Maui. For more pictures of this hot mama, visit X17online.com. (X17online.com) ali-landry

Kris Jenner At 57, Kris Jenner showed off her amazing bikini body by posting this revealing picture online. Apparently the momager to Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian somehow still finds time to work out. (Instagram) Click here for more Kris Jenner pics kris-jenner

Alicia Keys The singing sensation is mom to Egypt (born in 2010) and has never looked or sounded better. (Reuters) alicia-keys

Jennie Garth Jennie is mom to three beautiful girls with ex-husband Peter Facinelli. Now that she's single, she's looking better than ever, and ready to mingle. (Reuters) jennie-garth

Drew Barrymore The actress has been looking more mature and dignified since becoming a mom in Sept. 2012. (Reuters) drew-barrymore

Megan Fox Hollywood babe Megan Fox showed off her post-baby body in this tight gown at the Golden Globes in Jan. 2012. The "Transformers" star gave birth at the end of Sept. 2012. (Reuters) megan-fox

Beyonce Blue Ivy's mom showed her sexy side on the cover of GQ. Beyonce is one bootylicious mama. (GQ) beyonce

Miranda Kerr Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr has a son with Orlando Bloom. The two make one hot Hollywood couple. (Reuters) miranda-kerr

Faith Hill Recently, this mom revealed that she was going to give herself the unconventional gift only a true hot mom could give ... posing on the cover of a magazine in a bikini. Faith Hill is not only talented, successful and hot, she is also married to Tim McGraw, one of the hottest singers of our day. Jealous much? (Shape) faith-hill

Gisele Bundchen It's hard to believe that Tom Brady's wife has had two kids. She cannot be human. (Reuters) gisele-bundchen

Demi Moore She may be the oldest mom on the list, but don't underestimate Demi Moore. Queen of the cougars, this mom to three girls has redefined the meaning of hot into your 50s. (Reuters)

demi-moore

Nicole Richie Becoming a mom did wonders for Nicole Richie, who battled weight problems and addiction for years. But after giving birth to her two kids, this young mom looks hotter than ever! (AP) nicole-richie

Kelly Ripa What doesn't this multi-mom do? Kelly Ripa is a host of one of morning's most popular talk shows, an actress, a spokeswoman, a wife, a mom of three AND she still maintains the perfect figure! That's most definitely hottest mom material. (Fitness) kelly-ripa

Angelina Jolie While she's known for her supernatural beauty, Angelina also seems to possess supermom powers. How she juggles a white-hot career, humanitarian duties that take her around the world, and six children we'll never know. At least she has the help of an equally supernaturally gorgeous partner, Brad Pitt. (Reuters)



angelina-jolie

Britney Spears She may engage in some outlandish behavior sometimes, but Brit Brit always seems to be a super dedicated mom to her two sons.



(Reuters) britney-spears

Jessica Alba Jess was sporting a bikini a mere month after giving birth to her second daughter. It must be good genes. (Reuters) jessica-alba

Gwen Stefani The singer is the most stylish mom on this list - that's a fact. (Reuters) gwen-stefani

Reese Witherspoon The southern belle is mom to three kids, Ava and Deacon from her past marriage to Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee with husband Jim Toth. (Reuters) reese-witherspoon

Cindy Crawford Arguably the most famous supermodel of all time, Cindy Crawford is one of the only models who isn't afraid to reveal she has stretch marks. Still as smoldering hot as she was in her heyday the 90s, the list just wouldn't be complete without this hot mom. (Reuters) cindy-crawford

Halle Berry The gorgeous mom disproves two myths as she looks gorgeous during pregnancy and seens to get better with age. (Reuters) halle-berry

Rebecca Romijn Former supermodel Rebecca Romjin and her husband Jerry O'Connell welcomed two genetically blessed daughters into the world on December 28, 2008. (Reuters) rebecca-romijn

Isla Fisher As the wife of one of the funniest men in movies, Isla Fisher is a hot mom not just for her looks, but for her obvious sense of humor as well. (Reuters) isla-fisher

Jennifer Hudson J Hud is one of our favorite hot moms. After the tragedy of losing her mother, nephew and brother, she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy and got in the best shape of her life. Talk about a comeback! (Reuters) jennifer-hudson