Celeb style: How low can they go?
Some stars aren't scared to wear a dress cut down to waaaaaaaay down there.
Maren Morris
(Instagram/Maren Morris)
maren-morris
Halle Berry
Halle Berry had all eyes on her at the Toronto International Film Festival. The 51-year-old actress wore plunging embroidered and lace jumpsuit at the premiere of her upcoming movie "Kings" at the Bisha Hotel Toronto.
(George Pimentel/WireImage)
halle-berry
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a gold, floor-length gown. She completed the look with natural makeup, side swept hair and a gold clutch.
(AP)
karlie-kloss
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian nearly stopped traffic in her low-cut black top and ripped jeans. We bet this look isn't helping her exes get over their regrets. Click here for more pictures of the reality star on X17online.com
(X17online)
khloe-kardashian
Paris Hilton
(X17online)
paris-hilton
Nicola Peltz
The "Transformers 4" star posed for pictures in a plunging black jacket and shorts with her handsome costar Jack Reynor.
(Reuters)
nicola-peltz
Rutina Wesley
The "True Blood" actress dared to bare at the premiere of the seventh and final season of the HBO television series.
(Reuters)
rutina-wesley
Kim Kardashian
The reality star made a daring decollétage display after returning from a photo shoot with North in hand. Click here for more pics
of Kim's near nip slip.
(FAME FLYNET)
kim-kardashian
Kendall Jenner
(Splash)
kendall-jenner
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert
The country superstars did more than show off their chops at the Billboard Awards with the debut of their new duet "Somethin' Bad." Lambert and Underwood also got attention for their different, but equally sexy red carpet looks.
(Reuters)
carrie-underwood-and-miranda-lambert
Olivia Munn
Munn took things down to the belt line at the 2014 Met Gala.
(AP)
olivia-munn
Blake Lively
Husband Ryan Reynolds must be an expert at "eyes up here" as his wife Blake is well known for her plunging necklines.
(AP)
blake-lively
Lea Michele
Michele gave fans something to talk about. The actress arrived at the LA Premiere of "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return" in a plunging polka dot halter dress.
(AP)
lea-michele
Rita Ora
British singer Rita Ora debuted a retro do at the MTV Movie Awards but it wasn't her platinum locks that got our attention. Ora wore a satin black dress with a plunging neckline.
(Reuters)
rita-ora
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley leaves little to the imagination on the "Divergent" red carpet with co-star Theo James.
(AP)
shailene-woodley
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey sizzled in a very low cut gown while performing at the annual BET awards. The singer wore a black hip hugging dress that seemed reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit.
(Reuters)
mariah-carey
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens posed in a body hugging pant suit with a deep v-neck.
(Reuters)
vanessa-hudgens
Katharine McPhee
The former "Smash" star didn't leave much to the imagination at the Golden Globes.
(Reuters)
katharine-mcphee
Miranda Kerr
The Victoria's Secret model looks just as good in formal gowns as she does in bikinis.
(Reuters)
miranda-kerr
Jessica Chastain
In "Zero Dark Thirty," Jessica Chastain is mostly in T-shirts and suits, so it's nice to see her feminine and glammed up.
(Reuters)
jessica-chastain
Jennifer Aniston
The comedic actress normally plays it safe with fashion but every now and then she surprises us. She wore this shiny, short and very revealing dress to ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute.
(Reuters)
jennifer-aniston