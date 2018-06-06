Fox News
CMT Awards 2018: Best and worst looks
Carrie Underwood: Best

Carrie Underwood skipped the last red carpet event at the ACM Awards in April after spending months in hiding after she fell and received 50 stitches in her face. But now the singer is anything but hiding in her statement-making ensemble.
(AP)

Danielle Bradbery: Best

The 2013 "Voice" winner looks glam in a white long-sleeved mini. 
(AP)

Granger Smith as Earls Dibble Jr: Worst

The singer-songwriter went for a very casual look on the red carpet, rocking a white tank and a pair of overalls to the award show. He was dressed as his alter-ego.
(AP)

Jason and Brittany Aldean: Best

Six months after welcoming their baby boy, Memphis, proud parents, Jason and Brittany Aldean make it a date night at the award show. 
(AP)

Kane Brown: Best

Kane Brown keeps it laid back and opts for a denim jacket and jeans.
(AP)

Cassadee Pope: Best

The 28-year-old singer dazzles in a silver crop top and mini skirt, and bright pink heels. 
(AP)

Luke Bryan: Best

The country crooner keeps it simple in an all blue suit. 
(AP)

Kelly Clarkson: Best

Kelly Clarkson stuns on the CMT red carpet in a black long-sleeved plunging gown. The star accessorized with studded heels and oversized earrings. 
(AP)

Lindsey Vonn: Best

The Olympic medalist wows on the carpet in a red one-shoulder gown. 
(AP)

Kelsea Ballerini: Best

Balllerini sparkles at the award show in a black two piece, which shows off her fit physique. 
(AP)

