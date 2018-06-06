CMT Awards 2018: Best and worst looks

Carrie Underwood: Best Carrie Underwood skipped the last red carpet event at the ACM Awards in April after spending months in hiding after she fell and received 50 stitches in her face. But now the singer is anything but hiding in her statement-making ensemble. (AP) carrie-underwood:-best

Danielle Bradbery: Best The 2013 "Voice" winner looks glam in a white long-sleeved mini. (AP) danielle-bradbery:-best

Granger Smith as Earls Dibble Jr: Worst The singer-songwriter went for a very casual look on the red carpet, rocking a white tank and a pair of overalls to the award show. He was dressed as his alter-ego. (AP) granger-smith-as-earls-dibble-jr:-worst

Jason and Brittany Aldean: Best Six months after welcoming their baby boy, Memphis, proud parents, Jason and Brittany Aldean make it a date night at the award show. (AP) jason-and-brittany-aldean:-best

Kane Brown: Best Kane Brown keeps it laid back and opts for a denim jacket and jeans. (AP) kane-brown:-best

Cassadee Pope: Best The 28-year-old singer dazzles in a silver crop top and mini skirt, and bright pink heels. (AP) cassadee-pope:-best

Luke Bryan: Best The country crooner keeps it simple in an all blue suit. (AP) luke-bryan:-best

Kelly Clarkson: Best Kelly Clarkson stuns on the CMT red carpet in a black long-sleeved plunging gown. The star accessorized with studded heels and oversized earrings. (AP) kelly-clarkson:-best

Lindsey Vonn: Best The Olympic medalist wows on the carpet in a red one-shoulder gown. (AP) lindsey-vonn:-best