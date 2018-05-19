Photos: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say 'I Do' in royal wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were declared husband and wife at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19, 2018 (Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS) prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-kiss-on-the-steps-of-st-george's-chapel-in-windsor-castle-after-their-wedding,-may-19,-2018

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) meghan-markle-and-her-mother-doria-ragland-leave-cliveden-house-hotel-in-taplow

Prince Harry walks with his best man, Prince William the Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive for the the wedding ceremony (Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP) prince-harry-walks-with-his-best-man,-prince-william-the-duke-of-cambridge,-as-they-arrive-for-the-the-wedding-ceremony

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony (Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS) meghan-markle-arrives-at-st-george's-chapel-in-windsor-castle-for-her-royal-wedding-ceremony

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS) meghan-markle-walks-down-the-aisle-as-she-arrives-in-st-george's-chapel-at-windsor-castle

Meghan Markle is walked down the aisle by Prince Charles at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP) meghan-markle-is-walked-down-the-aisle-by-prince-charles-at-st.-george's-chapel-in-windsor-castle

Britain's Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince Charles (Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP) britain's-prince-harry-looks-at-his-bride,-meghan-markle,-as-she-arrives-accompanied-by-the-prince-charles

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/pool photo via AP) britain's-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-during-their-wedding-ceremony-in-st.-george's-chapel-in-windsor-castle

Britain's Prince Harry lifts the veil of his bride, Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony (BBC) britain's-prince-harry-lifts-the-veil-of-his-bride,-meghan-markle-during-their-wedding-ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinksi/pool photo via AP) prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-during-their-wedding-service-at-st.-george's-chapel-in-windsor-castle

Britain's Prince Harry places the ring on Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel (Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP) britain's-prince-harry-places-the-ring-on-meghan-markle-during-their-wedding-ceremony-at-st.-george's-chapel

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP) britain's-queen-elizabeth-and-prince-phillip-during-the-wedding-ceremony-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle

Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Andrew at the wedding ceremony (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP) prince-william,-prince-charles,-camilla-duchess-of-cornwall,-kate-duchess-of-cambridge-and-prince-andrew-at-the-wedding-ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (Danny Lawson/pool photo via AP) prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-walk-down-the-aisle-after-their-wedding-ceremony-at-st.-george's-chapel-in-windsor-castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle (Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP) prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-leave-after-their-wedding-ceremony-at-st.-george's-chapel-in-windsor-castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding (Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS) meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-kiss-on-the-steps-of-st-george's-chapel-at-windsor-castle-following-their-wedding