Photos: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say 'I Do' in royal wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were declared husband and wife at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding, May 19, 2018

(Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS)

Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Prince Harry walks with his best man, Prince William the Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive for the the wedding ceremony

(Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP)

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony

(Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS)

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

(Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS)

Meghan Markle is walked down the aisle by Prince Charles at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

(Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince Charles

(Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

(Dominic Lipinski/pool photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry lifts the veil of his bride, Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony

(BBC)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

(Dominic Lipinksi/pool photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Harry places the ring on Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel

(Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(Jonathan Brady/pool photo via AP)

Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Andrew at the wedding ceremony

(Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

(Danny Lawson/pool photo via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

(Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding

(Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wave as they ride in a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony

(REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

