In Pictures: Royal wedding preparations
Preparations for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A flag flies outside a building near Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 17, 2018

(REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Police officers and members of the public watch as military personnel rehearse their part in the procession, in Windsor, May 17, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Armed police officers patrol the streets near Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 17, 2018

(REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland leaves Los Angeles for the wedding while her father Thomas Markle will stay in Mexico

(MEGA Agency)

Visitors look at wax figures of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle at Madame Tussauds in London, May 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein )

Pictures of Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen in a pub window near Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

The Georgetown Cupcake bakery in Washington, DC, shows commemorative cupcakes for the upcoming royal wedding, May 4, 2018

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

A Household Cavalry farrier fashions a horse shoe in the blacksmith shop at the unit's barracks in London, May 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch athletes at the team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 in Bath, Britain, April 6, 2018

(REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Martin Oates polishes the Scottish State Coach, which will be used in the case of wet weather, for the royal wedding, in London, May 1, 2018

(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

Souvenirs themed on the forthcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen for sale in Windsor, Britain, May 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Tourists have their photo taken with cardboard cutouts of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, in London, May 3, 2018

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet local school children during a visit to Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

The 'Instrument of Consent', Queen Elizabeth's formal consent to Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, in London, May 12, 2018

(REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Buckingham Palace)

Lego depiction of the forthcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at Legoland, in Windsor, England, May 8, 2018

(Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

State Trumpeters who serve as members of the Household Cavalry at the units barracks in London, May 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Corporal of the Horse, John Brophy shows off a helmet designed by the husband of Queen Victoria, at the units barracks in London, May 9, 2018

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Members of the Household Cavalry march during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Items themed on the forthcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 8, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville )

Crowds greet Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Commemorative gifts for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle in a shop in Windsor, Britain, January 4, 2018

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

