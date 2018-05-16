In Pictures: Britain's Royal Family
A look at the British Royal Family
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle in London, February 28, 2018
(REUTERS/Chris Jackson)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle, England, May 9, 2018
(Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William with their new baby, Prince Louis, in London, April 23, 2018
(REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)
Britain's Princess Charlotte cuddles her brother Prince Louis, on her third birthday, at Kensington Palace, in London, May 2, 2018
(Duchess of Cambridge/via AP)
Britain's Prince William, holds the hand of his son Prince George on their arrival at the airport, in Warsaw, Poland, July 17, 2017
(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry attend the opening the Greenhouse Centre in London, April 26, 2018
(REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sandringham, December 25, 2018
(REUTERS/Hannah McKay)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of her sister Pippa in London, May 20, 2017
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Members of the royal family after the annual Trooping the Color ceremony on Horseguards Parade in London, June 11, 2016
(REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Britain's Princess Michael of Kent talk at the Epsom Derby Festival in Epsom, England, June 7, 2014
(REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett)
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss after their wedding in London, April, 29, 2011
(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)
Britain's Prince William and his bride Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day in London, April 29, 2011
(REUTERS/Hugo Burnand/Clarence House)
Prince Harry, exits a military aircraft after landing from active duty in Afghanistan in Oxfordshire, England, March 1, 2008
(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Britain's Prince Charles with the Duchess of Cornwall on their wedding day at Windsor Castle, April 9, 2005
Prince William and Prince Harry at the wedding of their father, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, in Windsor, England, April 9, 2005
(REUTERS)
Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, September 6, 1997
(AP Photo/David Brauchli)
Britain's Prince Harry with his mother, Princess Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, June 11, 1988
(AP Photo/Steve Holland)
Princess Diana with sons Prince William and Prince Harry, in London in 1984
(AP Photo)
Prince Charles and Princess Diana stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, following their wedding, July 29, 1981
(REUTERS)
Lady Diana Spencer, soon to become the Princess of Wales, arrives for her wedding to Prince Charles in London, July 29, 1981
(REUTERS/Mal Langsdon)
