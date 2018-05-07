Met Gala 2018: So hot or so not
The 2018 Met Gala had a "Catholic Imagination" theme and the stars came out to sport some stellar looks.
Blake Lively
The former "Gossip Girl" actress stole the show in her hand-beaded, over the top royal corset gown featuring a massive train, a golden headpiece and shoes all custom created by Christian Louboutin.
(Reuters)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looked hot, dripping in a gold Versace gown with cross embellisments.
(Reuters)
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn also sported a golden look that seemed more inspired by Cleopatra than Catholic themes.
(AP)
Amal Clooney
Co-chair Amal Clooney showed up in an opulent pant suit with a massive floral train. Though, her outfit didn't totally fit the religious theme, her metallic top was extremely eye-popping.
(AP)
Rihanna
Rihanna took the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme of the evening to new heights with her all-over embellished, pope-inspired look.
(AP)
Zendaya
The former Disney star took Joan of Arc to a whole new level and showed of a sexy, embellished knight-like gown on the carpet.
(Reuters)
Beatrice Duchess of York
The Princess showed up in a simple, but very purple, dress with billowy sleeves.
(AP)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showed of her sexy cross in a bedazzled, Balmain dress with thigh-high split.
(Reuters)
Lena Dunham
The "Girls" creator wore a golden gown and some strong makeup in this spiral attire.
(AP)
Lily Collins
Lily Collins showed off a more high-concept, almost gothic, look on the big night.
(AP)
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravits showed perhaps the msot skin at the show, sporting this sheer black dress.
(AP)
Katy Perry
Perry struck a prayer pose on the red carpet in this literally angelic look.
(AP)
Mindy Kailing
Without a doubt, Mindy took home the crown for, well, best crown.
(AP)
Lena Waithe
Waithe supported the LGBTQ community by sporting a pride flag on the back of her outfit.
(AP)
Frances McDormand
The "Three Billboards" star showed up with blue flowers surrounding her head in a thick blue gown which hid most of her bright yellow dress.
(AP)
Greta Gerwig
"Ladybird" director Greta Gerwig showed up in a not so hot nun-inspired gown.
(AP)
Sarah Jessica Parker/Andy Cohen
The duo showed up looking like Catholic royalty in gold Dolce & Gabbana outfits.
(AP)
Shailene Woodley
The star showed up looking ready for battle in all leather that cut her like a suit of armor.
(AP)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
While she was understated for the event, he went high-concept.
(AP)
Chadwick Boseman
The 'Black Panther' star arrived in his spin on traditional Catholic garb.
(AP)
Lana Del Rey/Jared Leto
If there was an award for most complex outfit of the night, these two surly would have won.
(AP)
