Met Gala 2018: So hot or so not
The 2018 Met Gala had a "Catholic Imagination" theme and the stars came out to sport some stellar looks.
Blake Lively

The former "Gossip Girl" actress stole the show in her hand-beaded, over the top royal corset gown featuring a massive train, a golden headpiece and shoes all custom created by Christian Louboutin.
(Reuters)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian looked hot, dripping in a gold Versace gown with cross embellisments.
(Reuters)

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn also sported a golden look that seemed more inspired by Cleopatra than Catholic themes. 
(AP)

Amal Clooney

Co-chair Amal Clooney showed up in an opulent pant suit with a massive floral train. Though, her outfit didn't totally fit the religious theme, her metallic top was extremely eye-popping. 
(AP)

Rihanna

Rihanna took the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme of the evening to new heights with her all-over embellished, pope-inspired look.
(AP)

Zendaya

The former Disney star took Joan of Arc to a whole new level and showed of a sexy, embellished knight-like gown on the carpet. 
(Reuters)

Beatrice Duchess of York

The Princess showed up in a simple, but very purple, dress with billowy sleeves.
(AP)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez showed of her sexy cross in a bedazzled, Balmain dress with thigh-high split. 
(Reuters)

Lena Dunham

The "Girls" creator wore a golden gown and some strong makeup in this spiral attire.
(AP)

Lily Collins

Lily Collins showed off a more high-concept, almost gothic, look on the big night.
(AP)

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravits showed perhaps the msot skin at the show, sporting this sheer black dress.
(AP)

Katy Perry

Perry struck a prayer pose on the red carpet in this literally angelic look.
(AP)

Mindy Kailing

Without a doubt, Mindy took home the crown for, well, best crown.
(AP)

Lena Waithe

Waithe supported the LGBTQ community by sporting a pride flag on the back of her outfit.
(AP)

Frances McDormand

The "Three Billboards" star showed up with blue flowers surrounding her head in a thick blue gown which hid most of her bright yellow dress.
(AP)

Greta Gerwig

"Ladybird" director Greta Gerwig showed up in a not so hot nun-inspired gown.
(AP)

Sarah Jessica Parker/Andy Cohen

The duo showed up looking like Catholic royalty in gold Dolce & Gabbana outfits.
(AP)

Shailene Woodley

The star showed up looking ready for battle in all leather that cut her like a suit of armor. 
(AP)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

While she was understated for the event, he went high-concept.
(AP)

Chadwick Boseman

The 'Black Panther' star arrived in his spin on traditional Catholic garb.
(AP)

Lana Del Rey/Jared Leto

If there was an award for most complex outfit of the night, these two surly would have won.
(AP)

