Met Gala 2018: So hot or so not

The 2018 Met Gala had a "Catholic Imagination" theme and the stars came out to sport some stellar looks.

Blake Lively The former "Gossip Girl" actress stole the show in her hand-beaded, over the top royal corset gown featuring a massive train, a golden headpiece and shoes all custom created by Christian Louboutin. (Reuters) blake-lively

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian looked hot, dripping in a gold Versace gown with cross embellisments. (Reuters) kim-kardashian-

Olivia Munn Olivia Munn also sported a golden look that seemed more inspired by Cleopatra than Catholic themes. (AP) olivia-munn

Amal Clooney Co-chair Amal Clooney showed up in an opulent pant suit with a massive floral train. Though, her outfit didn't totally fit the religious theme, her metallic top was extremely eye-popping. (AP) amal-clooney

Rihanna Rihanna took the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme of the evening to new heights with her all-over embellished, pope-inspired look. (AP) rihanna

Zendaya The former Disney star took Joan of Arc to a whole new level and showed of a sexy, embellished knight-like gown on the carpet. (Reuters) zendaya

Beatrice Duchess of York The Princess showed up in a simple, but very purple, dress with billowy sleeves. (AP) beatrice-duchess-of-york

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez showed of her sexy cross in a bedazzled, Balmain dress with thigh-high split. (Reuters) jennifer-lopez

Lena Dunham The "Girls" creator wore a golden gown and some strong makeup in this spiral attire. (AP) lena-dunham

Lily Collins Lily Collins showed off a more high-concept, almost gothic, look on the big night. (AP) lily-collins

Zoe Kravitz Zoe Kravits showed perhaps the msot skin at the show, sporting this sheer black dress. (AP) zoe-kravitz

Katy Perry Perry struck a prayer pose on the red carpet in this literally angelic look. (AP) katy-perry

Mindy Kailing Without a doubt, Mindy took home the crown for, well, best crown. (AP) mindy-kailing

Lena Waithe Waithe supported the LGBTQ community by sporting a pride flag on the back of her outfit. (AP) lena-waithe

Frances McDormand The "Three Billboards" star showed up with blue flowers surrounding her head in a thick blue gown which hid most of her bright yellow dress. (AP) frances-mcdormand

Greta Gerwig "Ladybird" director Greta Gerwig showed up in a not so hot nun-inspired gown. (AP) greta-gerwig

Sarah Jessica Parker/Andy Cohen The duo showed up looking like Catholic royalty in gold Dolce & Gabbana outfits. (AP) sarah-jessica-parker/andy-cohen

Shailene Woodley The star showed up looking ready for battle in all leather that cut her like a suit of armor. (AP) shailene-woodley

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen While she was understated for the event, he went high-concept. (AP) tom-brady-and-gisele-bundchen

Chadwick Boseman The 'Black Panther' star arrived in his spin on traditional Catholic garb. (AP) chadwick-boseman