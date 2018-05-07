Fox News
Met Gala 2018: Most shocking Catholic-inspired looks
The 2018 Met Gala had a "Catholic Imagination" theme and the stars came out to sport some stellar looks.
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn sported a golden look that seems inspired by Cleopatra for the swanky event.
(AP)

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney showed up in pants with an opulent gown-like skirt dress. However, the most eye-popping thing is her metallic top.
(AP)

Rihanna

Rihanna took the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme of the evening to new heights with her pope-inspired look.
(AP)

Kelie Knight

Kelie Knight stayed on target with religious imagery to highlight the 2018 Met Gala's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.
(AP)

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter showed up looking like a queen, literally, with a golden crown capping off a blue dress with sparkling golden jewelry. Not pictured is the star adorning the back of her head.
(AP)

Beatrice Duchess of York

The Princess showed up in a simple, but very purple, dress with billowy sleeves.
(AP)

Lena Dunham

The "Girls" creator wore a golden gown and some strong makeup in this spiral attire.
(AP)

Rita Ora

Rita Ora showed up in a sheer gown, but it's her headwear that stole the show.
(AP)

Lily Collins

Lily Collins showed off a more high-concept, almost gothic, look on the big night.
(AP)

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravits showed perhaps the msot skin at the show, sporting this sheer black dress.
(AP)

Katy Perry

Perry struck a prayer pose on the red carpet in this literally angelic look.
(AP)

Mindy Kailing

Without a doubt, Mindy took home the crown for, well, best crown.
(AP)

Lena Waithe

Waithe supported the LGBTQ community by sporting a pride flag on the back of her outfit.
(AP)

Frances McDormand

The "Three Billboards" star showed up with blue flowers surrounding her head in a thick blue gown which hid most of her bright yellow dress.
(AP)

Greta Gerwig

"Ladybird" director Greta Gerwig showed up in a nun-inspired outfit.
(AP)

Sarah Jessica Parker/Andy Cohen

The duo showed up looking like Catholic royalty.
(AP)

Shailene Woodley

The star showed up looking ready for battle in all leather that cut her like a suit of armor. 
(AP)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

While she was understated for the event, he went high-concept.
(AP)

Chadwick Boseman

The 'Black Panther' star arrived in his spin on traditional Catholic garb.
(AP)

Lana Del Rey/Jared Leto

If there was an award for most complex outfit of the night, these two surly would have won.
(AP)

