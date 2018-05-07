Met Gala 2018: Most shocking Catholic-inspired looks

The 2018 Met Gala had a "Catholic Imagination" theme and the stars came out to sport some stellar looks.

Olivia Munn Olivia Munn sported a golden look that seems inspired by Cleopatra for the swanky event. (AP) olivia-munn

Amal Clooney Amal Clooney showed up in pants with an opulent gown-like skirt dress. However, the most eye-popping thing is her metallic top. (AP) amal-clooney

Rihanna Rihanna took the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme of the evening to new heights with her pope-inspired look. (AP) rihanna

Kelie Knight Kelie Knight stayed on target with religious imagery to highlight the 2018 Met Gala's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. (AP) kelie-knight

Lynda Carter Lynda Carter showed up looking like a queen, literally, with a golden crown capping off a blue dress with sparkling golden jewelry. Not pictured is the star adorning the back of her head. (AP) lynda-carter

Beatrice Duchess of York The Princess showed up in a simple, but very purple, dress with billowy sleeves. (AP) beatrice-duchess-of-york

Lena Dunham The "Girls" creator wore a golden gown and some strong makeup in this spiral attire. (AP) lena-dunham

Rita Ora Rita Ora showed up in a sheer gown, but it's her headwear that stole the show. (AP) rita-ora

Lily Collins Lily Collins showed off a more high-concept, almost gothic, look on the big night. (AP) lily-collins

Zoe Kravitz Zoe Kravits showed perhaps the msot skin at the show, sporting this sheer black dress. (AP) zoe-kravitz

Katy Perry Perry struck a prayer pose on the red carpet in this literally angelic look. (AP) katy-perry

Mindy Kailing Without a doubt, Mindy took home the crown for, well, best crown. (AP) mindy-kailing

Lena Waithe Waithe supported the LGBTQ community by sporting a pride flag on the back of her outfit. (AP) lena-waithe

Frances McDormand The "Three Billboards" star showed up with blue flowers surrounding her head in a thick blue gown which hid most of her bright yellow dress. (AP) frances-mcdormand

Greta Gerwig "Ladybird" director Greta Gerwig showed up in a nun-inspired outfit. (AP) greta-gerwig

Sarah Jessica Parker/Andy Cohen The duo showed up looking like Catholic royalty. (AP) sarah-jessica-parker/andy-cohen

Shailene Woodley The star showed up looking ready for battle in all leather that cut her like a suit of armor. (AP) shailene-woodley

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen While she was understated for the event, he went high-concept. (AP) tom-brady-and-gisele-bundchen

Chadwick Boseman The 'Black Panther' star arrived in his spin on traditional Catholic garb. (AP) chadwick-boseman