Met Gala 2018: Most eye-catching Catholic-inspired looks
The 2018 Met Gala had a "Catholic Imagination" theme and the stars came out to sport some stellar looks.
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn sported a golden look that seems inspired by Cleopatra for the swanky event.
(AP)

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney showed up in pants with an opulent gown-like skirt dress. However, the most eye-popping thing is her metallic top.
(AP)

Rihanna

Rihanna took the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme of the evening to new heights with her pope-inspired look.
(AP)

Lili Reinhart

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart arrived in a shorter dress with long sleeves and an even longer back that nearly took up the whole red carpet.
(AP)

Kelie Knight

Kelie Knight stayed on target with religious imagery to highlight the 2018 Met Gala's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.
(AP)

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter showed up looking like a queen, literally, with a golden crown capping off a blue dress with sparkling golden jewelry. Not pictured is the star adorning the back of her head.
(AP)

Beatrice Duchess of York

The Princess showed up in a simple, but very purple, dress with billowy sleeves.
(AP)

Rita Ora

Rita Ora showed up in a sheer gown, but it's her headwear that stole the show.
(AP)

Lily Collins

Lily Collins showed off a more high-concept, almost gothic, look on the big night.
(AP)

Jasmine Sanders

Sanders looked as though she emerged from a pool of gold in this elaborate gown.
(AP)

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravits showed perhaps the msot skin at the show, sporting this sheer black dress.
(AP)

Mindy Kailing

Without a doubt, Mindy took home the crown for, well, best crown.
(AP)

Lena Waithe

Waithe supported the LGBTQ community by sporting a pride flag on the back of her outfit.
(AP)

Frances McDormand

The "Three Billboards" star showed up with blue flowers surrounding her head in a thick blue gown which hid most of her bright yellow dress.
(AP)

