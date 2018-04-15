ACM Awards: What the stars wore

Reba ACM host Reba McEntire wore one of the night's hottest looks. The country legend showed just the right amount of skin and her blue gown fit perfectly. (AP) reba

Brittany Aldean While Jason's Aldean's better half looked bronzed and beautiful, her red carpet dress looked more like a beach towel to us than a Las Vegas-worthy getup. (AP) brittany-aldean

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Through sickness and bad style? Newlyweds Maren Morris (left) and Ryan Hurd's looks did not impress. (AP) maren-morris-and-ryan-hurd

Maddie and Tae The country duo looked equally glamorous in their very different looks. (AP) maddie-and-tae

Cam We're conflicted over Cam's light blue gown. The singer's dress flattered her figure but fell flat otherwise. (AP) cam