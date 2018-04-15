Fox News
ACM Awards

ACM Awards: What the stars wore
Reba

ACM host Reba McEntire wore one of the night's hottest looks. The country legend showed just the right amount of skin and her blue gown fit perfectly.
(AP)

Brittany Aldean

While Jason's Aldean's better half looked bronzed and beautiful, her red carpet dress looked more like a beach towel to us than a Las Vegas-worthy getup.
(AP)

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Through sickness and bad style? Newlyweds Maren Morris (left) and Ryan Hurd's looks did not impress.
(AP)

Maddie and Tae

The country duo looked equally glamorous in their very different looks.
(AP)

Cam

We're conflicted over Cam's light blue gown. The singer's dress flattered her figure but fell flat otherwise.
(AP)

Cassadee Pope

The "Voice" alum's tuxedo-inspired getup was elegant and simple.
(AP)

