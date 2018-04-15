ACM Awards 2018: What the stars wore
ACM host Reba McEntire wore one of the night's hottest looks. The country legend showed just the right amount of skin and her blue gown fit perfectly.
(AP)
Brittany Aldean
While Jason's Aldean's better half looked bronzed and beautiful, her red carpet dress looked more like a beach towel to us than a Las Vegas-worthy getup.
(AP)
Miranda Lambert
The country music queen looked red hot in her sexy ensemble.
(AP)
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Through sickness and bad style? Newlyweds Maren Morris (left) and Ryan Hurd's looks did not impress.
(AP)
Kelsea Ballerini
The newlyweed seemed to be channeling wedding vibes -- and it worked!
(AP)
Maddie and Tae
The country duo looked equally glamorous in their very different looks.
(AP)
Cam
We're conflicted over Cam's light blue gown. The singer's dress flattered her figure but fell flat otherwise.
(AP)
Cassadee Pope
The "Voice" alum's tuxedo-inspired getup was elegant and simple.
(AP)
Danielle Bradbery
Bradbery's almost-pink gown stole the show.
(AP)
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, cleaned up nicely for their big night out after welcoming two daughters last year.
(AP)
Luke and Caroline Bryan
Luke and Caroline Bryan always impress with their red carpet looks.
(AP)
