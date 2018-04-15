ACM Awards 2018: What the stars wore

Reba ACM host Reba McEntire wore one of the night's hottest looks. The country legend showed just the right amount of skin and her blue gown fit perfectly. (AP) reba

Brittany Aldean While Jason's Aldean's better half looked bronzed and beautiful, her red carpet dress looked more like a beach towel to us than a Las Vegas-worthy getup. (AP) brittany-aldean

Miranda Lambert The country music queen looked red hot in her sexy ensemble. (AP) miranda-lambert

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Through sickness and bad style? Newlyweds Maren Morris (left) and Ryan Hurd's looks did not impress. (AP) maren-morris-and-ryan-hurd

Kelsea Ballerini The newlyweed seemed to be channeling wedding vibes -- and it worked! (AP) kelsea-ballerini

Maddie and Tae The country duo looked equally glamorous in their very different looks. (AP) maddie-and-tae

Cam We're conflicted over Cam's light blue gown. The singer's dress flattered her figure but fell flat otherwise. (AP) cam

Cassadee Pope The "Voice" alum's tuxedo-inspired getup was elegant and simple. (AP) cassadee-pope

Danielle Bradbery Bradbery's almost-pink gown stole the show. (AP) danielle-bradbery

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, cleaned up nicely for their big night out after welcoming two daughters last year. (AP) thomas-rhett-and-lauren-akins