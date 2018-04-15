Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2018: What the stars wore
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Reba

ACM host Reba McEntire wore one of the night's hottest looks. The country legend showed just the right amount of skin and her blue gown fit perfectly.
(AP)

Brittany Aldean

While Jason's Aldean's better half looked bronzed and beautiful, her red carpet dress looked more like a beach towel to us than a Las Vegas-worthy getup.
(AP)

Miranda Lambert

The country music queen looked red hot in her sexy ensemble.
(AP)

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Through sickness and bad style? Newlyweds Maren Morris (left) and Ryan Hurd's looks did not impress.
(AP)

Kelsea Ballerini

The newlyweed seemed to be channeling wedding vibes -- and it worked!
(AP)

Maddie and Tae

The country duo looked equally glamorous in their very different looks.
(AP)

Cam

We're conflicted over Cam's light blue gown. The singer's dress flattered her figure but fell flat otherwise.
(AP)

Cassadee Pope

The "Voice" alum's tuxedo-inspired getup was elegant and simple.
(AP)

Danielle Bradbery

Bradbery's almost-pink gown stole the show.
(AP)

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, cleaned up nicely for their big night out after welcoming two daughters last year.
(AP)

Luke and Caroline Bryan

Luke and Caroline Bryan always impress with their red carpet looks.
(AP)

ACM Awards 2018: What the stars wore

More From Our Sponsors