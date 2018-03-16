Unfortunate celebrity ink

"Bang Bang" singer Jessie J revealed an embarrassing tattoo mistake. The British beauty told Graham Norton she has a misspelled tat that reads, "Don't loose who you are in the blur of the stars." Where is the tattoo? She wouldn't say. PHOTOS: Celebrity couple tattoos
Kelly revealed her famous mom and dad weren't too happy with her latest tattoo. The 29-year-old had the word "stories" inked on the side of her head, she revealed on Instagram. "None of my family are happy with it, but that’s okay, they are entitled to their opinion," she told "Good Morning America," hinting that the tattoo had a special meaning to the star. Click here for more pictures of Kelly.
Harry Styles
The "One Direction" heartthrob has a bunch of tattoos, including two birds on his chest and a ship on his arm. But the giant butterfly on his abs? Not cute.
Miley Cyrus
After sitting down for an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Miley got the publication's name inked... on her feet.
Ryan Cabrera
It seems singer Ryan Cabrera is a big fan of another Ryan: Ryan Gosling. He got the star's image inked on his leg.
Rihanna
Rihanna recently added another tattoo to her growing collection, inking a giant falcon on her ankle.
The pop songstress has several tats including a gun, the word "shh" and a series of stars across her neck.
Questionable? Maybe. But she's in good company.
Check out the other celebs whose tats are ... shall we say ... unfortunate.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay has made some pretty questionable life choices over the years, and this latest tattoo is no exception. The roughly drawn triangle looks like something a child could have done. The text reads "what dreams may come."
Roseanne Barr
There are lots of reasons why this outfit isn't working for Roseanne. The intense leg tattoo she has going doesn't help.
Chad Johnson
Chad Johnson has chosen an interesting way to try to get his estranged wife -- who he allegedly head butted (see mug shot, left) -- back. He got Evelyn Lozado's face tattoo'd on his leg.
Better work!
Miley Cyrus
The former Disney star showed off what looks like a realllllly long new saying on her left forearm (and up under her arm, too) as she left pilates on July 11.
The wordy tat quotes a speech by President Theodore Roosevelt and reads: "So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat."
Who knew Miley was political?
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer picked an odd place to get a cheap tattoo.
The former "Frasier" and "Cheers" star chose to express his undying love for his new wife Kayte Walsh by having her first name applied to his lower right hip.
The ink reportedly set him back $60, which was the cheapest tattoo the parlor offered.
Kayte is his fourth wife, but this is Grammer's first tattoo, which means, despite the tattoo's nominal cost, this marriage must be for keeps. Right?
Miley Cyrus
The singer got some ink on her right forearm, but nobody seems to know what it means.
It could be a botched attempt at Roman numerals (but they are in the wrong order), it could be Roman numerals that add up the number 96 (her favorite year perhaps?), or the more likely scenario is that it's a language that only Miley knows.
Either way, she'll likely regret it in a month.
LeAnn Rimes
The country singer debuted a new "feminine tattoo" on her right foot on her twitter account on Jan. 17.
"Ok....here it is!" she writes. "It's dainty. All of my tattoos are very feminine."
The meaning behind the words? "It's something Eddie said to me. It was sweet," she told one fan. She then added, "It's something Eddie said I was to him."
That's sweet and all, but he has two kids from a previous marriage. Shouldn't they also "matter" to him?
(x17online.com/Twitter)
Kat Von D
The star of TLC's LA INK, recently stormed off the Good Day LA set when host Jeff Michael mentioned Von D's tat of ex-fiance Jesse James.
"Star of LA Ink Kat Von D is back... she just broke up with fiancé Jesse James, but not before getting a tattoo of his childhood picture," Michael said before the Fox show ran the clip.
The tattoo artist lashed out at the show tweeting, "Dear GoodDayLA, thanks for the waste of a perfectly good morning. Lack of compassion n respect for each other never fails to dissapoint [sic] me."
Kat may not mind having her old flame's faced permanently inked on her side, but we're willing to bet her next beau might?
Stephen Baldwin
The actor wanted to score some brownie points so badly with his daughter that he got inked! He asked Miley Cyrus what it would take to have a cameo on her show "Hannah Montana," and she told him to get a tat.
And he listened.
The wacky Baldwin had "HM" tattooed on his shoulder to honor the tween's show.
Jaime King
The funny actress wants people to know who she is when they are behind her. That must be the reason she got her family name written on her back?
Megan Fox
Sultry starlet Megan Fox has several tattoos (including her hubby's name, a Shakespeare quote and Marilyn Monroe's face) but she's starting to regret her choices.
“I’m just over it,” she tells Fox about her Marilyn Monroe tattoo. “You outgrow things that you love when you were a child. I got it when I was 18 and now I’m 25 and it just doesn’t make sense anymore.”
Brad Pitt
Following in partner Angelina's footsteps, Brad inked his stomach with a few mysterious lines, whose meaning he has yet to reveal. Ah hah! That must be how he remembers all of his addresses. If that's the case however, he probably regrets putting it in such a hidden location.
In case Rumer Willis was ever to forget that she has a duty as a socialite to "be present" at all of those red carpet events, she had it written along her ribcage!
How ingenious!
We hope she regrets that one so much she gets it removed.
Initials are one thing. A small representation of a loved one's face is another.
But a life-sized color portrait of your daughter spread across half of your midsection?
That's what "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood did with her two-year-old daughter Leah.
Jennifer Aniston
Having a beloved pet die is hard on everyone.
But does everyone get that deceased pet's name tattooed on their body?
And if the answer is "yes," is your foot the first place you'd think of applying said tat?
That's what Jen Aniston did - getting her dog Norman's name applied to her instep.
The pop star left East Side Tattoo Parlor in NYC on August 10 looking quite pleased with her new neck ink.
Unfortunately, girlfriend needs to brush up on her French – her tattoo is incorrect! The permanent script reads “rebelle fleur,” or, “rebellious flower.” However, a quick Google search would have revealed that in French, the adjective typically goes after the noun. The ink should technically read “fleur rebelle.”
Zut alors!
Eva Longoria
We hope by now Eva has found another meaning for the number nine which she tatted on her neck for her former husband Tony Parker (who wears the number on his Spurs jersey).
Maybe one day she'll go on to have nine kids, or make $9 million. The options are endless.
The "Heroes" starlet loves flaunting the ink she has running down the left side of her torso, despite its misspelling.
The tattoo reads "Vivere senza rimipianti," which is almost "to live without regrets" in Italian.
Hayden's skin sports the word "rimipianti" instead of "rimpianti," adding an extra "i."
D'oh!
"Letters to Juliet" star Amanda recently revealed the story behind her foot tattoo, which reads "minge."
“It means vagina and I’m kind of proud of it," the star said during a "Chelsea Lately" appearance. "It’s my nickname."
Amanda has reportedly said that her "Mamma Mia!" co-star Colin Firth introduced her to the English slang word, and she thought it was so funny, she got it inked! "It's to make me laugh."
Whatever floats your boat, Amanda!
Yes, that's a giant tattoo of Tori Spelling's face and bosom. Yikes. Let's hope Dean and his wife never split, because that sucker will be hard to cover up!
And as if the fierce face tat weren't enough to show his love, Dean has three OTHER Spelling-inspired works! Other tats include a Gothic cross with “Tori girl” down it on his left forearm, an Angel’s bottom with the the words “Truly, Madly, Deeply Tori” on his right forearm, and a Koi fish that represents Tori with the word "Forever."
"Pretty Wild" reality stars Tess Taylor and Alexis Neiers made some questionable decisions on their trip to the tattoo parlor.
If there was a law against dumb tattoos, this guy would be locked up for sure.
Just in case Alexis forgets, this is what feet do.
Hey, at least she didn't tattoo them "L" and "R."
Nick has his wife's name, "MARIAH" inked extra large across his back. To be fair, Mariah has a "Mrs. Cannon" butterfly "tramp stamp." Those crazy kids!
The reality star and mother of eight boasts a Winnie the Pooh ankle tat. Classy.
Hey, at least her kids probably like it.
Is anyone surprised that the "Jackass" star has a full-back tattoo of himself?
Rihanna makes the list again! If her trendy "Shh" tattoo isn't cute when she is 23, imagine it when she is 61.
Stupid tattoos never get better with age, honey.
At least we know with that handy-dandy barcode, Pink will never forget her self-worth. That's one for the books.
When you're a Hollywood starlet and a paparazzi magnet like Lindsay, everyday actions can slip your mind. That's why LiLo, ever the clever one, inked a reminder to "breathe" on her wrist. We've got a suggested tat for her that she would never regret -- "Get it Together."
Johnny Depp
Back in the 90's, Johnny Depp was engaged to Winona Ryder and to prove his love, he tattooed "Winona Forever" on his arm. When the engagement failed, tattoo regret ensued and Johnny had the tat altered, changing 'Winona' into 'Wino.'
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie endured painful laser removal procedures to fade the "Billy Bob" tattoo that was once prominently displayed on her arm.
Denise Richards
After her messy divorce from Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards covered the "Charlie" tattoo on her ankle with a fairy.
50 Cent
Yikes! But don't be scared, Fiddy's actually been getting some of his many tats removed in order to further his acting career.
"It cuts down on the amount of time I have to spend in makeup covering them up," the rapper says about removing his arm ink, which he calls "an ongoing process."
Pamela Anderson
After her split with Tommy Lee, Pam Anderson adjusted the "Tommy" tattoo on her ring finger to say "Mommy."
Unfortunately, the fading bombshell still has the ultimate horrible 90s tattoo: the barbed wire arm band.
Britney Spears
Britney Spears probably regrets having a pair of small pink dice tattooed on her left wrist. The tattoo was meant to match a pair to the blue dice that former husband Kevin Federline had on his right wrist.
Also on Brit's bod? A "lipstick" imprint and a fairy.
Nick Carter
Following his messy split with Paris Hilton, Nick Carter covered the "Paris" tattoo on his wrist with skull-and-crossbones and the phrase and the phrase "Old Habits Die Hard."
As if it couldn't get any worse, Nick also has tattoos of: Asian symbols, a shark, a tribal armband, and a tribal sun. He's got the 90s fratboy look ... forever.
Jude Law
Jude Law demonstrated his love for Sadie Frost with a tattoo on his forearm that read: "You came along to turn on everything, Sexy Sadie." After the two divorced, he covered the sweet lyrics with a tattoo of a heart.
Heather Locklear
Heather Locklear had the "Richie" tattoo on her hip covered with a rose after they split.
Tom Arnold
Tom Arnold had the smiling image of this then-wife Rosanne tattooed on his chest as well as 3 other Rosanne-related tattoos. He has since had them all removed via laser surgery.
When seeding one's skin with permanent ink, one should think through all of the possible consequences.