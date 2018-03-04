Wardrobe whoopsies: On purpose, or an accident?

Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland gave photographers an eyeful when she accidentally flashed her fashion tape at the Harper's BAZAAR party in Sydney.
Jennifer Garner shared an embarrassing moment on the red carper with there "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" co-star Steve Carell. The mom-of-three accidentally revealed a pair of nude Spanx under her LBD. Click here for more celebrity wardrobe malfunctions.
Nicki Minaj held her dress together as she performed "Bang Bang" during the MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014. She said it was an accident. TMZ reported that it was all staged.
The British singer made the same faux pas in the same silver jumpsuit last month when she opened for Miley Cyrus on her "Bangerz" Tour. Allen, 29, displayed more than she intended in the shiny outfit with a low-cut neckline. Click here for more from HollywoodLife.com.
Rihanna walked down the red carpet in the most talked-about dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards. A sheer layer of mesh-like, Swarovski crystals-covered material separated her birthday suit from the rest of the world. Rihanna's known for pushing the fashion envelope, but did she go too far this time?
For once, it seems Miley Cyrus didn't intentionally expose herself on camera. The outrageous and always scantily-clad Cyrus only meant to open her shirt to reveal her toned abs and black bra, but ended up posting a nip slip on Instagram.
Tisdale only meant to show off her toned legs but ended up exposing herself to the paparazzi. The 28-year-old might want to try a slightly longer miniskirt next time. For more pictures of the bride-to-be (fiance is musician Christopher French) visit X17online.com.
Heidi Klum: On Purpose
What better way to command the attention of your much younger boy toy boyfriend than walking around half naked?
Miley celebrated Flashback Friday by posting a topless photo of herself getting her now signature pixie cut. While Cyrus had plenty of clothed photos to post of herself, the selfie-obsessed singer chose one which she knew would get lots of attention. Mission accomplished Miley. Click here for more outrageous Miley moments.
The model turned actress routinely goes sans support.
Sharon Stone, 56, likely knew exactly what she was doing when she stepped out in a sheer shirt with no bra on. This wardrobe "malfunction" sure seems like a planned slip up. Click here for to see the worst celebrity wardrobe malfunctions from ET. (Splash)
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," 18, definitely knew what she was doing when she ditched her bra to strut her stuff down the Marc Jacobs runway during New York Fashion Week. (AP)
Come on, wearing no bra when you know your dress is see through? Aren't you better than that, Carmen Electra? Oh, you once dated Dennis Rodman? Maybe not.
While performing in Las Vegas, Britney nearly lost her entire ensemble when her sequin leotard popped open during her dance routine. Once of her backup dancers re-zipped Brit as she danced through the wardrobe whoops.
Apparently Lindsay's latest rehab stint didn't address her need to over-share on social media. The actress posted this revealing pic, clearly a non-accidental wardrobe malfunction.
Although if you are planning to go surfing, you might want to wear a one piece. Just sayin.
Sure, Agdal wore a white evening gown into the sea, so when things went awry, it was not surprising, but we do think it filing up with water like that was not exactly what she or the photographers anticipated. So score one for kind of an accident!
Model Candice Swanepoel was walking the catwalk in Brazil, when her sheer top slipped and showed too much. Ever the professional, Candice just kept strutting down the runway. The show must go on!
We think Stephanie Seymour didn't quite realize she could be spotted through the window of the shop while she tried on lingerie. Oops.
Kate Moss clearly intended to put on a show when she sunbathed topless, right where the paparazzi were hanging out.
Comedy genius Tina Fey definitely didn't mean to reveal so much when she accepted an award at the 65th annual Emmys.
If you're going to go topless on the beach-- and you're Pamela Anderson-- we think it's safe to assume you'll get photographed.
Given her dress choice, the French version of Kim Kardashian had to have planned this inevitable wardrobe malfunction.
Orlando Bloom's wife decided to leave her bra at home when she headed to watch the U.S. Open. Apparently a nationally televised tennis event is not an occasion for undergarments?
Paula showed off more than she bargained for at the "Two Guns" premiere in New York.
The "Twilight" actress decided to go topless by the pool, so getting snapped by paparazzi was to be expected.
Braxton's dress fell down during a dance routine with an audience member at one of her concerts. Luckily a fan noticed and gave her his blazer to cover up with for the remainder of the song.
Aniston opted not to wear anything underneath her tight T-shirt on the set of "Squirrels to the Nuts" in New York.
The WWE’s Brie Bella had a wardrobe malfunction during a taping of "Total Divas" on "WWE Raw." She later tweeted: "I apologize 4 my wardrobe malfunction I'm embarrassed & it looks as though the humidity made my tape come off You'll never see that again! B."
Looks like Gerard BUTler could use a belt after this accident wardrobe slip.
Never afraid to show a lot of skin, Lady Gaga donned this daring outfit, leaving little to the imagination.
In an outfit like this, it's hard to believe Courtney Stodden's slip was really an accident. The 18-year-old showed too much in her black mesh "dress" (if you can even call it that).
Though Miley loves to show a lot of skin, we think this one time her wardrobe malfunction was not on purpose.
What is it about underwear that celebrities detest so much?
The singer's bikini failed her as she climbed out of the water. Definitely an accident!
Former Disney star Selena Gomez had a totally accidental slip up during a concert in Boston. After her skirt showed too much, Selena held on to it for the remainder of the performance.
Good girl Reese showed too much when she wore this teeny miniskirt. Oops.
Mariah Carey's live wardrobe malfunction while performing on "Good Morning America" was definitely not on purpose.
The actor for got to zip his jeans when he headed out of the house, right into a crowd of photographers.
Eva Longoria had a major wardrobe malfunction in Cannes, France, when the crowd learned she was not wearing any underwear with her glamorous green dress.
Hmmm... We have to wonder why Jessica Alba would pair her sheer bra with a flimsy shirt if she wasn't intending on having a wardrobe malfunction.
Eeeek! Hollywood sweetheart Anne Hathaway showed more than she meant to when she hopped out of a car at the "Les Miserables" premiere...sans underwear.
Sometimes stars want to cringe with embarrassment. Other times, they just want attention.