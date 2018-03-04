Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Oscars

Oscars 2018 red carpet: Most eye-catching looks
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Adam Rippon

What does one wear to their first Academy Awards? Adam Rippon chose a Moschino tuxedo and a harness. “Dressed to impress in @moschino,” Rippon wrote in an Instagram on Friday. “Getting ready for the Oscars with @accessonline! Huge thank you to the brill, beautiful, and kind, @itsjeremyscott."
(AP)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos

While Mark Consuelos looked dapper in his suit, his wife, Kelly Ripa, chose a strange gown for her big Oscars moment. Her black gown seemed normal from the front until she turned around to reveal a big pink and green bow in the back.
(AP)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wore a white Chanel dress with Roger Vivier heels.
(AP)

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb proudly held onto her Oscar-nominated husband Sam Rockwell. The duo looked handsome in black.
(AP)

Viola Davis

Viola Davis turned heads in her pink, form-fitting gown.
(AP)

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig's yellow dress hit all the right notes.
(AP)

Taraaji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson made a bold statement with her black gown that showed a lot of skin.
(AP)

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino

Ashley Judd and Mia Sorvino walked the red carpet together in very different but equally stunning gowns. The two actresses accused disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.
(AP)

Allison Williams

The "Get Out" star chose a champagne Armani Prive dress for her Oscars red carpet look and we love it.
(AP)

Blanca Blanco

Blanca Blanco is known for making a statement with her red carpet looks and her latest ensemble did not disappoint. The actress chose a white gown with red detailing and a plunging neckline.
(AP)

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence's glittery gown was simple but still stood out.
(AP)

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriquez chose a nude-colored Zuhair Murad gown with a lot of drama. She opted for a simple, sleek ponytail to balance out the busy look.
(AP)

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's deep blue gown stole the show.
(AP)

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner's dress is sure to make her ex Ben Affleck blue he's not at her side.
(AP)

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn failed to bring home the gold with her Oscars look.
(AP)

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda chose a white pearl-dust beaded gown for the red carpet.
(AP)

Allison Janney

The "I, Tonya" actress looked radiant in her red Reem Acra gown with a simple updo.
(AP)

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele

New parents Chelsea Peretti and her handsome husband Jordan Peele looked equally glamorous.
(AP)

Wendi McLendon-Covey

"The Goldbergs" actress' green dress fit her like a glove.
(AP)

Oscars 2018 red carpet: Most eye-catching looks

More From Our Sponsors