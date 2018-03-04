Oscars 2018 red carpet: Most eye-catching looks

Adam Rippon What does one wear to their first Academy Awards? Adam Rippon chose a Moschino tuxedo and a harness. “Dressed to impress in @moschino,” Rippon wrote in an Instagram on Friday. “Getting ready for the Oscars with @accessonline! Huge thank you to the brill, beautiful, and kind, @itsjeremyscott." (AP) adam-rippon

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos While Mark Consuelos looked dapper in his suit, his wife, Kelly Ripa, chose a strange gown for her big Oscars moment. Her black gown seemed normal from the front until she turned around to reveal a big pink and green bow in the back. (AP) kelly-ripa-and-mark-conseulos

Margot Robbie Margot Robbie wore a white Chanel dress with Roger Vivier heels. (AP) margot-robbie

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb Leslie Bibb proudly held onto her Oscar-nominated husband Sam Rockwell. The duo looked handsome in black. (AP) sam-rockwell-and-leslie-bibb

Viola Davis Viola Davis turned heads in her pink, form-fitting gown. (AP) viola-davis

Greta Gerwig Greta Gerwig's yellow dress hit all the right notes. (AP) greta-gerwig

Taraaji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson made a bold statement with her black gown that showed a lot of skin. (AP) taraaji-p.-henson

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino Ashley Judd and Mia Sorvino walked the red carpet together in very different but equally stunning gowns. The two actresses accused disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. (AP) ashley-judd-and-mira-sorvino

Allison Williams The "Get Out" star chose a champagne Armani Prive dress for her Oscars red carpet look and we love it. (AP) allison-williams

Blanca Blanco Blanca Blanco is known for making a statement with her red carpet looks and her latest ensemble did not disappoint. The actress chose a white gown with red detailing and a plunging neckline. (AP) blanca-blanco

Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence's glittery gown was simple but still stood out. (AP) jennifer-lawrence

Gina Rodriguez Gina Rodriquez chose a nude-colored Zuhair Murad gown with a lot of drama. She opted for a simple, sleek ponytail to balance out the busy look. (AP) gina-rodriguez

Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman's deep blue gown stole the show. (AP) nicole-kidman

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner's dress is sure to make her ex Ben Affleck blue he's not at her side. (AP) jennifer-garner

Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn failed to bring home the gold with her Oscars look. (AP) lindsey-vonn

Jane Fonda Jane Fonda chose a white pearl-dust beaded gown for the red carpet. (AP) jane-fonda

Allison Janney The "I, Tonya" actress looked radiant in her red Reem Acra gown with a simple updo. (AP) allison-janney

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele New parents Chelsea Peretti and her handsome husband Jordan Peele looked equally glamorous. (AP) chelsea-peretti-and-jordan-peele