Stars who overshare on social media
These celebs have never heard the expression, "Keep it to yourself" and off of the Internet!
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Madonna
(Instagram)
madonna
Julianne Hough
Yes, that is Julianne Hough in the bathroom. The dancing pro shared a picture
of herself taking a "potty break" in her "big ol' dress." No need to share that Julianne! Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com
.
(Instagram)
julianne-hough
Miranda Kerr
While most people were celebrating July 4 with a BBQ and their families, Kerr was posing topless in the ocean. She shared the intimate moment on Instagram with more then 4 million fans. Click here for pictures of the model.
(Instagram)
miranda-kerr
Kim Kardashian
Days after her wedding extravaganza, Kim shared a picture of her abs on her vacation in Mexico to celebrate her hubby Kanye's birthday. We get it Kim, but it's enough.
(Instagram)
kim-kardashian
Miley Cyrus
Miley celebrated Flashback Friday by posting a topless photo of herself getting her now signature pixie cut. While Cyrus had plenty of clothed photos to post of herself, the selfie-obsessed singer chose one which she knew would get lots of attention. Mission accomplished Miley. Click here
for more outrageous Miley moments.
(Instagram)
miley-cyrus
Courtney Stodden
For once, the reality star didn't share a close up of her most famous assets. Although she earns a spot in the top stars who overshare on social media for her constant feed of nearly-naked selfies. In this picture, Stodden appears to be wearing nothing but a pair of sparkly heels.
(Instagram)
courtney-stodden
Lindsay Lohan
Lohan did her best to share an artsy photo with her Instagram followers. Instead of leaving us inspired, we just wish the actress used her sheet to cover up. Click here for more of Lindsay photos.
(Instagram)
lindsay-lohan
Naya Rivera
The "Glee" star has been sharing on a constant stream of sexy selfies and revealing photos on Instagram lately. The pictures have sparked speculation that Rivera may have gone under the knife to enhance her look. She captioned the shot with the hashtag, "nailingit." Click here for five fun facts about Naya you didn't know.
(Instagram)
naya-rivera
Sofia Vergara
The usually sexy star was oozing anything but sex appeal in this picture she posted. Maybe keep your beauty regiments to yourself Sofia? Click here for five things you didn't know about the "Modern Family" actress.
(Instagram)
sofia-vergara