Winter Olympics: Biggest moments from the opening ceremony
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
Athletes from the United States march in the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 9, 2018
(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski)
South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim lights the Olympic flame at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
(Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP)
Vice President Mike Pence sits in front of Kim Yo Jong from North Korea during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Yo Jong from North Korea at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
(REUTERS/Yonhap)
A performance during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony
(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski)
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP)
Drummers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(Sean Haffey/Pool Photo via AP)
Erin Hamlin carries the flag of the United States during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
North Korea's Hwang Chung Gum and South Korea's Won Yun-jong march during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics
(AP Photo/Christophe En)
Cheerleaders from North Korea during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Jorge Silva)
Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Athletes from Russia march behind an Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Dancers during the opening ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach )
North Korea's Jong Su Hyon and South Korea's Park Jong-ah carry the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim performs before lighting the Olympic flame in Pyeongchang
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Athletes from Russia parade during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynsk)
Fireworks go off after the Olympic flame was lit during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
(Sean Haffey/Pool Photo via AP)
