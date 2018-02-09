Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

ENTERTAINMENT

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments from the opening ceremony
Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Athletes from the United States march in the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, February 9, 2018

(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski)

South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim lights the Olympic flame at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

(Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President Mike Pence sits in front of Kim Yo Jong from North Korea during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Yo Jong from North Korea at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

(REUTERS/Yonhap)

A performance during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski)

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP)

Drummers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(Sean Haffey/Pool Photo via AP)

Erin Hamlin carries the flag of the United States during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

North Korea's Hwang Chung Gum and South Korea's Won Yun-jong march during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics

(AP Photo/Christophe En)

Cheerleaders from North Korea during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

An artist performs during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Athletes from Russia march behind an Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Dancers during the opening ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach )

North Korea's Jong Su Hyon and South Korea's Park Jong-ah carry the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

South Korean Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim performs before lighting the Olympic flame in Pyeongchang

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Athletes from Russia parade during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynsk)

Fireworks go off after the Olympic flame was lit during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

(Sean Haffey/Pool Photo via AP)

Winter Olympics: Biggest moments from the opening ceremony

Highlights from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

More From Our Sponsors