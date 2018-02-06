Stars who had implants removed

Maybe less really is more.

Melissa Gilbert Melissa Gilbert , who starred as Laura Ingalls in the Western drama "Little House on the Prairie," told First for Women she was done with going under the knife. "There’s this mentality in Hollywood of not allowing women to age or gain weight or to simply be themselves,” said Gilbert. “I went down the road that everyone else does – nose job, boob job, fillers and Botox, but no more! I had my breast implants removed and I’m no longer doing fillers or Botox because I’m a 53-year-old woman and I’m trying to embrace this process of aging.” (Reuters) melissa-gilbert

Adrienne Bailon Pop star Adrienne Bailon told Cosmo that she had breast implants at age 19 but quickly regretted the decision. "I went to a doctor in Miami and asked for a 'B' cup and ended up with double 'Ds.'" She added, "I went from one insecurity to the next — feeling like I was too small to feeling like when I walked into the room everyone knew my boobs were fake." The singer and actress later had the implants removed. (Reuters) adrienne-bailon

Heidi Montag The former “The Hills” star was all about showing off her post-surgery cleavage in 2010, left, but took a more modest approach after having her assets downsized from an F to a C cup in November 2013, right. Heidi said her massive implants were “bottoming out," or becoming displaced in her body. "They felt like bowling balls on my chest,” she told Us Weekly. See more photos of Heidi at X17online.com. (X17) heidi-montag

Jenna Jameson When Jenna retired from adult film making in 2007, she decided to leave her breast implants behind, too. "When I had implants, I felt uncomfortable," she told Us Weekly. "I would be shy at the beach. I know it sounds funny, but I'd wear high-necked clothes -- unless I was at an adult-film convention. So I thought, Why don't I be who I am and get my real ones back?'" (Reuters) jenna-jameson

Sharon Osbourne Sharon reverted back to her natural chest in 2011 after one implant leaked into the wall of her stomach. "One morning I woke up and one of my boobies was kind of much longer than the other," she said on TV show “The Talk” post-surgery. She opted to have both removed to avoid further issues, and she looks pretty darn good without them. (Reuters) sharon-osbourne

Victoria Beckham The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, who has four kids with hubby David Beckham, took her tiny frame from an A cup to a DD, and then went back again. Her flatter look is much more high fashion. (Reuters) victoria-beckham

Tara Reid Poor Tara’s botched boob job was put on full display in 2004 when she accidentally flashed cameras at P. Diddy’s birthday party. “I got my breasts done for the first time because my breasts were uneven," Reid told Us Weekly. But the surgery went very wrong, and Reid had to go under the knife a second time to undo the damage. (Reuters) tara-reid

Courtney Love Courtney had her implants removed and kept them as a souvenir, until her Pomeranian ate one and died, the New York Post reported in 2002. (Reuters) courtney-love

Kimberly Stewart When Rod Stewart's daughter, who had her breasts done at age 18, had the implants removed, she gave them to friend Jack Osbourne as a memento. How, um, thoughtful? (Reuters) kimberly-stewart