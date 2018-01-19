Fox News
Totally insane star baby names
Really creative, or borderline child abuse? You decide!
Chicago West

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian surprised fans when they announced the name of their new baby girl was Chicago. The couple waited four days after the baby's birth on Jan. 15 to share the baby's name with the world.
Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder

"Twilight" actress Nikki Reed and her "Vampire Diaries" star husband Ian Somerholder welcomed a daughter named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder. Uh...interesting! 
Bear Payne

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole reportedly decided to name their baby Bear. Apparently, he's beary cute.  
Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper

E! News learned on April 10th that actor Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk welcomed a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. Shayk previously showcased a baby bump while walking the runway at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris.
Batel Lu Bitton

Jenna Jameson celebrated her 43rd birthday by posting a photo of her newborn daughter on Sunday, April 9th. The former adult film star welcomed Batel Lu Bitton with her fiance, jewelry store owner Lior Bitton, on April 6th. Visit HollywoodLife.com for more photos of Jameson.
Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger

Mick Jagger welcomed his eigth child with professional ballerina Melanie Hamrick. The pair have named their son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. Hmm.
Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed their first child together -- a girl named Dream. The baby girl weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Ocean King

Actress Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos have yet to welcome their first child together but that didn't stop the pair from revealing their son's unique moniker: Ocean King. "God called the dry ground 'land' and the water the 'seas'. And God saw that it was good.- That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true 'King'. For us it has a beautiful biblical meaning," the expecting mom shared on Instagram. Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com.
Ode Mountain

Actress Jena Malone and her boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo welcomed a son named Ode Mountain DeLorenzo Malone. The couple announced the unique name on Instagram. "The best weekend of our lives!!! What an incredible blessing to be chosen by this amazing, kind, gentle and beautiful soul to be his parents. Humbled and in complete awe that we get to experience the most ancient and transcendent love that exists," they wrote but did not offer an explanation behind their son's name.
Sienna, Jagger and Story

Leave it to "Punky Brewster" actress Soleil Moon Frye to come up with some wacky names for her children with Jason Goldberg. The latest to join the brood is a boy named Story. The couple also has 2 girls, Poet Sienna Rose and Jagger Joseph Blue, and 1 more son Lyric Sonny Roads.
Saint West

They've done it again. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West went in a different direction when it came to naming their second child. The couple welcomed a boy named Saint Dec. 5. He joins daughter North.

Spurgeon Elliot

Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald chose a very strange name for their first child. Their son's first name, Spurgeon, is the last name of the 19th century British preacher Charles Spurgeon. Elliot is to honor the late missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot. The couple explained they wanted it give their son a "strong name, with a lot of meaning, favoring names of "heroes from the Christian faith." The Seewalds will be calling him by his nickname Quincy.

Elsie Otter

Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik named their daugther Elsie Otter because they like the animal. The "New Girl" star revealed her first child's name three months after giving birth. "We just really liked the name Elsie and then we both love otters, they’re very sweet and they’re also smart," she said on the "Today" show.

Arlo Day Brody

According to E! News, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody named their baby girl Arlo Day. 

Jagger Snow Ross

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross chose to name their first child together Jagger Snow. It's a little different to say the least. However, considering Simpson named her son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, Bronx Mowgli, it should come as no surprise that the singer chose a unique name for her newborn daughter.

Silas Randall Timberlake

One week after welcoming their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, proud dad Justin shared the first picture of his son on Instagram. He wrote, "The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR."

Wolfe Lee Leissner

Kimora Lee Simmons and husband Tim Leissner welcomed a baby boy... and gave him one strange name. Click here for more star baby names from ET Online.

Lachlyn Gosselaar

Mark-Paul Gosselaar welcomed a daughter Lachlyn with wife Catriona. “So in love with our new baby girl, Lachlyn! Born last night 2/17 Mum and baby are healthy and happy. 2 boys, 2 girls, too perfect!” Mark tweeted. While it's not the craziest name we've heard, it's definitely not the sanest!

Reign Aston Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Scott Disick named their third child Reign Aston. Perhaps Scott's nickname-- Lord Disick-- had something to do with their royally strange pick.

Titan Jewell

Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Witherspoon welcomed their fist child, son Titan Jewell on Tuesday. "We are thrilled to announce that today we are the proud parents of our first son," the former Destiny's Child member said in a statement. While we're happy for the new parents, we can't help but wonder what they were thinking when they named their kid Titan Jewell...

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher

We're kind of on the fence on this one. Wyatt's a boy's name, and their baby is a girl. But naming a girl a boy name is not that uncommon. But we've never heard of a girl named Wyatt. Which makes it weird. Or creative. Like we said, on the fence.

Click for pics of Mila Kunis.

Saint Lazslo

Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper welcomed their first child together. The name? Saint Lazslo. Clearly Wentz and Camper already think the world of their son. The musician has a 5-year-old son, Bronx, with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson.

Summer Rain

Christina Aguilera must have been thinking about the weather when she decided to name her newborn daughter. According to Us Weekly, Summer Rain Rutler was born on Aug. 16, 2014. 

Royal Reign

It's a lil' princess for Lil' Kim. Us Magazine reports the rapper, 39, gave birth to her first child and named her Royal Reign.

North West

Initial reports had Kim and Kanye naming their daughter Kaidence. But TMZ said it saw a birth certificate, and her name was North.

North West.

Yup.

Cricket Pearl

Actress Busy Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein named their daughter Cricket, and though strange, at least their newest baby will fit right it with their 4-year-old daughter Birdie Leigh. 

Lincoln

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard- When we first heard they named their kid Lincoln, we thought, interesting, but not crazy.

Then we heard it was a girl.

Then dad tweeted this.

"She has mom's beauty and dad's obsession with breasts. Hooray!"

 

Rainbow Aurora

Holly Madison- Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison said she wanted a unique name for her baby girl. Well, Rainbow Aurora is definitely unique-- to say the least. 

Uma Thurman

Uma had her daughter on July 15, but waited until October 18 to reveal her name. Apparently, because she couldn't decide on just one. Or two. Or three.

“I would like to announce Uma and Arki’s daughter’s name for the first time officially: Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson, better known to family and friends as Luna,” the actress’s rep Gabrielle Kachman  told People.

Uma, save some for the rest of us.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Manillo

The 98 Degrees singer and "Wipe Out" host welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world in September 2012, but they say they had his name picked out a long time ago.

"We fell in love with it and decided on it five or six months ago," lacheye told People.

So what is it?

Camden.

Apparently it comes from a street in Beverly Hills, not the economically challenged New Jersey town.

Camden is definitely not your normal "Bill" or "Tom," but lots of stars have done a lot worse. Click for proof!

Tennessee

What The?

Reese Witherspoon welcomed her third child into the world on Thursday. 

She named her new baby boy … Tennessee.

That’s right – she named him after a state, and since her husband has a different last name – that means the kid’s name is Tennessee Toth.

Is he a prospector? Tenessee Tuxedo's country cousin?

Perhaps the child should just be thankful her favorite state isn't Rhode Island. Rhode Island Toth. Now THAT's a weird name.

Kash Kade

Not ANOTHER "All K-Names" Family!?

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and her NFL husband Kroy Biermann welcomed their second son into the world. They named their first son Kroy Jagger after the dad and, well, Mick Jagger probably.

The second?

Kash Kade. Ayup.

The Kardashians already did the "all K's" thing Kim and Kris and Kroy and Kash! Plus every one of disgraced pitcher Roger Clemens' four sons has a K-name!

Kut it out! Kriminy!

Exton Elias Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan welcomed a baby boy recently.

Exton Elias Downey.

The 7lb, 5oz boy's name was kept top secret by the "Sherlock Holmes" star, and not because he knew it was a ... strange ... choice.

He was quoted in the Daily Mail as saying, "If I told you the name, then she would lop off my head with a machete."

We're not even going to touch that one. Too many jokes.

See what some other wild names celebrities chose that aren't in too many baby name books.

 

Blue Ivy

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed a daughter to the world on January 6, 2012.

Perhaps not surprising, given the girl's parents odd monikers, she too has one:

Blue Ivy.

Hope that's not the poisonous kind.

 

Willow Sage

Pink and her husband Carey Hart recently welcomed a little bundle of joy named Willow Sage Hart.

Sounds more like a type of incense than a little girl.

But Pink and Carey are faaaaaaar from the worst baby namers. 

Click here to see more Pink photos from X17 Online. 

Alef

Oscar-winner Natalie Portman welcomed a son this year and gave him an interesting name.

It's Alef.

Pronounced AH-lif, the kid shares his name with the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet. In Jewish mysticism the letter "alef" often represents the oneness of God.

What it gets him on a middle school playground will be another thing altogether.

 

Monroe & Moroccan

Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon recently welcomed twins and then teased that the baby's names would both start with mom's first letter "M."

Later, we learned that the baby girl was named Monroe Cannon, after Mariah's beloved inspiration, Marilyn Monroe. Ok, fine.

But the baby boy was given the name Moroccan Scott Cannon, named after the room in their home where Nick proposed.

No, that's not Morocco. It's Moroccan. As in the nationality. 

Click through to see more of Hollywood's crazy baby name choices.

Follow FOX411 on Twitter!

Follow FOX411 on Twitter!

 

Kroy Jagger

"It's unimaginable," Kim Zolciak told Life & Style magazine about being a new mom.

Or maybe she was talking about her son's name?

That would be Kroy Jagger.

Half rock star, half ... crustacean?

Oh wait - Kroy is her husband's name. So its his parents' fault.

Bear Blu

Alicia Silverstone became a mom for the first time this week when she gave birth to a healthy human boy weighing 7lbs, 15 oz.

We felt the need to point out that he is human because she apparently wants to convince people otherwise, giving him the name Bear Blu.

Poor kid.

Click here for more Alicia Silverstone photos and news from X17 Online

Follow FOX411 on Twitter!

Kingston and Zuma

Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale's progeny feature wacky names you'd expect from rock stars: Kingston James McGregor (left) and Zuma Nesta Rock (right). 

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

(At left, the family visiting Disneyland in July)

Sundance

Volleyball player Kerri Walsh's kids are unequally named. Her first son with Casey Jennings is named Joseph. Her second? Sundance. 

Is is just us or is Sundance more appropriate for a My Little Pony than a little boy?

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Bronx Mowgli

If you didn't think Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz's kid would have enough problems growing up in Hollywood, we have three words: BRONX MOWGLI WENTZ.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Diesel and Denham

We feel for the Toni Braxton's sons with Keri Lewis. Their names are... brace yourself... Diesel and Denham. 

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Harlow and Sparrow

Nicole Richie & Joel Madden picked the unique, cute name Harlow Winter Kate for their daughter, but their son's gonna have some trouble on the playground. Because his name is Sparrow James Midnight. 

Maybe someone in the Richie-Madden household really loves "Pirates of the Caribbean." 

Also, guys? Harlow and Sparrow kinda rhyme.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

(REUTERS)

Poppy, Daisy, Petal

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has three daughters with floral-themed names. Poppy Honey Rosie, 8, Daisy Boo Pamela, 7, and Petal Blossom Rainbow, 1. 

Jamie and his wife Jools expect their fourth child this month, and we can only guess at the type of terrifying moniker they'll bestow on the unsuspecting baby.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

(ABC)

Apple and Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow and hubby Chris Martin get a lot of flak for naming their daughter Apple (and son Moses), but it's actually not so bad... compared to Daisy Boo Pamela, for instance.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Rumer, Scout, Tallulah

Though they're now divorced, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis still spend time together with daughters Rumer, Scout LaRue, and Tallulah Belle.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Destry Allyn

Of Steven Speilberg and Kate Capshaw seven kids, only daughter Destry Allyn stands out with a wacky name. The 1939 movie "Destry Rides Again" is said to be behind the unorthodox choice.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Dolly and Charlie

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell's twin girls don't have totally crazy names, it's just that they don't go together: Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip. Dolly and Charlie? 

Couldn't they at least have done Dolly with an "-ie" or Charlie with a "y"? Consistency, people!

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Peanut Kai

"General Hospital" star Ingo Rademacher named his son Peanut Kai. 

Peanut. Just let that sink in. Peanut.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha

Actress Lisa Bonet (who personally goes by the name Lilakoi Moon) named her daughter (with Lenny Kravitz) Zoe Isabella -- totally normal. Then her daughter with Jason Momoa was called Lola Iolani. Also pretty normal. 

Then, she and Momoa saddled their baby boy with Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.

He's going to have a rough time learning to spell his name.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Kal-El

Nic Cage named his son Kal-El. That's Superman's real name. Because Nic Cage likes comic books. A lot. 

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Kafka

Tommy, Tommy, Tommy. We all have favorite authors, but when one is Franz Kafka, we go with "Franz" as the kid's name, not "Kafka."

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Sonnet, True, Autumn, Ocean

Forest Whitaker explained his daughters' names (Sonnet, True, and Autumn) son Ocean's name thusly: "I want those names to be their destiny, for my daughter to be honest and my son to be expansive. I try to be like a forest, revitalizing and constantly growing." Indeed.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Tu Morrow

Rob Morrow's daughter's name is Tu. Tu Morrow. There oughta be a law.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Homer James Jigme

Richard Gere's son's name is Homer James Jigme. Jigme!

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Peaches Honeyblossom

Bob Geldof named his daughter Peaches Honeyblossom, and she went and became a totally wild singer who, just, um, er ... has very few inhibitions. Go figure.

His other two daughters are named Fifi Trixibelle and Little Pixie, by the way, and he became the guardian of his late ex wife's daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Steveanna

Yo dog! What's up? Give it up dog. I am feeling your fame, Randy Jackson. But Steveanna? Really? We're just not getting it, yo. Sorry dog. How about you Simon?

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Blue Angel

The Edge named his kid Blue Angel, which we're going to forgive because he's Irish, and may not even know about the Blue Angels airplane thingie.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

Moxie Crimefighter

Penn Jillette's daughter's name, Moxie Crimefighter, sounds like a superhero. She should get to know Nic Cage's son, Kal-El.

Penn's son is named Zolten, but with a sister named Moxie Crimefighter, no one is even going to notice.

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

