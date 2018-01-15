Celebrity face change mysteries...

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe, with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi stepped out with her famous mom (right) looking very different than she did in 2011. The newly blonde singer had noticeably larger lips and breasts and was showing a lot more skin. The duo were promoting their new music video for the song "You Have to Believe," a remix of Newton-John's 1980 hit, "Magic."
Billy Joel's little girl is all grown up. Alexa Ray, the daughter of the "Piano Man" singer and model Christie Brinkley has turned heads with her recent looks. Alexa admitted to a nose job in 2010, but it looks to us like she didn't stop there...
The 'Pulp Fiction' star, 44, turned heads with her appearance (left) at a party Feb. 9 for her new NBC miniseries 'The Slap.' She looked much different - and more like her old self - just a year ago at the Cannes Film Festival celebrating the 25th anniversary of 'Pulp Fiction.'
Brittny Gastineau sure looks different, and it's not just her hair color that's changed. The reality star and model's lips look fuller and her jaw line more pronounced. Click here for more pictures of Gastineau from X17online.com.
Aubrey O'Day seems to have changed her face quite drastically since leaving Danity Kane. The singer's dramatic makeup and enhanced lips made her nearly unrecognizable. Click here for more pictures of O'Day.
Reality star Courtney Stodden has certainly gone under quite the transformation since she first made headlines for marrying then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16. The now 20-year-old has admitted to breast implants and lip injections but claims that's all she's changed. Click here for more pictures of C-Stod before the fame.
Yes, that really is Renee Zellweger. The "Bridget Jones" star was completely unrecognizable (right) at the 2014 Elle Women in Hollywood awards, causing many fans to question if it was really her. Click here for more of the shocking photos.
The typically-made up "Real Housewife" went for a more natural-look while filming in Amsterdam. But it's not her nearly-bare face that made us say what? The picture revealed Glanville's plumper lips and larger cheek bones. Click here for more pics of the 'Real Housewives' star.
Lark is best known for playing Lisa on "Saved By The Bell," but she has drastically changed her look since her child star days. She is almost unrecognizable in this recent snapshot, leaving us wondering just what work she had done. Click here for more photos of her transformation
Following a car accident in 2007, McGowan said she had some corrective surgery to heal a cut from eyeglasses under her eye.
But some say she had additional procedures on her cheeks and nose.
Looking at her before (left) and after pictures.
Mysterious.
Reid's career might be facing a revival of sorts -- she stars in the cult movie "Sharknado 2" -- but it looks like her face could use its own rejuvenation of sorts. The actress looked scary in the Syfy channel's original movie (R).
The reality star vehemently denies that she's had any work done on her face. But when you look at more recent pictures of her (C) she looks like a completely different person.
When additional images surfaced of her with an extreme trout-pout (L), she explained: "The reality is I didn't [have plastic surgery]. I was puffy. I was swollen."
Mysterious. Click here for more pictures of Kim.
Kidman's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival caused a stir, but it wasn't her new movie, "Grace of Monaco' that had everyone buzzing. The actress' face looked frozen and noticeably more puffy. We think the mom of four experimented with too many fillers, do you? For more pictures of Nicole, visit Hollywoodlife.com.
Rumer's lips looked noticeably plumper after stepping out in West Hollywood. Is it just a rumor, or did the actress get lip injections to enhance her look? For more pictures of Rumer, go to X17online.com.
Rinna's lips have always looked somewhat enhanced, but when the star stepped out recently with especially plump-looking lips we can't help but wonder if she had a little more work done. For more pictures of Rinna, go to X17online.com.
Dickinson's face has been looking extra stretched lately. No one has eyebrows that are naturally that high.
The actress sure does look different from her "Kill Bill" days.
Specifically in the brow, lip and cheek areas.
See how much Daryl's face has changed over the years at X17Online.com.
(X17online)
Rosie has always had show-stopping lips, but the model's signature pout has been looking extra puffy as of late.
(Reuters/X17online.com)
Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is almost unrecognizable in recent photos. Did she go under the knife?
Click here for more pics of Lara from RumorFix.
Nicki Minaj’s hair color and style are always changing, but what about her face? It looks pretty different in 2013 than it did in 2010. Minaj says makeup is to blame—she does have highly skilled contour artists at her disposal—but we’re not so sure.
(Reuters)
Lindsay Lohan's little sister Ali looks drastically different these days. The 19-year-old insists she hasn't had any plastic surgery, but we've got to wonder. Here she is in 2006, left, and in a recent photo, right.
(Reuters/ X17)
Over the years, Kristin's face appears to keep changing. On the left is a fresh faced Kristin in 2003 as she was promoting an ABC movie, then (middle) you see the actress two years later. On the right is the face that Kristin wears today, but who knows what it'll look like next year...
Click through for some other plastic surgery mysteries.
(Reuters)
The mom-of-eight appeared on "The View" on Feb. 26 (right) looking awfully different. Aside from her new longer locks, her nose, chin and cheeks all look a bit redone.
Click through for some more mysterious celebrity transformations.
(Reuters/ABC)
Though rapper Lil' Kim won't admit to having any plastic surgery done, these pictures of her in 2008 (left) and 2013 (right) seem to tell a different story. The singer looks almost nothing like her younger self, leaving fans to wonder just what work she has had done.
Mysterious.
Click here for more photos from Celebuzz
(Reuters/ Celebuzz)
The "Sleepless in Seattle" star was known for her cute, girl-next-door look when she first started out in the '80s (left). Now, (right) she looks a little, um, different.
Although she's never publicly said she has had work done, pictures suggest otherwise.
Mysterious.
(AP)
Vivica A. Fox (right) is looking rather different than she did in 2003 (left) and now we know why. "Yeah, I have experimented with it, but no, I’m not doing any more of that plastic surgery crap," the actress told Upscale magazine in 2007.
Not mysterious.
(AP/x17online.com)
The "Rambo" star (left) has always had a naturally interesting face. And as the years go by, his face gets more and more interesting (right).
Could the changes be due to age, getting punched too many times in the "Rocky" movies or plastic surgery?
You decide.
(Lions Gate)
Megan Fox (left) wants you to believe that her beauty is au naturel. She even posted a TwitPic of herself showing off her wrinkles to dispel any rumors that she has gone under the knife.
But whether it's a different makeup artist or a new doc, something is looking rather different about her these days (right).
Mysterious.
(x17online.com/AP)
The 42-year-old actress looks great for her age (right). But is it because of great genes or great docs?
Mysterious.
(x17online.com/AP)
The "Jersey Shore" star recently lost weight (right) and says that's the cause of her changing face.
“People are saying I got cheek implants, my chin shaved down and a nose job,” she tells In Touch magazine.
“I lost 15 pounds and my cheeks have become more defined," she says.
Her chest, though, she freely admits is surgically enhanced.
Not mysterious.
(X17 Online/AP)
Have they or haven't they gone under the knife?