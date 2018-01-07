Golden Globes red carpet: Stars wear all black
Morgan Evans
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta Jones graced the Golden Globes red carpet in a sheer and embellished, long sleeved gown, accessorized with emerald chandelier earrings.
(Reuters)
catherine-zeta-jones
Alexis Bledel
The "Handmaid’s Tale" actress sported a black jumpsuit with white top and one shoulder, floral appliqués. Bledel topped off her look with red lips and drop earrings.
(Reuters)
alexis-bledel
Allison Williams
Allison Williams sparkled in a beaded black gown with pops of pink and silver. The actress accessorized her looks with diamond choker and slicked back hair.
(Reuters)
allison-williams-
Rachel Brosnahan
The "Marvelous Ms. Maisel" actress wore a drapped one shoulder gown with a classic up do on the Globes carpet.
(Reuters)
rachel-brosnahan-
Mandy Moore
The "This Is Us" star sported a black halter neck ball gown with a bold red waist. The actress accessorized her look with slicked back hair and dangly red jeweled earrings.
(Reuters)
mandy-moore
Heidi Klum
Supermodel Heidi Klum showed some skin in a high-low, fanned out feathered number paired with strappy heels and slicked back hair.
(Reuters)
heidi-klum
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson dazzled in a Gucci spaghetti strap gown with a sheer and embellished overlay and belted waist.
(Reuters)
dakota-johnson
Christina Hendricks
The former "Mad Men" actress stunned in a velvet and satin off the shoulder gown and accessorized the looks with pumps and bright red lips.
(Reuters)
christina-hendricks