Golden Globes

Golden Globes red carpet: Stars wear all black
Catherine Zeta Jones

Catherine Zeta Jones graced the Golden Globes red carpet in a sheer and embellished, long sleeved gown, accessorized with emerald chandelier earrings. 
(Reuters)

Alexis Bledel

The "Handmaid’s Tale" actress sported a black jumpsuit with white top and one shoulder, floral appliqués. Bledel topped off her look with red lips and drop earrings. 
(Reuters)

Allison Williams

Allison Williams sparkled in a beaded black gown with pops of pink and silver. The actress accessorized her looks with diamond choker and slicked back hair. 
(Reuters)

Rachel Brosnahan

The "Marvelous Ms. Maisel" actress wore a drapped one shoulder gown with a classic up do on the Globes carpet.
(Reuters)

Mandy Moore

The "This Is Us" star sported a black halter neck ball gown with a bold red waist. The actress accessorized her look with slicked back hair and dangly red jeweled earrings. 
(Reuters)

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum showed some skin in a high-low, fanned out feathered number paired with strappy heels and slicked back hair.
(Reuters)

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson dazzled in a Gucci spaghetti strap gown with a sheer and embellished overlay and belted waist. 
(Reuters)

Christina Hendricks

The former "Mad Men" actress stunned in a velvet and satin off the shoulder gown and accessorized the looks with pumps and bright red lips. 
(Reuters)

