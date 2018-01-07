Golden Globes red carpet: Stars wear all black

Catherine Zeta Jones Catherine Zeta Jones graced the Golden Globes red carpet in a sheer and embellished, long sleeved gown, accessorized with emerald chandelier earrings. (Reuters) catherine-zeta-jones

Alexis Bledel The "Handmaid’s Tale" actress sported a black jumpsuit with white top and one shoulder, floral appliqués. Bledel topped off her look with red lips and drop earrings. (Reuters) alexis-bledel

Allison Williams Allison Williams sparkled in a beaded black gown with pops of pink and silver. The actress accessorized her looks with diamond choker and slicked back hair. (Reuters) allison-williams-

Rachel Brosnahan The "Marvelous Ms. Maisel" actress wore a drapped one shoulder gown with a classic up do on the Globes carpet. (Reuters) rachel-brosnahan-

Mandy Moore The "This Is Us" star sported a black halter neck ball gown with a bold red waist. The actress accessorized her look with slicked back hair and dangly red jeweled earrings. (Reuters) mandy-moore

Heidi Klum Supermodel Heidi Klum showed some skin in a high-low, fanned out feathered number paired with strappy heels and slicked back hair. (Reuters) heidi-klum

Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson dazzled in a Gucci spaghetti strap gown with a sheer and embellished overlay and belted waist. (Reuters) dakota-johnson