Stars we lost in 2017

Heather Menzies-Urich Actress Heather Menzies-Urich , who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," died at age 68 after a battle with brain cancer. (AP) heather-menzies-urich

Steve Reevis Actor Steve Reevis, known for his roles in “Fargo” and “Last of the Dogmen,” has died. He was 55. His cause of death was not immediately clear. MORE: Stars we lost in recent years (Getty) steve-reevis

Christine Keeler Christine Keeler, a principal witnesses in the vice charges case against osteopath Dr. Stephen Ward, died at age 75. The model was at the center of Profumo Affair, a scandal that rocked the political establishment and forced cabinet minister to resign. (AP) christine-keeler

Jim Nabors Jim Nabors, the star who played the clumsy deputy sheriff Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and eventually starred in his own spinoff, died at age 87 (AP) jim-nabors

Rance Howard Veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard, the father of director Ron Howard, died at age 89. (AP) rance-howard

David Cassidy "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy died after suffering liver and kidney failure. He was 67 (AP) david-cassidy

Earle Hyman Earle Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," died at 91. (AP) earle-hyman-

Ann Wedgeworth Ann Wedgeworth, who gained fame on film and Broadway before taking on the role of a flirty divorcee on "Three's Company," died at age 83 after a long illness. (AP) ann-wedgeworth

Malcolm Young Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitar player and founding member of heavy metal legends AC/DC, died at age 64 . Known for the powerhouse riffs and rhythm guitar that propelled the group from Sydney, Australia, to superstardom, Young had been suffering from dementia for the past three years. (Getty) malcolm-young

John Hillerman John Hillerman , who played stuffed-shirt Higgins to Tom Selleck's freewheeling detective Thomas Magnum in the 1980s TV series "Magnum, P.I." died. He was 84. (AP) john-hillerman

Karin Dor German actress Karin Dor, who played an assassin sent by James Bond's nemesis Blofeld to kill the British agent in 1967's "You Only Live Twice," died. She was 79. Click here for more stars we've lost in 2017 (Getty) karin-dor-

Robert Guillaume Robert Guillaume , known for his Emmy, Tony and Grammy-winning work, as well as TV sitcoms "Soap" and "Benson," died at age 89 following a battle with prostate cancer. (AP) robert-guillaume-

Gord Downie Gord Downie, who made himself part of Canada's national identity with songs about hockey and small towns as lead singer and songwriter of iconic rock band The Tragically Hip, died at age 53 after a battle with brain cancer. (AP) gord-downie

Mychael Knight Georgia fashion designer Mychael Knight, who was a finalist on the popular TV competition show "Project Runway," died at age 39. (AP) mychael-knight

Roy Dotrice Roy Dotrice , a veteran British actor, died at his London home at age 94. Dotrice was known for his role as Leopold Mozart in the Oscar-winning film "Amadeus" and his many theater and TV roles. (ap) roy-dotrice-

Tom Petty Tom Petty, who rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died. He was 66. (Reuters) tom-petty

Monty Hall Monty Hall , best known as the co-creator and host of the game show "Let's Make a Deal," died. He was 96. "Let's Make a Deal" debuted as a daytime show on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple. Through the next four decades, it also aired in prime time, in syndication and, in two brief outings, with hosts other than Hall at the helm. (Reuters) monty-hall

Hugh Hefner Hugh Hefner , founder of Playboy magazine, died at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91. With a bon vivant philosophy, urbane sophistication and sheer marketing brilliance, Hefner was an icon for the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the man-about-town embodiment of the lifestyle he promoted with gusto and a sly wink to readers. (AP) hugh-hefner

Liz Dawn Liz Dawn, the actress who played tart-tongued Vera Duckworth in the British soap opera "Coronation Street" for more than 30 years died. She was 77. (AP) liz-dawn

Bernie Casey Bernie Casey , a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," died after a brief illness. He was 78. Born in West Virginia in 1939 and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Casey excelled in football and attended Bowling Green State University on an athletic scholarship. (AP) bernie-casey

Jake LaMotta Boxing legend Jake LaMotta, the onetime middleweight champion of the world who was played by Robert De Niro in 1980’s “Raging Bull,” died at age 95. (Reuters) jake-lamotta

Harry Dean Stanton Character actor Harry Dean Stanton , who appeared in such films as "Cool Hand Luke," "Kelly's Heroes," "The Godfather Part II" and "Alien," died at age 91. (Reuters) harry-dean-stanton

Frank Vincent Frank Vincent (right) , known for his role on “The Sopranos” died at age 80. Born in Massachusetts but raised in Jersey City, Vincent is best known for his role as Phil Leotardo on the HBO drama, the nemesis to James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano. Additionally, he’s played several tough-guy characters in Martin Scorsese films such as “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas” and “Casino." (Reuters) frank-vincent

Troy Gentry Troy Gentry, best known as part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50. Gentry was born on April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names. The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009. (AP) troy-gentry

Walter Becker Walter Becker , guitarist and the co-founder of band Steely Dan, died. He was 67. (AP) walter-becker

Richard Anderson Richard Anderson, the tall, handsome actor best known for costarring simultaneously in the popular 1970s television shows "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman," died at age 91. (AP) richard-anderson

Jay Thomas Actor Jay Thomas died at age 69 after a battle with cancer. The comic was best known for starring as Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown,” from 1989 until 1998. jay-thomas

Jerry Lewis After a long and accomplished career in show business, famed comedian Jerry Lewis died at 91 years old. Lewis, the rubber-faced, squeaky-voiced comedy legend who starred in movies and musicals, was also known for his unflagging work on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (Reuters) jerry-lewis

Bruce Forsyth Veteran British entertainer Bruce Forsyth died at age 89. The former “Strictly Come Dancing” presenter is celebrated in his native England for being its highest-paid television star, as well as for hosting game shows, including “The Generation Game,” “Play Your Cards Right,” and “The Price is Right.” He first kicked off his career in show business at age 14 in his local theater. (Reuters) bruce-forsyth

Glen Campbell Country music icon Glen Campbell died at the age of 81 after a battle with Alzheimer's. He won five Grammys, sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits, including No. 1 songs with "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Southern Nights." (Reuters) glen-campbell

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, died. She was 89. (AP) barbara-cook

Haruo Nakajima He stomped over miniature bridges and buildings in a rubber suit and gave the world Godzilla, the fire-breathing, screeching monster that became Japan's star cultural export and an enduring symbol of the pathos and destruction of the nuclear age. Haruo Nakajima , who portrayed Godzilla in the original 1954 classic, died died at age 88. (AP) haruo-nakajima

Ty Hardin Ty Hardin, a popular film and television actor who starred as the gunman Bronco Layne in the TV Western series "Bronco" and worked with Henry Fonda and Kirk Douglas among others, died. He was 87. (AP) ty-hardin

Sam Shepard Sam Shepard, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died. He was 73. (Reuters) sam-shepard

Jeanne Moreau French actress Jeanne Moreau, a smoky-voiced femme fatale who starred in Francois Truffaut's love triangle film "Jules and Jim" and whose award-winning, seven-decade career included work with some of the world's most acclaimed directors, died. She was 89. (AP) jeanne-moreau

D.L. Menard D.L. Menard, whose song "The Back Door" is among the most popular in Cajun music, died at the age of 85. (AP) d.l.-menard

John Heard John Heard, the actor best known for his role as the dad in the original “Home Alone” movies, died on Friday, July 21. He was 72. (AP) john-heard

Chester Bennington Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington died at the age of 41. Bennington was found dead in a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County. (AP) chester-bennington

Michael Nyqvist Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" films and often played villains in Hollywood movies like "John Wick" died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56. (AP) michael-nyqvist

Prodigy Half of the New York hip-hop duo Mobb Deep died. Prodigy was 42. (AP) prodigy-

Bill Dana Comedy writer and performer Bill Dana, who won stardom in the 1950s and '60s with his character Jose Jimenez, died. He was 92. (AP) bill-dana

Venus Ramey Venus Ramey, the first red-haired Miss America, died at the age of 92. Born in Ashland, Ky., Ramey was crowned in 1944 when she represented Washington, D.C., after she moved there from Kentucky to work during World War II. (Courtesy The Miss America Organization) venus-ramey

Adam West Actor Adam West, famous for his straight-faced portrayal of the Caped Crusader in the 1960s “Batman” TV series, died at 88. West died “after a short but brave battle with leukemia,” the family said in a statement at the time. (AP) adam-west

Glenne Headly Glenne Headly was known from performances in "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" and "Mr. Holland's Opus," "Dick Tracy" and the miniseries "Lonesome Dove." She had recurring roles on "ER" and "Monk," and played the daughter of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the 2001 live telecast of the play "On Golden Pond." She died at age 62. STARS WE'VE LOST IN RECENT YEARS (Getty) glenne-headly-

Roger Smith Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," died at the age of 84. The actor launched his career in the 1950s when James Cagney spotted him and recommended him for films. He survived two serious illnesses to have a second career after "77 Sunset Strip" as manager of his second wife, entertainer Ann-Margret. (AP) roger-smith

Peter Sallis Peter Sallis, who voiced Wallace in the animated series “Wallace and Gromit” and played Clegg in the long-running British sitcom “Last Of The Summer Wine,” died at the age of 96. Sallis voiced Wallace beginning in 1990 on the clay-animation series created by Nick Park. The British show gained worldwide attention with its Oscar wins for best animated short in 1993 with “The Wrong Trousers” and 1996 with “A Close Shave.” (REUTERS) peter-sallis

Molly Peters Former Bond Girl Molly Peters passed away at age 75. Peters starred in the 1965 film “Thunderball” opposite Sean Connery. Despite her fame, Peters had trouble understanding the public’s fascination with her. “Because I was blonde, I had a tan, and wore a white dress, people wanted to touch me,” she said. “I found that very strange. And I think it was because of the different coloring — I don’t know. Or perhaps, in their eyes I’d become something unattainable to them. I don’t know what it was.” STARS WE'VE LOST IN RECENT YEARS (Getty) molly-peters

Gregg Allman Gregg Allman, the singer, organist and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died at the age of 69. He was known for the development of classic hits like "Jessica" and "Ramlbin' Man," and credited with being the pioneer of southern rock. (AP) gregg-allman

Jared Martin Jared Martin, who played Sue Ellen's handsome rodeo cowboy love interest on "Dallas," died of pancreatic cancer. He was 75. PHOTOS: Stars we lost (Getty) jared-martin

Lisa Spoonauer Lisa Spoonauer, the actress who played Caitlin Bree in the cult-classic film “Clerks,” died at the age of 44. (Miramax) lisa-spoonauer

Roger Moore Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond in seven of the 007 films, died at age 89 after a short battle with cancer. His Bond films included "The Man with the Golden Gun" and "The Spy Who Loved Me" as well as "Live and Let Die." (Reuters) roger-moore

Chris Cornell Chris Cornell, the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, was found dead in a Detroit hotel room. He was 52. Cornell was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement with Soundgarden. (AP) chris-cornell

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin Christopher "Big Black" Boykin starred alongside former pro skater Rob Dyrdek in MTV's "Rob and Big" from 2006 to 2008. He died at age 45 (AP) christopher-'big-black'-boykin

Michael Parks Michael Parks, a prolific character actor who found early fame in 1960s countercultural roles and later became a favorite of directors including Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith, died at 77. (AP) michael-parks

Erin Moran Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” died on April 22, 2017 at the age of 56. (AP) erin-moran

Cuba Gooding Sr. Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. who found fame in his own right with the 1972 hit "Everybody Plays the Fool," died at age 72. (AP) cuba-gooding-sr.

Clifton James Clifton James, best known for his indelible portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films but who was most proud of his work on the stage, died. He was 96. (AP) clifton-james

Toby Smith Jamiroquai’s founding member and keyboardist Toby Smith died at age 46. More stars we've lost in recent years (Getty) toby-smith

Charlie Murphy Charlie Murphy, the brother of Eddie Murphy who gained national attention on the hit “Chappelle's Show” and evolved into a sought-after stand-up comedian, died on April 12, 2017 of leukemia. He was 57. (Reuters) charlie-murphy

Tim Pigott-Smith Tim Pigott-Smith, best known for his role in "Jewel in the Crown," died at age 70. Born in Rugby, central England in 1946, Pigott-Smith trained at the Bristol Old Vic theater school and built up a diverse career on stage, television and film. He became a regular on British TV screens in everything from "Doctor Who" to "Downton Abbey," and had roles in movies including "V for Vendetta," ''Gangs Of New York" and the James Bond thriller "Quantum Of Solace." (AP) tim-pigott-smith

Insult comic Don Rickles The legendary comedian died of kidney failure at the age of 90. (Reuters) insult-comic-don-rickles

Rock 'n' Roll Icon Chuck Berry Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during a concert in Burgos, northern Spain, November 25, 2007 (REUTERS/Felix Ordonez) rock-'n'-roll-icon-chuck-berry

Neil Fingleton Neil Fingleton , who was Britain's tallest man, died of heart failure at age 36. He played "Game of Thrones" character Mag the Mighty, a giant on the northern side of the great ice wall that was guarded by Lord Commander Jon Snow and the black-clad men of the Night's Watch. Fingleton was 7-foot 7-inch. (AP/HBO) neil-fingleton

Bill Paxton Actor Bill Paxton , known for his roles in "Titanic," "Aliens," and "Twister," died due to complications from surgery, his family said in a statement. He was 61. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) bill-paxton

Judge Joseph Wapner Joseph Wapner, the retired Los Angeles judge who presided over "The People's Court" with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, died at age 97. (AP) judge-joseph-wapner

Clyde Stubblefield Clyde Stubblefield , a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, died of kidney failure at age 73. (AP) clyde-stubblefield

Al Jarreau The acclaimed jazz singer died at 76. (AP) al-jarreau

Richard Hatch Richard Hatch, best known for his role as Captain Apollo in "Battlestar Galactica," died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at 71. (AP) richard-hatch

Irwin Corey Irwin Corey, the wild-haired comedian and actor known for his nonsensical style and who billed himself as "The World's Foremost Authority," died. He was 102. (AP) irwin-corey

John Wetton Singer and bassist John Wetton of the rock group Asia died of colon cancer. He was 67. (AP) john-wetton

Emmanuelle Riva Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage who was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, died. She was 89. (AP) emmanuelle-riva

John Hurt Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt died at 77. Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, starred in films such as, “The Elephant Man” and “Alien." (AP) john-hurt

Mike Connors Mike Connors, who starred as a hard-hitting private eye on the long-running television series "Mannix," died at 91. The actor died from complications of leukemia that had been diagnosed one week before his death. (AP) mike-connors

Mary Tyler Moore Sitcom sweetheart Mary Tyler Moore , who gained fame playing winsome television producer Mary Richards on the popular 1970s television series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and broke new ground as an independent career-woman in a leading role, died at age of 80. (Reuters) mary-tyler-moore

Butch Trucks Drummer Butch Trucks, who was a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died at 69. (AP) butch-trucks

Miguel Ferrer Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan," died of cancer at age 61. (AP) miguel-ferrer

Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Former pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died 12 days after a Pennsylvania judge dismissed a murder case against him in the 1983 death of his girlfriend. He was 73. (AP) jimmy-'superfly'-snuka