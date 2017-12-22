Top 10 animated Christmas movies

Grab your egg nog and let's count 'em down!

The Polar Express Based on the classic children's book, "The Polar Express" features somewhat off-putting 3-D animation, and Tom Hanks' voice is a little grating after awhile, but it's still a Christmas wonder. (polar express) the-polar-express

The Year Without A Santa Claus When Santa has to take a break, elves Jingle and Jangle travel the world, searching for people who believe in Santa ... until their reindeer Vixen gets mistaken for a dog and taken to the pound. Then, of course, there's the fight between Heat Miser (at left) and Snow Miser. Which rocks. (Warner Bros.) the-year-without-a-santa-claus

The Nightmare Before Christmas Tim Burton's somewhat creepy yet incredible film sees the residents of "Halloween Town" collide with "Christmas Town." (Touchstone Pictures) the-nightmare-before-christmas

The Snowman This sweet animated movie is only 26 minutes long, but it's pure magic. The story of a snowman come to life and a little boy is based on the book of the same name. (TVC London) the-snowman

Mickey's Christmas Carol The greatest animated version of the Charles Dickens holiday story stars Mickey Mouse as Bob Crachit and Scrooge McDuck as Ebeneezer Scrooge. (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment) mickey's-christmas-carol

Frosty the Snowman This magical Christmas film brings the popular song to life, and throws in an evil magician for good measure. (Classic Media) frosty-the-snowman

A Charlie Brown Christmas The Peanuts gang provides the cutest Christmas ever, complete with pathetic little tree. (Warner Home Video) a-charlie-brown-christmas

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Poor Rudolph has a glowing red nose. His pal Herbie the elf wants to be a dentist. The two outcasts visit the Island of Misfit Toys in this claymation classic. (Classic Media) rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer