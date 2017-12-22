Fox News
Hottest celebrity bikini bodies of 2017
Some stars really shimmered and shined on the beaches in 2017.
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff's got it and she's flaunting it! The single mom donned a simple bikini while at the beach with her ex-husband Mike Comrie and their son Luca. Click here for more pics of Duff's beach outing. 
(MEGA The Media Agency)

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is ready to hit the waves! For more photos of Thorne, visit HollywoodLife.com
(Instagram)

Christina El Moussa

Christina El Moussa spent the day on a boat. Click here for more pics of Christina. 
(Mr Plow/Backgrid)

Charlotte McKinney

Charlotte McKinney rocked a nude bikini while vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas. For more photos of the 24-year-old model, visit HollywoodLife.com
(Instagram)

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn headed to the Beach Enclave North Shore Villa in Turks & Caicos to celebrate her birthday. She thanked Booking.com on her Instagram account for sending her on the vacay. During the trip, she showed off her fit figure in a low-cut one-piece.  
(Courtesy of Booking.com)

Padma Lakshmi

The 46-year-old "Top Chef" host and famous foodie flaunted her bikini body on Instagram. Click here for more pics of the star on HollywoodLife.com
(Instagram)

Charlize Theron

Charlize showed off her sexy beach body while in Mexico. 
(Splash)

Brooke Burke-Charvet

Brooke Burke-Charvet frolicked on the beach in Malibu in a gold bikini that hugged her in all the right places. Can you believe this beauty was born in 1971? Click here for more celebrity beach bodies. 

(Michael Simon/Startraksphotos.com)

