Stars we've lost in 2017
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Jim Nabors
Jim Nabors, the star who played the clumsy deputy sheriff Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and eventually starred in his own spinoff, died at age 87
.
(AP)
jim-nabors
Julio Oscar Mechoso
(Getty)
julio-oscar-mechoso
Rance Howard
Veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard, the father of director Ron Howard, died at age 89.
(AP)
rance-howard
David Cassidy
"Partridge Family" star David Cassidy died after suffering liver and kidney failure. He was 67
.
(AP)
david-cassidy
Earle Hyman
Earle Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," died at 91.
(AP)
earle-hyman-
Ann Wedgeworth
(AP)
ann-wedgeworth
Malcolm Young
Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitar player and founding member of heavy metal legends AC/DC, died at age 64
. Known for the powerhouse riffs and rhythm guitar that propelled the group from Sydney, Australia, to superstardom, Young had been suffering from dementia for the past three years.
(Getty)
malcolm-young
John Hillerman
John Hillerman
, who played stuffed-shirt Higgins to Tom Selleck's freewheeling detective Thomas Magnum in the 1980s TV series "Magnum, P.I." died. He was 84.
(AP)
john-hillerman
Karin Dor
(Getty)
karin-dor-
Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume
, known for his Emmy, Tony and Grammy-winning work, as well as TV sitcoms "Soap" and "Benson," died at age 89 following a battle with prostate cancer.
(AP)
robert-guillaume-
Gord Downie
(AP)
gord-downie
Mychael Knight
Georgia fashion designer Mychael Knight, who was a finalist on the popular TV competition show "Project Runway," died at age 39.
(AP)
mychael-knight
Roy Dotrice
Roy Dotrice
, a veteran British actor, died at his London home at age 94. Dotrice was known for his role as Leopold Mozart in the Oscar-winning film "Amadeus" and his many theater and TV roles.
(ap)
roy-dotrice-
Tom Petty
Tom Petty, who rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died. He was 66.
(Reuters)
tom-petty
Monty Hall
Monty Hall
, best known as the co-creator and host of the game show "Let's Make a Deal," died. He was 96. "Let's Make a Deal" debuted as a daytime show on NBC in 1963 and became a TV staple. Through the next four decades, it also aired in prime time, in syndication and, in two brief outings, with hosts other than Hall at the helm.
(Reuters)
monty-hall
Hugh Hefner
Hugh Hefner
, founder of Playboy magazine, died at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91. With a bon vivant philosophy, urbane sophistication and sheer marketing brilliance, Hefner was an icon for the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the man-about-town embodiment of the lifestyle he promoted with gusto and a sly wink to readers.
(AP)
hugh-hefner
Liz Dawn
Liz Dawn,
the actress who played tart-tongued Vera Duckworth in the British soap opera "Coronation Street" for more than 30 years died. She was 77.
(AP)
liz-dawn
Bernie Casey
Bernie Casey
, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," died after a brief illness. He was 78. Born in West Virginia in 1939 and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Casey excelled in football and attended Bowling Green State University on an athletic scholarship.
(AP)
bernie-casey
Jake LaMotta
Boxing legend Jake LaMotta, the onetime middleweight champion of the world who was played by Robert De Niro in 1980’s “Raging Bull,” died at age 95.
(Reuters)
jake-lamotta
Harry Dean Stanton
(Reuters)
harry-dean-stanton
Frank Vincent
Frank Vincent (right)
, known for his role on “The Sopranos” died at age 80. Born in Massachusetts but raised in Jersey City, Vincent is best known for his role as Phil Leotardo on the HBO drama, the nemesis to James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano. Additionally, he’s played several tough-guy characters in Martin Scorsese films such as “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas” and “Casino."
(Reuters)
frank-vincent
Mark LaMura
Emmy-nominated actor Mark LaMura
, known for his role as Mark Dalton on "All My Children," died from lung cancer. He was 68. LaMura appeared on "All My Children" from 1977 to 1989 and made occasional guest appearances through the '90s. His character Mark Dalton was the brother of Susan Luccis Erica Kane. Lucci remembered LaMura in an Instagram post. Photos: Stars we've lost in recent years
(ABC via Getty)
mark-lamura
Troy Gentry
Troy Gentry,
best known as part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50. Gentry was born on April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names. The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.
(AP)
troy-gentry
Walter Becker
Walter Becker
, guitarist and the co-founder of band Steely Dan, died. He was 67.
(AP)
walter-becker
Richard Anderson
Richard Anderson,
the tall, handsome actor best known for costarring simultaneously in the popular 1970s television shows "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman," died at age 91.
(AP)
richard-anderson
Jay Thomas
Actor Jay Thomas
died at age 69 after a battle with cancer. The comic was best known for starring as Jerry Gold on “Murphy Brown,” from 1989 until 1998.
jay-thomas
Jerry Lewis
After a long and accomplished career in show business, famed comedian Jerry Lewis died
at 91 years old. Lewis, the rubber-faced, squeaky-voiced comedy legend who starred in movies and musicals, was also known for his unflagging work on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
(Reuters)
jerry-lewis
Bruce Forsyth
Veteran British entertainer Bruce Forsyth
died at age 89. The former “Strictly Come Dancing” presenter is celebrated in his native England for being its highest-paid television star, as well as for hosting game shows, including “The Generation Game,” “Play Your Cards Right,” and “The Price is Right.” He first kicked off his career in show business at age 14 in his local theater.
(Reuters)
bruce-forsyth
Glen Campbell
Country music icon Glen Campbell
died at the age of 81 after a battle with Alzheimer's. He won five Grammys, sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits, including No. 1 songs with "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Southern Nights."
(Reuters)
glen-campbell
Barbara Cook
Barbara Cook,
whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, died. She was 89.
(AP)
barbara-cook
Haruo Nakajima
He stomped over miniature bridges and buildings in a rubber suit and gave the world Godzilla, the fire-breathing, screeching monster that became Japan's star cultural export and an enduring symbol of the pathos and destruction of the nuclear age. Haruo Nakajima
, who portrayed Godzilla in the original 1954 classic, died died at age 88.
(AP)
haruo-nakajima
Ty Hardin
Ty Hardin, a popular film and television actor who starred as the gunman Bronco Layne in the TV Western series "Bronco" and worked with Henry Fonda and Kirk Douglas among others, died. He was 87.
(AP)
ty-hardin
Robert Hardy
(Getty)
robert-hardy
Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died. He was 73.
(Reuters)
sam-shepard
Jeanne Moreau
French actress Jeanne Moreau, a smoky-voiced femme fatale who starred in Francois Truffaut's love triangle film "Jules and Jim" and whose award-winning, seven-decade career included work with some of the world's most acclaimed directors, died. She was 89.
(AP)
jeanne-moreau
D.L. Menard
D.L. Menard,
whose song "The Back Door" is among the most popular in Cajun music, died at the age of 85.
(AP)
d.l.-menard
John Heard
John Heard, the actor best known for his role as the dad in the original “Home Alone” movies, died on Friday, July 21. He was 72.
(AP)
john-heard
Chester Bennington
(AP)
chester-bennington
Harvey Atkin
(Getty)
harvey-atkin-
Michael Nyqvist
Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" films and often played villains in Hollywood movies like "John Wick" died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56.
(AP)
michael-nyqvist
Bill Dana
Comedy writer and performer Bill Dana, who won stardom in the 1950s and '60s with his character Jose Jimenez, died. He was 92.
(AP)
bill-dana
Venus Ramey
Venus Ramey, the first red-haired Miss America, died at the age of 92. Born in Ashland, Ky., Ramey was crowned in 1944 when she represented Washington, D.C., after she moved there from Kentucky to work during World War II.
(Courtesy The Miss America Organization)
venus-ramey
Adam West
Actor Adam West, famous for his straight-faced portrayal of the Caped Crusader in the 1960s “Batman” TV series, died at 88. West died “after a short but brave battle with leukemia,” the family said in a statement at the time.
(AP)
adam-west
Glenne Headly
Glenne Headly was known from performances in "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" and "Mr. Holland's Opus," "Dick Tracy" and the miniseries "Lonesome Dove." She had recurring roles on "ER" and "Monk," and played the daughter of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the 2001 live telecast of the play "On Golden Pond." She died at age 62. STARS WE'VE LOST IN RECENT YEARS
(Getty)
glenne-headly-
Roger Smith
Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," died at the age of 84. The actor launched his career in the 1950s when James Cagney spotted him and recommended him for films. He survived two serious illnesses to have a second career after "77 Sunset Strip" as manager of his second wife, entertainer Ann-Margret.
(AP)
roger-smith
Peter Sallis
Peter Sallis, who voiced Wallace in the animated series “Wallace and Gromit” and played Clegg in the long-running British sitcom “Last Of The Summer Wine,” died at the age of 96. Sallis voiced Wallace beginning in 1990 on the clay-animation series created by Nick Park. The British show gained worldwide attention with its Oscar wins for best animated short in 1993 with “The Wrong Trousers” and 1996 with “A Close Shave.”
(REUTERS)
peter-sallis
Molly Peters
Former Bond Girl Molly Peters passed away at age 75. Peters starred in the 1965 film “Thunderball” opposite Sean Connery. Despite her fame, Peters had trouble understanding the public’s fascination with her. “Because I was blonde, I had a tan, and wore a white dress, people wanted to touch me,” she said. “I found that very strange. And I think it was because of the different coloring — I don’t know. Or perhaps, in their eyes I’d become something unattainable to them. I don’t know what it was.” STARS WE'VE LOST IN RECENT YEARS
(Getty)
molly-peters
Gregg Allman
Gregg Allman, the singer, organist and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died at the age of 69. He was known for the development of classic hits like "Jessica" and "Ramlbin' Man," and credited with being the pioneer of southern rock.
(AP)
gregg-allman
Jared Martin
Jared Martin, who played Sue Ellen's handsome rodeo cowboy love interest on "Dallas," died of pancreatic cancer. He was 75. PHOTOS: Stars we lost
(Getty)
jared-martin
Lisa Spoonauer
Lisa Spoonauer,
the actress who played Caitlin Bree in the cult-classic film “Clerks,” died at the age of 44.
(Miramax)
lisa-spoonauer
Roger Moore
Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond in seven of the 007 films, died at age 89 after a short battle with cancer. His Bond films included "The Man with the Golden Gun" and "The Spy Who Loved Me" as well as "Live and Let Die."
(Reuters)
roger-moore
Chris Cornell
Chris Cornell, the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, was found dead in a Detroit hotel room.
He was 52. Cornell was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement with Soundgarden.
(AP)
chris-cornell
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin
Christopher "Big Black" Boykin starred alongside former pro skater Rob Dyrdek in MTV's "Rob and Big" from 2006 to 2008. He died at age 45
.
(AP)
christopher-'big-black'-boykin
Michael Parks
Michael Parks, a prolific character actor who found early fame in 1960s countercultural roles and later became a favorite of directors including Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith, died at 77.
(AP)
michael-parks
Erin Moran
Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” died on April 22, 2017 at the age of 56.
(AP)
erin-moran
Cuba Gooding Sr.
Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. who found fame in his own right with the 1972 hit "Everybody Plays the Fool," died at age 72.
(AP)
cuba-gooding-sr.
Clifton James
Clifton James, best known for his indelible portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films but who was most proud of his work on the stage, died. He was 96.
(AP)
clifton-james
Toby Smith
Jamiroquai’s founding member and keyboardist Toby Smith died at age 46. More stars we've lost in recent years
(Getty)
toby-smith
Charlie Murphy
Charlie Murphy, the brother of Eddie Murphy who gained national attention on the hit “Chappelle's Show” and evolved into a sought-after stand-up comedian, died on April 12, 2017 of leukemia. He was 57.
(Reuters)
charlie-murphy
Tim Pigott-Smith
Tim Pigott-Smith, best known for his role in "Jewel in the Crown," died at age 70.
Born in Rugby, central England in 1946, Pigott-Smith trained at the Bristol Old Vic theater school and built up a diverse career on stage, television and film. He became a regular on British TV screens in everything from "Doctor Who" to "Downton Abbey," and had roles in movies including "V for Vendetta," ''Gangs Of New York" and the James Bond thriller "Quantum Of Solace."
(AP)
tim-pigott-smith
Insult comic Don Rickles
The legendary comedian died of kidney failure at the age of 90.
(Reuters)
insult-comic-don-rickles
Rock 'n' Roll Icon Chuck Berry
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during a concert in Burgos, northern Spain, November 25, 2007
(REUTERS/Felix Ordonez)
rock-'n'-roll-icon-chuck-berry
Neil Fingleton
Neil Fingleton
, who was Britain's tallest man, died of heart failure at age 36. He played "Game of Thrones" character Mag the Mighty, a giant on the northern side of the great ice wall that was guarded by Lord Commander Jon Snow and the black-clad men of the Night's Watch. Fingleton was 7-foot 7-inch.
(AP/HBO)
neil-fingleton
Bill Paxton
Actor Bill Paxton
, known for his roles in "Titanic," "Aliens," and "Twister," died due to complications from surgery, his family said in a statement. He was 61.
(REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)
bill-paxton
Judge Joseph Wapner
Joseph Wapner,
the retired Los Angeles judge who presided over "The People's Court" with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, died at age 97.
(AP)
judge-joseph-wapner
Clyde Stubblefield
Clyde Stubblefield
, a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, died of kidney failure at age 73.
(AP)
clyde-stubblefield
Al Jarreau
The acclaimed jazz singer died at 76.
(AP)
al-jarreau
Richard Hatch
Richard Hatch, best known for his role as Captain Apollo in "Battlestar Galactica," died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at 71.
(AP)
richard-hatch
Irwin Corey
Irwin Corey, the wild-haired comedian and actor known for his nonsensical style and who billed himself as "The World's Foremost Authority," died. He was 102.
(AP)
irwin-corey
Frank Pellegrino Sr.
(Getty)
frank-pellegrino-sr.
John Wetton
Singer and bassist John Wetton
of the rock group Asia died of colon cancer. He was 67.
(AP)
john-wetton
Emmanuelle Riva
Emmanuelle Riva,
a French star of screen and stage who was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, died. She was 89.
(AP)
emmanuelle-riva
Barbara Hale
(Getty/NBC)
barbara-hale
John Hurt
Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt died at 77. Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, starred in films such as, “The Elephant Man” and “Alien."
(AP)
john-hurt
Mike Connors
Mike Connors, who starred as a hard-hitting private eye on the long-running television series "Mannix," died at 91. The actor died from complications of leukemia
that had been diagnosed one week before his death.
(AP)
mike-connors
Mary Tyler Moore
Sitcom sweetheart Mary Tyler Moore
, who gained fame playing winsome television producer Mary Richards on the popular 1970s television series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and broke new ground as an independent career-woman in a leading role, died at age of 80.
(Reuters)
mary-tyler-moore
Butch Trucks
Drummer Butch Trucks,
who was a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died at 69.
(AP)
butch-trucks
Miguel Ferrer
Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan," died of cancer at age 61.
(AP)
miguel-ferrer
Dick Gautier
(Getty)
dick-gautier
Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka
(AP)
jimmy-'superfly'-snuka
Dan Kay
Dan Kay, who competed on season 17 of "Survivor: Gabon," died suddenly on New Year's Eve. The former reality show contestant was 40. He left behind his two children, mother, sister, two nieces and his girlfriend. PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in recent years
(CBS)
dan-kay