Who knew? Surprising celebrity facts

In case Reese Witherspoon's acting career doesn't pan out, the 39-year-old can turn to her secret talent. "I am a bit of a hip-hop dancer," she told Women's Health. "That's sort of a secret a lot of people don't know."
The supermodel is known for her willingness to bare all, but there is one thing she isn't comfortable showing.
At Captain Morgan’s RumDay bash in Miami, she dished, “I have it written into some contacts that I will not allow my feet to be shown. I like to bury them in the sand if I am in a swimsuit shoot or something. I’m just not a big Chrissy foot fan, and I don’t need that out there.”
Nicki Minaj went through several jobs before hitting it big as a singer. The "All Eyes On You" singer told PEOPLE she was fired from "every Red Lobster you could think of." She even chased one customer out of the restaraunt. "I swear to God I was bad." It's a good thing her singing career worked out!
The reality star is a huge fan of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. She fangirled-out when she met the country couple at Time's 100 Most Influential party in April. She tweeted at the time, "I met Faith Hill & Tim McGraw tonight!!!!! They are seriously my fave couple & have been since high school! It made my night! #IFannedOut."
There's a lot we didn't know about Mariah. For example? The singer revealed she is a beauty school dropout. "I started beauty school in the 11th grade, and a year later I was officially a beauty school dropout," she told Us Weekly. Carey also said she swims in evening gowns and heels and also thinks that "elevator lighting is toxic."
Abbi Jacobson, one half of the hit Comedy Central show, "Broad City," revealed she has never eaten a hamburger. The carnivore told fans at the 92 Street Y in New York City that she plans on throwing a hamburger party for her friends to celebrate the her first time eating a burger. She's also been polling the place she should order her first burger from.
Prince William's day job as a helicopter pilot in the East Anglian Air Ambulance pays approximately $62,000 a year. Considering his other form of income, like his inhertience, the Prince donates most of his earnings to an undisclosed charity, according to Yahoo Finance.
Before Jason Aldean was a country music superstar, the Georgia native told Us Weekly he was kicked off the stage for refusing to play Prince's "Purple Rain" at a country bar in Alabama. He also told the magazine that he sold pagers at a mall kiosk before he was fired for not showing up to work due to a hangover. Photos: Jason Aldean's fiancee Brittany Kerr's sexiest pics.
Birch caused a stir when the then 17-year-old appeared nude in "American Beauty." She needed her parents' permission to take her clothes off on screen for which they signed off. Nudity was not big deal for Birch's parents, Jack Birch and Carol Connors, who are both adult film stars and appeared in the infamous "Deep Throat."
The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star revealed to Us Magazine that she slept in the same bed as her mother until she was 13! She also admitted that she was an "accident." "My sisters are 10 and 12 years older than me. I was an accident," she told the magazine.
The daughter of private investigators, the Lamberts' PI business took off after they worked with former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones' legal team on her case against President Bill Clinton. Click here for more surprising facts about the singer.
Woody Harrelson isn't the first in his family to achieve fame. While the actor is known for his roles in "Zombieland" and "The Hunger Games" series, his father is famous for very different reasons. Charles Harrelson was convicted of assassinating federal judge John H. Wood, Jr.
Before he became an actor, Steve Buscemi was served the state of New York as a firefighter. He even returned to duty during 9/11 to help out his old squad.
None of Christopher Walken’s movie roles have been as intimidating as his former job… as a lion tamer!
Walken joined a traveling circus as a teen, and co-starred with a lioness. “It was a female named Sheba, and she was very sweet,” he told Vanity Fair. “Like a dog, really. I would wave the whip, and she would run and sit up and roll over and do things.”
Before he was Rocky, Sylvester Stallone got his start in acting in a 1970 porn film called “Party at Kitty and Stud’s.” He played Stud. Does Adrian know?
If you watch "Sons of Anarchy," you know that Katey is not a force to be reckoned with. She's tough, sexy and smart. So it's shocking to know that her sisters, who are twins, were once the Doublemint gum twins!
You can watch Liz and Jean's commercial here.
The show "Married... With Children" wouldn't have been the same without Christina Applegate playing Al Bundy's (Ed O'Neill) ditzy blonde daughter, Kelly. But the pilot was actually shot with a different actress, Tina Caspary. Producers ultimately felt that she didn't quite fit and gave the role to Christina who portrayed the character for 10 years.
The actor, who is adored by ladies across the globe, was somewhat of a wacky kid.
"I thought only ninjas understood the meaning of life and death," he recalls of his childhood. "So I begged my father to send me to Japan until I was 21, so I could train to become a ninja."
You may look at the actor and the political activist and think that they're worlds apart, but they actually know each other quite well.
They used to be roommates at Harvard University.
She has come quite a long way in just a few short years. A 14-year-old Jenn earned her SAG card after portraying a spoiled and rich high school teen for a commercial for MTV's "My Super Sweet 16."
Before he was busting baby daddies on daytime TV, Jerry was mayor of Cincinnati.
Springer, a democrat, was elected to the city council in 1971 and resigned in 1974 after admitting to getting much more than a massage at a “massage parlor” in Kentucky. However his political career survived and he became mayor in 1977.
Many fans of the Golden Globe winner think that she only recently burst onto the scene, but Jess has been acting for years.
"I did a job on ER [in 2004] as a psychotic woman, and after that got a lot of jobs in TV where I wasn't the normal one," she recalls. "I played a lot of girls who had something off. Maybe they'd been the victim of some horrible accident. Or they were crazy."
She won't be playing any more small TV parts anymore, that's for sure.
Although you never see these two together around town, as kids they were roommates!
Both of them relocated to Florida to take part in the Mickey Mouse Club as kids and actually lived together for six months.
Justin explains, "Ryan's mom had to stay back in Canada and my mom was his guardian for a year so he could come down and be on the show."
The Oscar winner is set to start filming the part of Jor-El, Superman's dad, for "The Man of Steel" this month.
It's a role that was made popular by someone he once sang a song about - Marlon Brando.
Yes, in the 1980s, under the moniker "Rus le Roq," Russell recorded a song called "I Want to Be Like Marlon Brando."
Looks like his wish is coming true.
Alan Thicke and Gloria Loring are Robin's famous parents who co-composed the theme songs for "Diff'rent Strokes" and "The Facts of Life." For the first season of "Facts" the cast sings the opening number, but after season two, it's Gloria's voice you hear at the opening of the show.
Everyone has to start somewhere. When Rihanna was trying to break out in 2006, she appeared on "All My Children" and performed one of her first hits, "SOS."
She doesn't exactly strike us as a daytime soap opera star anymore.
Who knew that being too attractive could hurt your chances of starring in a cult classic?
Susan Sarandon actually wanted the role of Adrian Balboa in "Rocky" but was deemed "too attractive" to play Rocky's (Sylvester Stallone) love interest. The part was ultimately given to Francis Ford Coppola's sister, Talia.
Thanks bro?
Many think that these two met and fell in love on the set of "Gossip Girl," but they were actually first introduced at age 11 when Blake's mom was Penn's acting coach.
The romance has since dwindled and Blake is currently married to Ryan Reynolds.
The songstress actually started out acting. She played one of Rudy's friends on "The Cosby Show."
Rose was born into a religious cult since both of her parents were members of the Children of God. She emancipated herself from them when she was 15 and described some of the religious movements’ practices as "creepy."
The "Looper" star had a stutter as a child until acting came into her life. “I’d try to push the words out, but it was frustrating," she recalls. "My parents took me to speech coaches and relaxation coaches. It didn’t work. Then one of my teachers at school had a brilliant idea and said, ‘Why don’t you speak in an accent in our school play?’ I distanced myself from me through this character, and it was so freeing that my stuttering stopped when I was onstage."
The former "Gossip Girl" star came very close to having a career-changing role as Bella Swan in the "Twilight" trilogy. "There was definitely interest here and there because there's only so few pale girls in Hollywood," she explains. "I've known [director] Catherine Hardwicke since the movie 'Thirteen.'"
But she doesn't mind that she wasn't the one picking between Jacob and Edward since she has "already done the vampire thing."
"The Descendants" star may seem perfectly poised at all times, but she actually suffers from scoliosis of the spine. It was diagnosed when she was 15 and she tried not to get too bummed about it. “We were getting ready to go swimming and I was in a bikini," she recalls. "My best friend was like, 'Shai, your spine is weird'... It wasn’t until the fourth week of wearing a brace that I said, 'Whoa, this is a bummer.'" Luckily, the chest-to-hips plastic brace helped straighten her spine.
He may have made millions from playing "Harry Potter," but when he first found out that he landed the part, there were hardly any perks. He recalls the day he got the call at just 11 years old. "I was in the bath when I found out," he says. "And then I was allowed to stay up an extra half hour and watch 'Fawlty Towers.'”
How unexciting!
The "Skyfall" star was apprehensive about becoming James Bond at first and "wasn't deeply enthusiastic" about the role. Former Bond star, Pierce Brosnan, egged him on by telling him, "Go for it – you'll have the ride of your life."
Most people think that Channing got his dancing start on screen in "Step Up," but People's newest Sexiest Man Alive actually shook his booty in Ricky Martin's video for "She Bangs" in 2000.
The sporty star has never been one to plop down in front of the TV. "Growing up I was not allowed to watch T.V if it was light out," he says. That's likely the reason why "I had only seen two movies by the time I was 18," he admits.
Wonder if he'll implement those rules with his own kids?
Can you imagine the "Suburgatory" star screaming "I'm the king of the world"?
The Blu-ray "Titanic" DVD has out-takes of Jeremy reading for Leonardo DiCaprio's role of Jack Dawson.
It just wouldn't have been the same without Leo.
Pierce, famous for starring as James Bond, always looks like he has some tricks up his sleeve. It's because he actually does!
Before he made it in Hollywood, Pierce learned how to be a fire-eater and worked in a circus for years wowing audiences with his firey skills.
Katy has had many pasts. Everyone knows that she started off as a gospel singer, but somehow she went from that to singing with rock bands like, P.O.D. before she was kissing any girls.
She performed backup vocals for P.O.D's hit song "Goodbye for Now." A grungy Katy can be seen towards the end of their music video.
Although fans might think his claim to fame came in 1985's "Rocky IV," the Swedish actor has many more accolades under his belt.
He graduated from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm with a chemical engineering degree and was the European Karate champion in '80 and '81.
The 54-year-old also dated Grace Jones in the '80s.
Rocky, who?
The "Gossip Girl" star could have had a very different life if she followed in her mother's footsteps. Leighton was actually born while her mom was serving time in a federal prison for her involvement in a drug ring.
He may not seem all that flexible these days, but the actor was really good at gymnastics when he was younger. The University of Massachusetts offered him a scholarship for his talents.
The swimsuit model didn't actually have to take her clothes off to make a living, she's actually quite rich.
Ever heard of a company called Whirlpool? Yea, her great-grandfather was a co-founder.
Jack Black can't keep his hands off Shirley MacLaine on the red carpet. Maybe it's because he knows about her past?
The actress danced around with pom-poms while she was a cheerleader in High School.
The famous actor was raised by his grandparents, and thought that his mom June was really his sister. He didn't find out the truth until 1974 when a Time magazine reporter researched his life and uncovered the truth.
(Reuters)
You could say the the Australian actress began putting on a show early in life.
When she was just 11 years old, she faked her way into the operating room to have her appendix removed.
"My mother had her appendix removed when she was 11, so when I got to 11, she'd told me the tale about when they put their finger into the appendix area, you don't feel anything," she explains. "So, I had slight pain and I did exaggerate it a little. And they were removed and the doctor seemed slightly sheepish and slightly embarrassed when he said, "Yes, they were…a little infected."
"I don't think I was thinking that clearly then," she admits. "I just wanted to figure it out what it would feel like."
Fred, aka Mr. Rogers, was the creator and host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." He was equally known for his morning song as he was for his cozy sweaters. Turns out some of those sweaters were actually hand-knit by his own mom.
He's not just a funny interviewer and talk-show host. Many people attribute "The Simpsons" success to Conan. The 49-year-old was a writer and producer on the show from '91 to '93.
If you look closely at the musician's face, you may notice that something is amiss. His left eye is permanently dilated from getting punched in the eye as a kid.
He may have become the "King of Rock and Roll," but his eighth grade music teacher though he sucked.
Elvis' teacher told him that he didn't have an "aptitude for singing."
Now THAT's a bad teacher.
Tim Allen had a week to remember.
During one seven-day period in November 1994, he simultaneously starred in the highest grossing film, "The Santa Claus," topped the New York Times best-seller list with his book Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man, and appeared on TV's top rated show, "Home Improvement."
Allen had come a long way from 1978, when he was arrested for possession of over 650 grams of cocaine and pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges. He ended up doing two years in prison.
Most people know that Jennifer Lopez started off as a Fly Girl in "In Living Color."
But betcha didn't notice her in Janet Jackson's "That's the Way Love Goes" video.
It's hard to imagine that Yoda from "Star Wars," Cookie Monster from "Sesame Street" and Miss Piggy from "The Muppets" have anything in common. But in fact, the same guy is responsible for bringing these characters to life.
Frank Oz is the famous puppeteer and director who brought these guys to life and many more, including, Fozzie Bear, Bert and Grover.
The critically acclaimed actress has also won awards for a rare skill - archery! She qualified in the top 32 women who tried out to compete on the U.S. Archery Team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. And it wasn't even an old skill she was harboring, she merely picked up the sport in the late '90s.
”My archery hadn’t become public knowledge until now and I’m grateful for that. This was my little secret," she said at the time.
Eric Dane may have the nickname McSteamy on "Grey's Anatomy" these days, but back in 1991, he didn't even get credit for one of his early roles.
He was Tad Pogue, a volleyball player who Zach (Mark-Paul Gosselar) challenged on the beach.
The "E.T." star was 7 years old when she first hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1982.
To this day, she is the youngest person to ever host the famous show. The second youngest person is Macaulay Culkin who hosted the show in 1991 when he was just 11.
The gorgeous "Twilight" star may look sweet and innocent, but she can actually fight quite well. In order to keep her svelte physique Ashley practices mixed martial arts.
"I started doing martial arts when I was really young and I ended up sparring boys instead of girls because I was that into it and I didn't want to beat up the girls," she explains. "It's a fun thing and I've always been really athletic."
In between bit parts in "American Graffiti," and other films, Harrison Ford earned his living working as a carpenter. While working on a doorway in a studio one day, George Lucas asked him to read as a stand-in for the role of Han Solo in "Star Wars." He dazzled Lucas so much that he was hired for the role. The rest is Hollywood history.
He's become so famous that a species of spiders and ants, Calponia harrisonfordi, Pheodole harrisonfordi, was named after the actor.
Uncle Phil, is that you?
Before starring alongside Will Smith in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" he lent his voice to the cartoon version of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" as Shredder.
There's a reason why Taylor seems so agile and fit in the "Twilight" saga. He was a black belt in karate by age 8, and went on to win several junior world championships in the sport.
Fans still think of Henry Winkler as "The Fonz." But the 66-year-old actor has a few other tricks up his sleeve.
After playing the cool guy on "Happy Days" he went on to help create and produce another hit show, "MacGyver" in the '80s.
He is currently promoting his new children's books series "Ghost Buddy."
Heyyyyy. He does it all!
He may be the man of the hour right now, having just hosted the Golden Globes, but in the '80s nobody cared for Ricky Gervais or his musical talents.
Ricky was in a music group called Seona Dancing. The group released two singles, “Bitter Heart” and “More to Lose,” but had no success.
Talk about a convincing teen! When Emma Stone was 14 years old she convinced her parents to relocate to Hollywood.
"When I was 12 and wanted to be home-schooled so I could do more theater, I made a foam board presentation [for my parents] and that worked out," says Emma Stone of her persuasive ways. "So a few years later when I wanted to move to L.A., I figured, presentation time again! And it worked. I'm very grateful to Power Point."
Most people think that Kate Hudson's big screen debut came in "Almost Famous" (2000), but she actually had a small part in "Desert Blue" in 1998. She reportedly took home $8,000 for playing Skye Davidson.
Two years earlier the 32-year-old was offered a starring role in "Escape from LA" but she turned it down since her step-dad Kurt Russell starred in the movie and she wanted to make it on her own.
Rumor has it that Beyonce is allergic to perfume.
So how is she the face behind several fragrances? Apparently the companies chemically alter the perfume so that she doesn't have any allergic reactions towards it.
Must be nice!
To mark the Harlem Globetrotter's 75th anniversary, they announced a new member to their team: Pope John Paul II. The late pope was given a jersey with the number 75 and an honorary signed team ball.
In a statement, the famous basketball team said the “prestigious title recognizes an individual of extraordinary character and achievement who has made an everlasting mark on the world.”
The pontiff had been to 122 countries in his 22-year papacy, while the team has performed in over 115 countries.
“We are catching up to him,” team spokesman Brett Meister said.
If you're lost and sick of listening to the standard GPS voice, you can download Snoop Dogg to guide you through the city streets. He recorded a voice skin for TomTom navigation systems.
You can listen to a sample here.
The "Glee" star got her start doing commercials for Frosted Flakes. And while that's not too shabby, it gets even better. While shooting the TV spots, she became friends with the director, Christopher Guest. He later cast her in her breakout roles in his movies "Best in Show" and "A Mighty Wind."
The rest is Jane Lynch history.
The eclectic director looks like he’s always walked to the beat of his own drum. But he was actually quite a jock when he was younger. He played water polo and was on the swim team in high school.
Some may think that Katy Perry won over ex-hubby Russell Brand with her good looks and witty personality, but she actually had to use physical violence to get his attention.
"I was probably 25, 30 feet away from him. And I threw a bottle straight at him: hit him smack dab on the head," she says.
And some wonder why it didn't last.
On NBC's "Who Do You Think You Are?" Sarah Jessica Parker found out that she may be a descendant of witches.
According to the show, her tenth great grandmother was accused of witchcraft during the Salem witch trials. But the courts dismantled before she could be proven innocent or ... guilty!
He may be one of the biggest Hollywood stars today, but back in 1991, Johnny Depp was just a hot guy in a video.
He starred as Eddie in Tom Petty's music video for "Into the Great Wide Open."
One would think Christina Aguilera is fluent in Spanish. After all, she released a Spanish album "Mi Reflejo" in 2000 and she often talks about her Ecuadorian roots. But the singer actually doesn't speak Spanish at all.
Check out what happened when someone tried to interview the Latin singer in Spanish a few years ago.
John Travolta is usually the name that comes to mind when you think about Danny Zuko in "Grease" (1978). But before John, Richard Gere was playing the mischievous teen in a theater production of Grease in 1973.
Nicole suffers from lepidopterophobia.
It's not as bad as it sounds. But its weirder.
She's scared of butterflies.
"It's so bizzare," the actress told In Style magazine. "I'm not afraid of snakes or spiders. But I'm scared of butterflies."
If Cruise had stuck with his first career choice, he and Nicole Kidman never would have happened.
Because Cruise was almost Father Tom.
"I looked at the priesthood and said, ‘This is what I’m going to do,'" he told Parade Magazine. "I was interested in spirituality, but after a year I decided being a priest was not for me."
Being a couch killing actor was more up his alley.
The "I Love Lucy" star is probably the most famous redhead ever in the history of the world.
But did you know the actress was born a brunette?
Luuuucyyy!!!
Marky Mark has a third nipple!
We know, kinda gross. But the star doesn't mind.
"I've come to embrace it," he told Rolling Stone. "That thing's my prized possession."
The creator of the most famous mouse in the world, Mickey Mouse, was himself afraid ... of mice!
He was okay with ducks and big dogs, however.
Everyone starts somewhere! The mastermind behind record breaking movies like "Titanic" and "Avatar" is no different.
Before he was writing and directing huge Hollywood hits, Cameron was a school bus driver!
Lots of actresses like to think that they can transition into music: think Scarlett Johansson and Lindsay Lohan. But most of them fail miserably.
Kate Winslet, on the other hand, has a striking voice. She made her singing debut in 1994's "La Boheme" and recorded her first single in 2001.
You can watch her music video for the single here.
Quite impressive!
The actor was People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2005. But you'll be surprised to learn what he finds sexy.
"I think food is really sexy," he once said. "Sometimes, if I taste something I really love, I get such tingles down my spine that I have to stop and take a break."
Very strange.
Before he was yelling "show me the money" in "Jerry Maguire," Cuba Gooding, Jr. was a backup dancer for Lionel Richie.
He even performed with the iconic singer at the 1984 Olympics.
The "Bridget Jones' Diary" star has apparently always known how to work a crowd.
When she was 18, she was a waitress at Sugar's Go-Go lapdancing club in Austin, TX. Her manager at the time has said, "Renee could act like a blonde bimbo at the drop of a hat and turn on the charm to get big tips out of the male customers."
But don't be fooled by the type of club she worked at, Renee always kept it PG. "Renee was eventually asked if she wanted to dance topless - but she declined," says the manager.
The lead singer of the Rolling Stones, almost had a very boring desk job.
He studied at the London School of Economics to become an accountant before he made it big.
Probably comes in handy dealing with the 100s of millions of dollars he's now worth.
Julie Bowen (right) has made quite a splash as Clare Dunphey on "Modern Family," a role that has gotten her two Emmy nods.
But she didn't come out of nowhere. The 41-year-old is the same blonde who played Adam Sandler's love interest in "Happy Gilmore" (left) in 1996.
Who knew!?
The "Our Idiot Brother" star may make audiences laugh these days with his comedic roles, but he used to specialize in making people dance.
In the early '90s the actor picked up some extra cash deejaying Bat-Mitzvahs.
Don't believe us? Watch him hold a mean limbo pole here.
The "Mad Men" star has something eerily in common with Don Draper, the character he plays on the show.
He lost his mother to cancer when he was 10, and a decade later lost his father. Fans of the show know that Don also deals with the early loss of his parents. His character's mom died during child birth and his father died when he was a kid.
The mom of four isn't just a gorgeous model and reality star, she's also an avid painter. Her creations have appeared in several national magazines.
However, we advise her not to quit her day job. Picasso she ain't.
The hilarious star of "The Hangover" also played the doctor in 2007's "Knocked Up" but that's not where he got the nickname "Dr. Ken."
The Michigan native is actually a physician. He got his medical degree from the University of North Carolina in 1995.
He did stand-up comedy on his free time and eventually made the move to L.A. to pursue being a comedian.
The "Twilight" hunk may have tons of lady fans around the world, but his two older sisters didn't treat him like quite the star when he was a kid.
"Up until I was 12 my sisters used to dress me up as a girl and introduce me as 'Claudia'!"the British star once told the BBC.
He would make a pretty lady.
"There's a lot of things people don't know about me," the 22-year-old recently admitted.
For example? "I can't whistle," she said.
It's really not that hard.
Brad may be famous for his good looks, but his cute face didn't come in handy for one of his first jobs. He used to dress up as the mascot for El Pollo Loco when he was still a struggling actor.
Yep, Brad Pitt did the crazy chicken.
It's hard to look like the same person when your teeth are coming in and falling out at different times.
So in order to continue swapping out Mary-Kate and Ashley during the later seasons of "Full House," both had to wear fake teeth.
Bizarre.
The Boston native wasn't always cashing in millions for movies. As a teen he would break-dance in Harvard Square to get some cash.
Jess tried out for the Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, but got shy after seeing Christina Aguilera's audition. "I froze and forgot everything," she says. Both Christina and Britney Spears made it in, while Jessica did not.
She sure knows how to entertain the masses, but the former "Friends" star used to want to heal them instead. She has a degree in Sociobiology which she used to research headaches before she broke into acting.
It's hard to see behind all that hair, but that there on stage with Michael Jackson is Sheryl Crow.
She joined him as a back up singer on his 1988 "Bad" world tour.
"He was never around," Crow, who sang "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" as a duet onstage with the King of Pop, told PEOPLE in 1994. "For all the time I saw him, I could've been on tour with Tom Jones."
We're not sure what that means. But okay!
He may be one of the most sought after young actors these days, but he didn't always have such a professional demeanor.
When Leo was 3 years old, he was fired from "Romper Room" for being disruptive.
While filming "Two if by Sea" in 1996, Sandra Bullock found out (the hard way) that she's allergic to horses.
She supposedly loves them, but now she has to love them from afar.
This is one actor who really gets into his roles.
While playing Al in "Birdy" (1984) Nic Cage reportedly had two of his own teeth pulled when it called for his character to go through that immense pain.
That's why it was so believable.
The diva didn't burst onto the scene right away. In the '80s she was behind the scenes only, singing jingles for brands like Bounce fabric softener.
"And IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIeeeIIIIIIIII will always love Bounce....ooo ooo ooo."
Remember?
A skinny Jack Black played tough guy Slip in "The Neverending Story III" in 1994.
Another fun fact about Jack Black is that his parents are super smart. His mom worked on the Hubble Space Telescope.
Although the younger, less famous Lohan, doesn't look like her troubled older sis, she still played a younger version of Lindsay in the music video for "Confessions of a Broken Heart."
James Bond may be ageless, but Sean Connery -who played the secret agent in seven films - is not. The actor started losing his hair at age 21 and reportedly had to wear a toupee every time he played "007."
Lots of musicians, including Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, competed on the show "Star Search" as kids.
But at 13, Usher reportedly held one of the longest notes a child has held on the talent show -- lasting over 12 seconds.
That must have been hard to watch.
Being born to celebrity parents (his dad's a director, his mom's a producer) sure has it's perks.
Dad Stephen Gyllenhaal was apparently too busy to teach young Jake how to drive, so family friend Paul Newman taught the actor how to double park.
Fans of the "Friends" star probably noticed years ago that he's missing part of his middle finger on his right hand.
This is due to an accident when he was in nursery school.
We all know JT has a pretty face, and when he was 10, he got awarded for it.
He won the 1991 pre-teen Mr. America Pageant.
The following year he was the first male to win America's Universal Charm Pageant.
Mark Hamill’s son, Nathan Hamill had an uncredited role in "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" in 1999. He played a Naboo Palace Guard.
Kinda cool.
He may look like a bad boy, but former "Prison Break" star Wentworth Miller has a total soft spot.
While attending Princeton University he traveled the globe singing in the a capella group The Princeton Tigertones.
Bet you think you know everything, dontcha.