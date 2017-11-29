Stars fall, go boom

Ouch! Nina Dobrev injured herself on the set of a new action movie. The actress shared pics of her leg injury on Instagram saying, "It's a small price to pay to get to do what you love!" Click here for more pictures of the star on Hollywoodlife.com.
Ouch! Country singer Tyler Farr shared a picture of his bruise after falling off the stage at a concert. He wrote on Twitter, "2 days after my stage fall in Virginia... Next pic 4 days after , making progress ��#tylerfall." The injury didn't land Farr in the hospital, but these other stars weren't so lucky.
Nicole Kidman
Actress Nicole Kidman was outside a Manhattan hotel in Sept. 2013, when she was hit by a bicyclist riding on the sidewalk. She fell to the ground, leading to lots of commotion and, of course, awkward pictures.
Orlando Bloom
Bizarrely, British-born Orlando Bloom 35, gives thanks for his broken bones. He broke his back and spent four days paralyzed when he was 21, after a drainpipe he was climbing up collapsed.
Despite 18 months of rehabilitation and numerous surgeries, he calls the accident, "the making of me."
Orlando has grown up a bit since his stumble and now has a son, Flynn, with his Australian model wife Miranda Kerr.
Kristin Chenoweth
Actress Kristin Chenoweth was hurt when lighting equipment fell on her while she was filming a scene for "The Good Wife." The actress had to wear a neck brace and took several months to recover.
Kym Johnson
"Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer Kym hurt her neck while competing on the ABC series. She sported a neck brace in 2011 until the injury healed.
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
When the "Jersey Shore" cast filmed a season in Florence, Italy, JWoww injured her hand and had to be treated in a local hospital. Though paparazzi caught pics of Farley sporting a bandage, the show never addressed --or explained-- her hand injury.
Shawn King
In May 2013, Larry King's wife tweeted that she had foot surgery to correct bone issues. The blonde beauty was seen out and about with a cast.
Kim Kardashian
Her derriere is her most famous asset, but it was Kim Kardashian's toe making headlines when she broke it back in November 2010. The star had to ditch her sky high heels after her accident which she took to Twitter to tell her fans about.
"I knew my clumsiness would catch up with me at some point!" she wrote. "I tripped on a suit case on the floor and broke my toe.”
Kim, 31, is proud of her curvaceous figure that she regularly flaunts in bikinis and revealing dresses.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz, 39 is one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. So it's hard to believe that she's broken her nose -- four times!
The sporty star - who recently sparked breast implant rumors after displaying a fuller chest - was injured in four different surfing accidents and in 2006, admitted to having an nose job for 'medical purposes.'
Jackie Chan
Given the amount of martial arts films he's starred in, it’s no surprise that Jackie Chan 58, has had a few mishaps. But his refusal to use stunt doubles means that he's broken almost every bone in his body. The hard core 'Karate Kid' actor and martial arts expert still manages to look fighting fit, however.
Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson, 19, took to Twitter on May 9 to reveal that he'd undergone surgery after breaking his nose.
“Recovery sucks,” he wrote, adding: “Thank god for a marathon on Lifetime.”
However the Hunger Games star - who briefly dated Vanessa Hudgens and is famous for playing Jennifer Lawrence's love interest Peeta Mellark - has since revealed he went under the knife to repair a deviated septum.
Halle Berry
Former Bond girl Halle Berry, 45, sported a not-so-hot accessory when she broke her foot while walking in Spain in 2011.
Halle wore a cast on her leg and was snapped leaving a local hospital in a wheelchair.
For more photos of the 'Catwoman' actress - who is engaged to Frenchman Olivier Martinez, 46, in a more glamorous setting, click here.
Madonna
Pop star Madonna, 53, broke several bones including her collarbone, hand and three ribs when she fell off her horse at her estate in England in 2005.
The star made a full recovery and while she was married to Guy Ritchie at the time of her fall. she's since moved on and is currently dating much younger dancer Brahim Zaibat.
For more photos of the ageless all-singing, all-dancing star click here.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus should stick to singing.
The 19-year-old “Party in the U.S.A.” pop star was showing off her gymnastic skills while trying to do a front flip off her coach when she landed on her bottom and cracked her tailbone. Ouch.
Luckily, the former Hannah Montana star had her hunky boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, 22 to rub it better.
Kaley Cuoco
When "The Big Bang Theory's" favorite blonde Kaley Cuoco, 26, broke her leg, the hit CBS show desperately tried to come up with a storyline to incorporate it.
But they ended up avoiding the elephant in the room by only shooting her from the waist up. Kaley busted her left leg when she fell off a horse and the giant animal landed on it!
Her accident in 2010 hasn't stopped her from participating in her favorite exercise - spinning - however.
George Clooney
While he is used to performing stunts, serial heartbreaker George Clooney, 51, broke his hand just like any of us might.
George shut his hand in his car door while at his luxury mansion in Lake Como in 2009.
George is currently dating former WWE beauty Stacy Keibler, 32.
Whether it's a broken arm, leg or just a toe, these A-listers have established they are far from invincible.