Photos: Matt Lauer through the years
Matt Lauer fired from 'Today' due to 'inappropriate sexual behavior' in the workplace
Host Matt Lauer during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, May 3, 2013

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with hosts Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Today" show in New York, April 21, 2016

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer dress as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton during NBC's "Today" show in New York, October 31, 2017

(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Host Matt Lauer on the set of NBC's "Today" show in New York City

(NBC)

Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer during NBC's "Today" show Summer Concert Series in New York City, August 26, 2016

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

NBC's Al Roker and Matt Lauer arrive at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016

(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Television personality Matt Lauer arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Meredith Vieira and Matt Lauer during her first day on NBC's "Today" show in New York September 13, 2006

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Al Roker laughs as Meredith Vieira smears frosting on co-host Matt Lauer during her first day on NBC's 'Today' show September 13, 2006

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Matt Lauer on the set of NBC's "Today" show with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in New York City, November 27, 2017

(NBC)

Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain talks with Today Show's Matt Lauer in New York City, March 3, 2008

(REUTERS/Win McNamee)

Television personality Matt Lauer at the 133rd annual Westminster Dog Show in New York City, February 10, 2009

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

President Bill Clinton chats with NBC-TV host Matt Lauer at the Joseph Lanzetta School in East Harlem, NY, June 16, 2000

(REUTERS/Mike Theiler)

Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in New York City, April 21, 2016

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks with host Matt Lauer during an interview on NBC's "Today" show in New York City, January 27, 1998

(REUTERS)

