Photos: Matt Lauer through the years
Matt Lauer fired from 'Today' due to 'inappropriate sexual behavior' in the workplace
">
Host Matt Lauer during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, May 3, 2013
(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
host-matt-lauer-during-a-break-while-filming-nbc's-"today"-show-at-rockefeller-center-in-new-york,-may-3,-2013
Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with hosts Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Today" show in New York, April 21, 2016
(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-speaks-with-hosts-matt-lauer-and-savannah-guthrie-on-nbc's-"today"-show-in-new-york,-april-21,-2016
Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer dress as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton during NBC's "Today" show in New York, October 31, 2017
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
savannah-guthrie-and-matt-lauer-dress-as-kenny-rogers-and-dolly-parton-during-nbc's-"today"-show-in-new-york,-october-31,-2017
Host Matt Lauer on the set of NBC's "Today" show in New York City
(NBC)
host-matt-lauer-on-the-set-of-nbc's-"today"-show-in-new-york-city
Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer during NBC's "Today" show Summer Concert Series in New York City, August 26, 2016
(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
hosts-savannah-guthrie-and-matt-lauer-during-nbc's-"today"-show-summer-concert-series-in-new-york-city,-august-26,-2016
NBC's Al Roker and Matt Lauer arrive at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016
(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
nbc's-al-roker-and-matt-lauer-arrive-at-the-73rd-golden-globe-awards-in-beverly-hills,-california-january-10,-2016
Television personality Matt Lauer arrives to be honored at the Time 100 Gala in New York, April 24, 2012
(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
television-personality-matt-lauer-arrives-to-be-honored-at-the-time-100-gala-in-new-york,-april-24,-2012
Meredith Vieira and Matt Lauer during her first day on NBC's "Today" show in New York September 13, 2006
(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
meredith-vieira-and-matt-lauer-during-her-first-day-on-nbc's-"today"-show-in-new-york-september-13,-2006
Al Roker laughs as Meredith Vieira smears frosting on co-host Matt Lauer during her first day on NBC's 'Today' show September 13, 2006
(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
al-roker-laughs-as-meredith-vieira-smears-frosting-on-co-host-matt-lauer-during-her-first-day-on-nbc's-'today'-show-september-13,-2006
Matt Lauer on the set of NBC's "Today" show with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in New York City, November 27, 2017
(NBC)
matt-lauer-on-the-set-of-nbc's-"today"-show-with-savannah-guthrie-and-hoda-kotb-in-new-york-city,-november-27,-2017
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain talks with Today Show's Matt Lauer in New York City, March 3, 2008
(REUTERS/Win McNamee)
republican-presidential-candidate-sen.-john-mccain-talks-with-today-show's-matt-lauer-in-new-york-city,-march-3,-2008
Television personality Matt Lauer at the 133rd annual Westminster Dog Show in New York City, February 10, 2009
(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
television-personality-matt-lauer-at-the-133rd-annual-westminster-dog-show-in-new-york-city,-february-10,-2009
President Bill Clinton chats with NBC-TV host Matt Lauer at the Joseph Lanzetta School in East Harlem, NY, June 16, 2000
(REUTERS/Mike Theiler)
president-bill-clinton-chats-with-nbc-tv-host-matt-lauer-at-the-joseph-lanzetta-school-in-east-harlem,-ny,-june-16,-2000
Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears on set in New York City, April 21, 2016
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
matt-lauer,-co-host-of-the-nbc-"today"-television-program,-appears-on-set-in-new-york-city,-april-21,-2016
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks with host Matt Lauer during an interview on NBC's "Today" show in New York City, January 27, 1998
(REUTERS)
first-lady-hillary-rodham-clinton-speaks-with-host-matt-lauer-during-an-interview-on-nbc's-"today"-show-in-new-york-city,-january-27,-1998