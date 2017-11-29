FOX411's snap of the day

Dog the Bounty Hunter has never had the most typical sense of style. We can’t quite tell if the 63-year-old needs a cane to help him walk or if he is trying to start a new trend.
Kim Kardashian arrived in Paris wearing a super low cut dress. For more Kim pics go to X17Online.com.
Taylor Swift debuted a much blonder-hairdo at Coachella. The singer went platinum to cheer on her boyfriend Calvin Harris. Click here for more pictures of the singer on Hollywoodlife.com.
Professional skier Lindsey Vonn was a vision in white at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Los Angeles Runway Show. Vonn looked sexy in her white lace dress with a plunging neckline and cut outs. Click here for more must-see star sightings.
Jennifer Lawrence strutted her stuff at the Sont Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas. The actress went sans bra at the event causing quite a stir. Lawrence was promoting her new film "Passengers."
The country singer and her football-playing hubby got cozy on the set of Decker's upcoming music video for "Lights Down Low." Nearly 3 years into their marriage and it looks like the Deckers know how to keep the flame lit. Click here for more pictures of the stars on Hollywoodlife.com.
Burt Reynolds reunited with his high school girlfriend Lawlor Scurry when she showed up at his book signing in Florida. Reynolds revealed that Scurry was his first kiss! Click here for the best TV show and Movie cast reunions.
Chris Stapleton, along with Ram Trucks and ACM Lifting Lives, surprised students at his former high school late last week with the gift of some much-needed new band instruments. He also put on a free concert for the kids.
Work hard, play hard. Sports Illustrated cover model Nina Agdal celebrated her birthday with a tough workout. The model attended Barry’s Bootcamp in Miami Beach to ring in her 24 birthday.
French-American model Camille Rowe, 26, is Playboy’s latest non-nude Playmate of the Month. Miss April 2016 was no stranger to the magazine. “I’ve collected Playboy magazines from the 1960s and 1970s since I was a teenager. The entire aesthetic and the girls themselves are so classically beautiful, which is what we tried to imitate with my pictorial.”
Talk show host Adrienne Bailon spent time in Tulum, Mexico, soaking up the sun and showing off her beach bod at the Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa. Click here for more pics from X17 Online
One event, two lovely ladies in red. Model Irina Shayk (left) and actress Eva Longoria showed up in red dresses for a L'Oreal Paris event during Paris Fashion Week. While Shayk's shorter number showed a lot more skin, Longoria's skin-tight dress was equally sexy. Click here for more pictures at X17online.com.
Ariel Winter showed off her curves in a black jumpsuit as she attended The Dream Builders Project 3rd Annual 'A Brighter Future For Children' Charity Gala in California. Click here to see what else the stars are up to on ETonline.com.
Margot Robbie took the plunge at the premiere of her newest movie "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot." The actress donned a sexy black romper with a low-cut neckline.
Taylor Swift showed a lot of skin at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The singer chose a sexy black gown with a plunging neckline and a slit that went all the way up her leg.
Jennifer Lopez's bedazzled red ensemble turned heads at the party for the finalists of "American Idol XV" in West Hollywood. The sheer jumpsuit hugged the singer's curves in all the right places and looked like it was made for her.
It looks like Katherine Heigl gave herself a makeunder. The typically stylish star was spotted on a flight into LA looking drab. Her curly new hairdo and nerdy glasses need to go. Click here for more pictures of the star on X17online.com.
These ladies strut their stuff at the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Brookfield Place in New York. From left to right: Nina Agdal, Samantha Hoopes, Ashley Graham, Hannah Ferguson and Hannah Davis.
Don't underestimate Juno Temple. The up-and-coming actress has three movies at Sundance but is sick of people judging her based on the roles she plays. "Like, 'Oh, my God, Juno has three movies at Sundance, and she’s got her t--s out in two of them!’ Who gives a flying f--k, dude?” Temple told GQ. Click here for more photos of her shoot with the magazine.
Kaley Cuoco is proof that hard work pays off! The recently single star showed off her rock-hard abs after going to a yoga class. Click here for more pics of Cuoco on X17online.com.
Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads at the 13th annual "Leather & Laces" mega party at Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, California. The super model donned a black bandeau top and mini black skirt that was held together by a mesh metal piece. Click here for more must-see star sightings.
Penelope Cruz did her best blue steel pose during the premiere "Zoolander 2" in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish actress stunned in a strapless gold and white dress.
"Harry Potter" siblings reunite! Rupert Grint (left) and Bonnie Wright, who played Ron and Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" series shared a picture of their reunion on Instagram. Click here for more TV show and movie reunions.
Heidi Klum put her best leg forward at the Australian premiere of "Zoolander 2." The model showed off her legs in a black dress that had a plunging neckline and slits. Click here for more pictures of the star on X17online.com.
Singer Rita Ora arrived for Atelier Versaces Spring-Summer 2016 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris in an orange number that barely counts as a dress. The singer definitely pushed the limits in the cut-out outfit.
Too much PDA! Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr looked very much in love in a new Instagram post. The country couple married in 2015 and it looks like they are still in the honeymoon phase. 7 Celebrity Couples Who Go Too Far With Their PDA.
"Big Bang Theory" and "Friends" fans prepare to freak out. Kaley Cuoco shared a picture of many of the sitcom stars in one place. "FRIENDS #MEETS BBT," she wrote on Instagram. The reunion took place at NBC's "Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows" special.
That's one smart couple. Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend, Casper Smart, supported his love at the opening night of her Las Vegas residency. While Smart looked dapper in his suit, JLo stole the show in a sexy white dress.
Emily Ratajkowski flexed her arm muscles at SVEDKA Vodka’s Broken Resolutions Bash at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, California. The model turned actress wore a skin-tight dress with a plunging neckline that showed off more than her muscles.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Abbey Lee, Zoe Kravitz, Courtney Eaton and Riley Keough from "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 17, 2016.
Even though the "Big Bang Theory" costars and former lovers have stated multiple times that they are not dating, the pair got super close at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday night. Click here for more pictures of Cuoco on Hollywoodlife.com.
The "Teen Wolf" walked the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in an electric blue jumper with a serious cutout. She told FOX411, "It's insane (to be nominated)! First of all I never knew I would be an actress and now I'm at the People's Choice Awards with a movie, 'Unfriended' that is nominated and 'Teen Wolf'—it's even more exciting that the fans are the ones that got us here."
Alyssa Milano showed off her new shorter hairdo and fresh makeup on Instagram. The star donned a Ralph Lauren sweater and a black skirt with red flowers from Bambah Boutique. Click here to see what other stars are up to on Instagram.
"The Walking Dead's" Lauren Cohan showed off her killer figure in Shape magazine. The star explained, "I was very skinny as a kid...I never worried about how I looked. In my teens, though, I started to be more aware of my body, and I didn’t like being skinny. People made fun of me for it. So when I got to college, I ate a lot of junk and gained weight. I loved it because I didn’t stand out as a bony girl anymore! Eating became a way of not getting attention for looking too skinny, but it was also self-sabotage. In the last few years, I’ve gotten back on track with exercising for fun and eating right, and now I’m in a happy place with myself."
Hannah Davis showed off a lot more than her engagement ring from Derek Jeter. The newly-engaged model put her toned tummy on display in a new photoshoot with GQ magazine. Click here for more pictures of Davis' photoshoot with GQ.
Wowza! Kaley Cuoco showed off her rock-hard abs in a photo on Instagram. The star also teased that she'll be appearing on the hit show "Lip Sync Battle." Click here for Hollywood's hottest bikini bods.
The "Duck Dynasty" star looked radiant in red as she celebrated the 54th Armed Forces Gala & Gold Medal dinner in New York City. "Thank you to all the men & women who serve," Robertson shared on Instagram. Click here for more pictures of the reality star on Hollywoodlife.com.
Francesca, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, looked like she had a little too much fun after a night of partying at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Click here for more pictures of the reality star on X17online.com.
Selena Gomez rocked out in a sexy black leotard and corset-inspired top during WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.
Blake Shelton looked like a proud coach with his arms wrapped around two of his most sucessful "Voice" contestants Raelynn (left) and winner Cassadee Pope. The "Voice" girls reunited to honor their former coach at CMT Artist of the Year in Nashville. More: Gwen Stefani Noticeably Absent At Blake Shelton’s Artist Of The Year Honor: Why?
Sadie Robertson showed off her first tattoo in a new selfie with her grandmother on Instagram. The "Duck Dynasty" star had the word "fearless" inked on her arm to remind herself that she is "fearless in The Name Of Jesus." She added that the tattoo was "daddy approved." Click here for more photos of the reality star on Hollywoodlife.com.
Gillian Anderson looked red hot in a sophisticated knee-length dress that she paired with strappy gold sandals at the Evening Standard theatre awards in London. The actress will reprise her "X-Files" role; click here to watch the new trailer.
Kaley Cuoco didn't dress for the paparazzi. The "Big Bang Theory" star wore an interesting outfit to the gym that included a blue beanie and a ill-fitting purple shorts. Click here for more pictures of Cuoco on X17online.com.
"America's Next Top Model" season 7 contestant Eugena Washington looked glamorous in her Playboy magazine shoot. The model posed for a 10-page pictorial inside the magazine as its December Playmate of the Month. Click here to see more of Washington's Playboy photoshoot.
Shannen Doherty made her first red carpet appearance since revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in August. The former "Charmed" star donned a loose-fitting belted black gown as she attended the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala held at 3Labs in Culver City, Calif.
Kylie Jenner turned heads in a low-cut black jumpsuit. The reality star wore the sexy outfit on date night with her beau Tyga. Click here for more pictures of Jenner on X17online.com.
Lindsey Vonn shared a picture of herself from a hospital room this weekend. The Olympic skier is no stranger to injuries, but this time her injury wasn't caused on the slopes. "So the story is that my dogs got rowdy fighting over a dang Frisbee and I tried to break it up but got bit instead. Fun weekend," Vonn tweeted on Saturday. Click here to see the graphic photo of Vonn's injury.
That's a whole lotta leg! Charlotte McKinney chose a sexy black dress with an Angelina Jolie-inspired leg slit for GQ Mexico’s Men of the Year awards. Click here for pictures of the model's sexy Halloween costume.
Miranda Lambert donned a sheer lace top over a white bra while she proudly showed off her BMI award. She posed with president and CEO Michael O'Neill (left) and writer Jody Williams in Nashville. Click here for more pictures of the country star on Hollywoodlife.com.
Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson dressed up as Christie Brinkley and Clark Griswold from the "National Lampoon Vacation" films. Talk about a beauty and a beast! Click here to see the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2015.
Is that even a dress? The Australian model walked the red carpet at the ELLE Style Awards in an outfit that was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. What was Nicole Trunfio thinking? Click here to see what the star's are wearing now on Hollywoodlife.com.
James Franco clearly has a lot of love for his X costar Emma Watson. The actor shared a picture of himself with a tattoo of Watson's face on his neck. But the tat is likely a fake as Franco tagged the artist who gave him the tattoo as Cheyenne Randall who reposted the pic on her account saying, "#shoppedtattoos." She is known for her faux tattoo art. Click here for more pics of Watson on Hollywoodlife.com.
Playboy got political this year with some ideas for Halloween costumes. Like Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders? The magazine sexed up the presidential candidates for a 2015 Halloween costume. Click here to see more photos.
Hailey Baldwin walked the red carpet at the 2015 MTV European Music Awards in Milan, Italy in a barely-there dress. The model showed off her long longs and curves in the strappy mini.
Beyonce stole the show again. The singer arrived in a sexy purple dress at the Tidal X: 1020 Amplified by HTC concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Talk about one hot mama!
Eddie Murphy proudly showed off his girlfriend of three years, Paige Butcher, as they arrived for the Mark Twain prize for Humor honoring Murphy at the Kennedy Center in Washington. PHOTOS: Paige Butler playful at the beach in red bikini
New mom for the second time Jessie James Decker shared a photo of her c-section scar on Instagram in an attempt to keep it real with her fans. She wrote, "I appreciate all of the sweet comments about how tiny I look after baby! But I don't want to mislead any mommy's who just had babies and are stressing! I gained 55 pounds with my daughter and only 27 this time...I am still 15 pounds away from what I was originally before I got pregnant with Vivianne. I take occasional walks but haven't done anything yet to try and lose weight and am in no rush...My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar and pooch!" Click here to see pictures of Decker's new baby on Hollywoodlife.com.
Selena Gomez performs on NBC's "Today" show in a slinky, black pantsuit with strategically placed cutouts. The singer is busy promoting her new album "Revival."
Ronda Rousey showed off her sexier side on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." The MMA fighter donned a black dress that revealed a lot of skin for the late night talk show.
Models Gigi, left, and Bella Hadid stepped out in sexy outfits during Paris Fashion Week. The famous siblings are taking the fashion world by storm. Click here to see photos of Gigi with her boyfriend Joe Jonas
Ryan who? Kaley Cuoco made her first public appearance since announcing her split from Ryan Sweeting on Sept. 25. The "Big Bang Theory" star looked stunning in a little black dress as she attended the Longines International Races Gala on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles.
Tara Reid showed off her scarily-thin figure at the beach in Malibu. The actress has long been criticized for her thin frame telling OK Magazine in 2008, "I'm not too thin. I go up 10 pounds, I do down 10 pounds...I can't win!" Click here for more pictures of Reid's bikini body.
It seems David Letterman is really enjoying his retirement. The comedian looked nearly unrecognizable with a beard. Click here for more snaps of Letterman's new look.
Miranda Kerr stepped out with her boyfriend Evan Spiegel and showed off her toned tummy in a revealing crop top. For more celebrity snaps, check out X17.
Victoria Beckham was spotted with an embarrassing wet stain on her pants as she left dinner with her husband David Beckham. The designer was celebrating the one-year anniversary of her London flagship store. She claimed the wet spot was from a spilled drink...click here to see what more she had to say.
Jessica Simpson in Beverly Hills, in a tight brown dress and heels, picks up something from the pharmacy with a friend while her husband Eric Johnson wait in the car. For more hot pics of Jessica go to X17Online.
What's going on here? "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff (top center) flips the bird at a cameraman while his wife, actress Amanda Peet (bottom left), smooches former "GOT" star Pedro Pascal at HBO's Official 2015 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center. Click here for more stylish celebrity couples at the Emmys.
Sandra Lee made her first public appearance after undergoing surgery in August for complications following her double mastectomy in May. The celebrity chef looked vibrant in a pale pink dress at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.
Salma Hayek knows how to show off her best assets. The actress arrived in a knee-length dress with a low-cut neckline on the red carpet for the film "Septembers of Shiraz" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival.
Jessica Simpson turned heads in New York City wearing a tight black dress that showed off her cleavage. The top of Simpson's dress appeared to be some sort of corset and the blonde mom finished off the look with a pair of shades. Click here for more must-see star sightings.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent his Labor Day weekend saving puppies. The actor shared a photo of himself with his two new dogs on Instagram after he jumped into his pool, clothed, to pull out one of the pups who couldn't swim. Click here for more photos of The Rock.
Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Taylor Armstrong stumbled out of a VMAs after-party with her husband John Bluher. She wore a fitted dress with platform heel. Click here for more pictures of the couple on X17online.com.
Who says there are no female superheroes? Amber Rose and Blac Chyna dressed to kill as their new reality show gets underway. Go to X17Online.com for more pics of the daring duo.
Amanda Bynes dressed casually to meet her probation officer at a police station in West Hollywood. The actress has less than a year of her probation sentence of driving with a suspended license. Click here for more pictures of the star on X17Online.com.
Mayim Bialik donned a modest and stylish black dress at the Television Academy's 67th Emmy Performance Peer Group Celebration in Beverly Hills. The actress told FOX411 that she values modest dressing saying, "Being a modest dresser, that for me is a certain amount of my religious faith -- privacy and chastity. Just because I have a body, doesn’t mean it means to be on display."
Emma Robertsons showed her softer side in a new campaign for Aerie. The "Scream Queens" actress stripped down to her bra and underwear in one of the sexier photos.
Carmen Electra showed off her glowing tan and bare midriff in a blue ensemble on Saturday. The actress was clearly dressed for the California weather.
Stana Katic proved yet again that she can rock any red carpet. The "Castle" star looked smoking in a white dress with a plunging neckline at the premiere of "Hand of God" held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
Ben Affleck's ex-nanny Christine Ouzounian is all smiles as she leavesa private residence in Los Angeles and hops into her $43,000+ Lexus that the actor reportedly gave her. Click here for more photos of Ouzounian.
Elle Fanning takes on the role of a transgender teen in the upcoming film "About Ray." Fanning stars as Ray, a teenager who is transitioning from female to male. The film also stars Tate Donovan, Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts. Click here to watch the trailer.
Move over Matt, there's a new McConaughey in town. Matthew McConaughey's older brother Rooster has a new show on CNBC. Think "Shark Tank" but Texas-style. Rooster teamed up with Gil Prather and Butch Gilliam for the new show. Do you see the family resemblance?
Carrie Underwood showed off her post-baby bod in a pair of Daisy Dukes while shooting a music video in the Mojave Desert. The new mom paired the shorts with a simple white tee and over-the-knew brown cowboy boots. She's not the only country singer with a fit figure. Click here for LeAnn Rimes' sexiest bikini looks.
Eva Longoria showed off her killer curves in an electric blue dress at the LA Special Screening of "Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet" held at LACMA's Bing Theatre in Los Angeles.
What's the best way to get over heartbreak? For Miranda Lambert it's Jesus, girlfriends and coffee. The newly single star shared a makeup-free picture with fellow singer RaeLynn saying, "Thank you Jesus for girlfriends and coffee. Oh and concealer! #wewokeuplikethis." Click here for more pictures of the "Automatic" singer.
LeAnn Rimes wants you to know just how much she loves the Baltimore Ravens. It looks like the singer was in such a rush to share the love that she forgot to put pants on before snapping this Instagram picture. She wrote, "One more for #Baltimore@Ravens #LRBaltimore." Click here for more celebrity snaps of the day.
Katy Perry for president? The pop star posed with former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and jokingly captioned the pictures, "42, 43, 46?!" Click here to see what else the stars are up to on Instagram.
Nina Dobrev (left) and Kate Hudson looked equally radiant at Leonardo DiCaprio's 2nd Annual Saint-Tropez Gala. The former "Vampire Diaries" star showed off her glowing skin in a white dress with gold accents while Hudson played peekaboo with the cameras in a black dress with cutouts. Click here for more pictures of the star-studded bash.
Charlotte McKinney showed off her tan and long legs in a short white dress during Miami Swim Week at Galore Magazine's launch party. The model posed for a picture at the Miami Beach Edition-hosted event.
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting shared a picture of herself and her "8 Simple Rules" siblings. The actress and her former cast mates, Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers reunited to remember the death of their on-screen grandfather, James Garner who died last year. Click here for more TV show cast reunions.
Lindsey Vonn brought her sister Karin Kildow as her date to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Westwood, California. The professional skier is newly single following her split from Tiger Woods. Click here for more pictures of the stunning athlete.
Christie Brinkley and her beautiful brood soaked up some sun while on a family vacation. The proud mama showed off her eldest (with Billy Joel), Alexa, 29, and her two kids with ex-husband Peter Cook, Jack, 20, and Sailor, 17. It's hard to believe the model is old enough to have a 29-year-old! Click here for more hot bikini bods in Hollywood.
Michelle Rodriguez stunned in silver at Jean-Paul Gaultier's fall-winter 2015/2016 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, France. The ensemble is a far cry from the actress' typically tomboyish style.
Bella Thorne proudly showed off her new boyfriend Gregg Sulkin at The h.wood Group's "Red, White and Bootsy" Bootsy Bellows pop up at Nobu Malibu. The teen star and her handsome beau spent the holiday weekend together in Florida.
Demi needs a need stylist pronto! The singer chose a strange ensemble for her "Cool For The Summer" single release party in New York City. Nothing about this look worked from her strappy sandals to the high-waisted jean shorts and Lovato's black bra. The typically-stylish singer needs a new look.
There's no "Bad Blood" between Taylor Swift and her ex Joe Jonas. Despite being dumped via phone call, Swift and Jonas (left) seemed to be having a great time in London along with Swift's current beau, Calvin Harris (right), Karlie Kloss (center) and Gigi Hadid (second from left). The singer captioned the pic, "Little known fact: Karlie is secretly an unofficial historian/London tour guide. Kind of." Click here for more pictures of Swift on Hollywoodlife.com.
Sarah Hyland showed off her killer curves and new man at the Much Music Awards. The "Modern Family" actress and her model beau Dominic Sherwood got a little handsy on the red carpet. Hyland and Sherwood both chose black ensembles for the event and Hyland didn't shy away from showing a little (okay, a lot) of skin. Click here for more photos of the actress on Hollywoodlife.com.
Lisa Kudrow joined her "Friend's" co-star Matthew Perry when she showed up to present him with a special award recognizing his efforts to help those struggling with addiction. Perry, who has battled addiction himself, was honored at Phoenix House's Beverly Hills gala.
Selena Gomez channeled her inner Angelina Jolie in a blood-red dress with a slit all the way up her thigh. It's a pretty sexy look for the former Disney star who posed for photographers to promote the film, "Hotel Transylvania 2", at the Summer of Sony 6 Edition photo call in Cancun, Mexico.
We dare Sandra Bullock to look less fabulous. The actress gave photographers a steely look upon arriving at the World premiere of the film "Minions" in London.
Take that Tiger! Woods' ex Lindsey Vonn put her best legs forward at the "Jurassic World" premiere in Hollywood, Calif. The award-winning alpine ski racer showed off her toned figure in a reptilian-inspired dress that was appropriate for the occasion.
Miranda Lambert is proud of being a "tomato." The star donned the red shirt in support of female country singers after radio consultant Keith Hill said they don't belong on country radio. He said male singers are the "lettuce" in a salad, while female singers are just the "tomatoes." Lambert quickly fought back on Twitter saying, "I am gonna do everything in my power to support and promote female singer/songwriters in country music. Always." Her new shirt is the latest way she's showing her support.
Mayim Bialik wants you to know how much she loves cats and why you should too. "The Big Bang Theory" actress showed her love for the cuddly critters as she posed with two kittens from spcaLA. Bialik said she hopes to shed a positive light on cats which she says some times have a bad rep as pets according to a new study from PetSmart Charities.
Paris Hilton joined her younger sister Nicky for a celebration worthy of the hotel heiress siblings. The girls celebrated Nicky's upcoming wedding at the 1 Hotel Southbeach where Paris donned a pink lace number and cat ears to DJ her sister's party at the W Hotel's Wall. Nicky and her bridesmaids enjoyed Belvedere Vodka cocktails and champagne at the Miami-based bash while Paris spun top EDM hits.
After watching Evan Ross perform at Sayers Club in Los Angeles, Jessica Simpson needed a helping hand from husband Eric Johnson as they made their way to the car. For more pics of Jessica's tipsy night out go to X17Online.com.
Emmanuelle Chriqui looked chic in a long yellow gown as she arrived at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The actress is reprising her role as Sloan McQuewick in the "Entourage" film.
Molly Sims left her kids at home for a night out with the ladies. Celebrating her publicist Lauren Kucerak's bachelorette party, Sims enjoyed a private dinner under the stars at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami.
Hard work pays off. Rumer Willis showed off her post-"Dancing With the Stars" body in an aerie bikini in Los Angeles this weekend. The star spent her Memorial Day showing off her toned physique and tossing around a football with friends.
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting shocked fans with her pink hair, and the actress took her look to the next level when she debuted wacky pink eyebrows over Memorial Day weekend.
Natalie Portman caused a stir in Cannes. The actress' cheeky dress raised eyebrows when Portman turned around to reveal her black underwear underneath the sheer "Black Swan"-inspired dress.
The Sports Illustrated cover girl is ready for the summer. The new face of OP's summer line, showed off her bikini body in one of the collections' two-pieces. Oddly enough for someone so celebrated for cavorting in a bikini, Davis says that actually she prefers one-piece suits.
Kelly Bensimon stepped out looking exhausted in NYC's Soho neighborhood. The reality star had bags under her eyes with her brunette locks loose and natural. Click here for more pictures of Bensimon on X17online.com.
Cindy Crawford walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Tomorrowland" with her mini-me daughter by her side. Can you believe Kaia is only 13?
Eric Decker plants one on his very pregnant wife Jessie James Decker. The couple, who recently announced they are having a boy, couldn't seem to keep their hands off of each other at the iHeartRadio Country Festival this weekend.
The stars put on their Kentucky Derby best this weekend. Sarah Hyland, of "Modern Family," and Vanessa Milano along with her husband Nick Lachey looked Southern chic in their formal spring attire while signing a three-liter bottle of G.H.MUMM, the official champagne of the Derby, for charity.
Too close for comfort? Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver shared a smooch on the lips after enjoying lunch together. The siblings are close, but the awkward kiss couldn't help but give us the creeps. Click here for more pictures of the smooching siblings on X17online.com.
Salma Hayek looked sultry in silver at the screening of "The Prophet" in Beirut. The actress turned director showed off her curves in the glamorous gown as she celebrated the film that was inspired by the book that helped Hayek to explore her relationship with her late Lebanese grandfather.
Kaley Cuoco changed up her hairdo yet again. "The Big Bang Theory" actress showed off her new hair color on Instagram. "Have wanted to do this for years! Finally went pretty in pink!" she wrote. Click here to see what all the stars are up to on Instagram.
Cindy Crawford donned a sexy black dress for date night with her equally handsome hubby Rande Garber. The two spent their evening dining with Jim Belushi at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood. Click here for more pictures of the couple on X17online.com.
Melissa Joan Hart rang in her 39th birthday with her family by her side. The actress, her husband and their three kids enjoyed the Caribbean sun at Generations Riviera Maya by Karisma. The family-orientated former child star couldn't think of a better way to celebrate.
Reunited and it feels so good! Former "Friends" costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox goofed around at a screening of the film "Just Before I Go" in Los Angeles. Click here for more pictures of the star on HollywoodLife.com.
Sadie Robertson walked the camouflage carpet at the premiere of the "Duck Commander Musical" in Las Vegas. The "Dancing With the Stars" runner up looked stunning in an elegant teal dress.
Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal showed off her DJing skills at Coachella while guests enjoyed Caffeinated Club at the Influential House in Rancho Mirage, CA this weekend. The 28-year-old couldn't help but add some Playboy flare to her headphones.
Rebel Wilson shows off her racy outfit at the MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Jennie Garth is off the market! The 43-year-old actress celebrated her birthday at the Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa in Mexico with her love Dave Abrams. The couples' reps confirmed their engagement to People Thursday. Click here for more pictures of the happy couple on vacation on X17online.com.
Kate Hudson is ready for spring! The mom-of-two was spotted looking flawless in a low-cut floral dress picking up fresh juice. Click here for more pictures of Hudson from X17online.com.
Alec Baldwin's daughter tweeted the hospital picture above on April 3 and wrote "appendicitis swag thanks for all of your concern."
The "True Blood" actress has ditched her red locks for a lighter look. Woll showed off her new blond do at the premiere of the Netflix original series "Marvel's Daredevil" in Los Angeles. Tell us which look you prefer on Twitter @FOX411.
Katy Perry showed off her pup Butters at the premiere screening of "Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour" in Los Angeles.
Krupa, of "Real Housewives of Miami" fame is ready for summer in a little white dress. The 35-year-old enjoyed dinner in West Hollywood while showing off her new shorter hairdo. Click here for more photos of the Polish beauty from X17online.com.
Christina Hendricks shocked fans when she ditched her famous red locks for a blonde due in her new Clairol ad. The actress, who plays Joan Holloway on "Mad Men," has been a redhead for 20 years but it looks like she was ready for a change.
Justin Bieber might have been the one getting roasted, but it was Chrissy Teigen that looked smoking at the Comedy Central event. She posed in a sultry, black dress at the Sony Studios in Culver City, California.
Ouch! Taylor Swift's cat Meredith gave the singer a nasty scratch on her leg. The "Blank Space" singer poked fun at reports that she had her legs insured for $40 million dollars by saying, "Great work Meredith. I was just trying to love you and now you owe me 40 million dollars." Photos: Stars and their adorable pets
Charlize Theron and Sean Penn looked like a happy couple at the premiere of his new movie "The Gunman." The couple of one year have gotten serious very quickly with reports that Penn plans to adopt Theron's son, Jackson. The actor recently said he could see himself marrying the South African native.
Lindsay Lohan went a little overboard with Photoshop in a new Instagram pic. The actress wrote, "My feet look red lol- had to take that out. Only real red is my hair." Perhaps she was trying to distract from her obvious Photoshop fail?The area behind her behind appears to be totally warped and her fans called her out for the editing. "Biggest Photoshop fail of all time," one user commented.
Neville Longbottom is all grown up! A new picture of British actor Matthew Lewis, who got his start as the nerdy and adorable "Harry Potter" character, is setting the Internet on fire. His "Harry Potter" costar Emma Watson shared the pic of Lewis as a hunky solider in BBC Three's "Bluestone 42." Matt's definitely left his awkward stage behind.
Is that you Jared Leto? The musician and actor made a drastic change to his look. Leto channeled his inner Draco Malfoy by chopping off his long locks and dying them platinum blonde.
It's a (mini) "Seinfeld" reunion! While they were short one Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Seinfeld" stars (from left) Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and Jerry Seinfeld were reunited for a good cause. The actors met up Wednesday for a charity event to benefit Baby Buggy. It's great to see the crew back together again after 17 years.
Jessie James Decker announced over Instagram that she's got another bun in her oven! The country singer gave birth just under a year ago to her first child, Vivianne, with husband Eric Decker. "Vivianne is so excited because she is going to be a big sister! We are over the moon about having another baby!!!" she wrote.
Miranda Lambert and her tour mates got matching tattoos in Tulsa over the weekend. The country queen (l), her backup vocalist Gwen Sebastian (c) and opening act RaeLynn (r) debuted their new ink on Instagram. "Inked in perfect harmony," Lambert wrote with a picture of their new musical note tattoos. PICS: Seeing Double? Stars Who Have the Same Tattoos
Chrissy Teigen debuted a new look on Instagram. The model traded in her lighter locks for a dark brown. She snapped a pic of her new do and coupled with her intense eyeliner, it made for a scary snap. MORE: Chrissy's shocking Oscars confession
Lisa Rinna displayed some diva behavior when she visited New York City this week. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star had a friend carry her over the snow because she didn't want to mess up hers shoes. Click here for more pictures of Rinna from X17online.com.