Celebrity mug shots

Naya Rivera Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was charged with domestic battery in West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said that Rivera was arrested for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake. A sheriff's office statement says Ryan Keith Dorsey told a deputy that Rivera struck him in the head and face. The statement says Dorsey had minor injuries and showed deputies a video that supported his account of the incident. (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office via AP) naya-rivera

Phil Spector On May 23, 2005 music producer Phil Spector appeared during his trial at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, left. A June 14, 2017 mugshot provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Spector completely free of the huge hair that was so striking during his murder trial. The 76-year-old music producer is smiling broadly and wearing hearing aids on both ears. He was convicted in 2009 of killing actress Lana Clarkson, and is serving a sentence of 19 years to life. (AP) phil-spector

Haley Reinhart Former "American Idol" contestant Haley Reinhart was charged with one count of battery after she allegedly punched a bouncer on July 8, 2017. Reinhart came in third place to Season 10 "Idol" winner Scotty McCreery. She voices the character Bill Murphy on the Netflix series "F is for Family." (Palatine Police) haley-reinhart

Tiger Woods Tiger Woods was arrested May 29, 2017 in Florida for a DUI. The golf great was arrested and booked at about 7 a.m. according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office/AP) tiger-woods

Chris Kattan The California Highway Patrol said Kattan was seen weaving in and out of lanes on Feb. 10, 2014 shortly before he drove into a DOT vehicle that belonged to a crew conducting maintenance on a guardrail. Luckily for Kattan, no injuries were reported. chris-kattan

Craig Robinson "The Office" star was arrested in the Bahamas on Oct. 9, 2013 for drug possession after trying to board a plane with marijuana and ecstacy. He pled guilty to two counts of drug possession but was let off the hook with a simple $1,000 fine. He was also ordered to leave the country immediately. craig-robinson

Dina Lohan Lindsay Lohan's mom was issued a DWI when she was pulled over for speeding. A breath test showed the mother of the troubled film actress had a blood-alcohol level that was more than double New York's legal limit of 0.08 percent. (Reuters) dina-lohan

Heidi Fleiss The former Hollywood madam was caught driving under the influence of marijuana, without a license. She was also driving with a suspended registration and no insurance and a large sum of cash was found in her car. Whoops. (NYE County Sheriff's Office) heidi-fleiss

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth America's sweetheart was arrested alongside her husband in Atlanta. They were pulled over and Jim, whose blood alcohol was above the legal limit, was charged with a DUI. Reese, who was in the passenger seat, apparently got fresh with the cops so was charged with disorderly conduct. Ouch! They were both released on bond a few hours later. And Reese, the professional that she is released a statement with sincere apologies. "I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said," the statement says. "It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse... I'm very sorry for my behavior." reese-witherspoon-and-jim-toth

Jason London This is one of the most rough looking mug shots ever. Cops were called about a man bleeding in the street in Scottsdale, Arizona. That man was Jason London and the bleeding was the result of a bar fight in which he punched a bouncer in the face. But his aggression didn't stop there, the "Dazed and Confused" actor also got feisty with the paramedics and was arrested for disorderly conduct. Reports later surfaced saying that he defecated in the back seat after being arrested. A few days later, Jason came out saying: "Guys, the TMZ report is a total f--king lie. I got jumped by three 250 pound bouncers," he wrote. "They knocked me out and beat me for several minutes. I would never say or do the crap they are reporting. Have faith in me, the truth will come out and you will see." jason-london

Daryl Hannah The famous actress is no stranger to mug shots as she's quite an activist for things she believes in. The most recent arrest came when she was protesting the Keystone oil pipelime in DC alongside Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (who was also arrested). daryl-hannah

Ed Furlong The "Terminator 2" star was charged with misdemeanor battery on Jan. 15, 2013 following his bust on Jan. 13 for allegedly shoving his girlfriend Monica Keena. ed-furlong

Josh Brolin Happy new year? The "Gangster Squad" actor was arrested in the wee hours of new years day allegedly for being too drunk. "He was intoxicated and unable to care for himself," said Santa Monica Police Department spokesman Sgt. Richard Lewis. "He was booked and released with no further action pending." josh-brolin

Gabriel Aubry Halle Berry's former beau got into a Thanksgiving fist fight with her fiance, Oliver Martinez. We're guessing Aubry will wait a while before taking any pictures for his holiday card this year. gabriel-aubry

Amy Locane-Bovenizer This actress' real life has had much more drama than her days on "Melrose Place." She faces five to 10 years in prison on a vehicular homicide charge. amy-locane-bovenizer

Sally Struthers The "All in the Family" star was arrested on Sept. 13 for supposedly driving under the influence in Maine. The actress, who is currently in Maine starring in the play "9 to 5," was pulled over after midnight and charged with OUI – operating under the influence. A rep for the actress came out saying, "We deny these charges."

Randy Travis The country singer was arrested in Texas on August 7 after he crashed his Trans Am, was found naked in the road when cops showed up, and then threatened to kill them. Oops. randy-travis

Amanda Bynes On April 6, 2012 the "Easy A" star was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after she collided with a cop car at the wee hours of three in the morning. The actress's dad came to her rescue saying she was "emotional" before the crash, but had not been drinking. Bynes pleaded not guilty. (X17) amanda-bynes

Cat Cora More often than not, celebs snapped in their mug shots look run down, tired, sad, scared or a crazy combination of all of the above. But celebrity chef Cat Cora kept her cool in her mug, snapped after a DUI arrest. It's certainly surprising to see someone so composed staring down the long arm of the law. cat-cora

Mel Gibson In March 2011, Mel Gibson skipped out on a movie premiere so he could turn himself in for his misdemeanor battery charge. He pleaded no contest and received three years probation for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend and baby mama, Oksana Grigorieva. mel-gibson

Nicholas Cage The actor was arrested in New Orleans on charges of domestic abuse and disturbing the peace. "Cage and his wife were standing in front of a residence that he insisted was the property the couple was renting. She disagreed, and Cage grabbed her by the upper arm and pulled her to what he believed was the correct address. There were no visible signs of injury on his wife's arm," the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement. (AP) nicholas-cage

Amber Portwood The "Teen Mom" was arrested in Indiana for felony domestic violence charges in Dec. 2010. The mom allegedly attacked her baby daddy, Gary Shirley. (AP) amber-portwood

Willie Nelson The country music legend was arrested the day after Thanksgiving for possession of Marijuana. Cops reportedly arrested Nelson and two others after they found 6-ounces of pot in his tour bus. (AP) willie-nelson

The heiress was arrested in Las Vegas, NV on Aug. 29 when cops found .8 grams of cocaine in her purse. Paris claims the purse wasn't hers. (AP)

The "Gossip Girl" star was arrested in Plano, TX on June 4 for possession of marijuana. (Reuters)

Lindsay Lohan The then 24-year-old turned herself in on July 20, 2010 to begin a 90 day jail sentence. She was released 14 days later and began a three month court ordered rehab stay, which only lasted 23 days. Of course this is not Lohan's only mug shot. Here are the others. (2009 AP) lindsay-lohan

Charlie Sheen On Dec. 26, 2009, Charlie Sheen was arrested in Colorado on charges of alleged domestic violence. (AP) Follow FOX411.com on Twitter. charlie-sheen

Amy Locane-Bovenizer Former "Melrose Place" actress Amy Locane-Bovenizer was charged in a drunk driving accident that killed a New Jersey woman, the New York Post reported Tuesday. amy-locane-bovenizer

Sonja Morgan "Real Housewives of New York City" star was busted for DWI on June 1, 2010 after she failed to stop at a stop sign. sonja-morgan

Leif Garret, 2010 Former pop star Leif Garrett was arrested in Los Angeles on February 1, 2010 with heroin in his shoe. leif-garret,-2010

Leif Garret Leif Garret, 2006 Garret was also arrested in 2006, again for heroin possession. His face looked remarkably similar - and just awful - in both booking shots. leif-garret

Heather Locklear Heather Locklear Actress Heather Locklear was arrested in September 2008 by the LAPD on a DUI charge. ( ) heather-locklear

Charles Barkley Former NBA star Charles Barkley was arrested on Dec. 30 2008 in Arizona on a DUI charge. ( ) charles-barkley

Scott Weiland Former Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland was arrested in Los Angeles in May 2008 for an alleged DUI. ( ) scott-weiland

Khloe Kardashian Reality star Khloe Kardashian turned herself into the LAPD and served a brief stint in jail from charges stemming from a 2007 DUI. khloe-kardashian

Matt Dillon Actor Matt Dillon was arrested on Dec. 30 2008 in Vermont for excessive speeding. ( ) matt-dillon

Andy Dick Andy Dick was arrested in California in July of 2008 for drug possession and sexual battery charges. ( ) andy-dick

DMX DMX has been arrested countless times, but was arrested this year for charges including identity theft, animal cruelty as well as drug and theft charges. ( ) dmx

Maribel Delgado Maribel Delgado, a former contestant on "The Bachelor" was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida in November for allegedly punching a man in the mouth. ( ) maribel-delgado

Ne-Yo Singer Ne-Yo was arrested in Georgia in February for driving recklessly without a license. ( ) ne-yo

Ryan O'Neal Ryan O'Neal was arrested in Los Angeles on charges of drug possession with his son Redmond in September 2008. ryan-o'neal

Redmond O'Neal Redmond O'Neal, son of Ryan, who was arrested with his father in September 2008 on charges of drug possession. redmond-o'neal

Gary Dourdan "CSI" star Gary Dourdan was arrested on drug charges in April 2008. According to police reports, cops found him sleeping in a car parked on the wrong side of the road. ( ) gary-dourdan