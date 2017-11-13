Celebrity scale: Skinny or curvy?

Khloe Kardashian revealed exactly how much weight she's lost. The reality star has been filling her Instagram feed with plenty of workout-selfies and by the looks of her, it's definitely paid off. Kardashian dropped an impressive 35 pounds. Click here for more pictures of the star.
Whitney Cummings revealed on "Today" that she gained 25 pounds. The comedian said so many people were asking her if she had a face lift, but Cummings explained it's just the added few pounds that are giving her a more youthful look. She admitted to being "too skinny" before. Kylie Jenner's Diet: How She Dropped 15lbs Fast.
Rob Kardashian (R) made a rare public appearance since the reality star gained a significant amount of weight. The Kardashian brother's weight struggles have been the focus of much of the family's reality show the past couple of seasons.
Chloe Sevigny debuted a much thinner frame at the premiere of Netflix's "Bloodline" in New York City. The model-turned-actress has always been thin, but she looked too skinny in her latest appearance (left). A fit Sevigny (right) looked a lot healthier in 2010.
Natalie Portman looked too thin when she stepped out the day before the 87th Annual Academy Awards. The actress looked a lot healthier last year when she presented at the Oscars (right).
Dean McDermott is looking a little heavier these days (left). The reality star arrived home after a business meeting in a tight-fitted shirt that did not flatter his pudgier physique. Dean looked slimmer pre-cheating scandal with wife Tori Spelling (right). MORE: McDermott looks depressed amid new cheating allegations
Jonah Hill appears to have gained back (right) most of the weight he lost in 2011 (left.) The "Moneyball" star was reportedly dating LA dietician Brooke Glazer but recently called it quits and it seems he did the same with his diet. PHOTOS: 6 male stars who lost a shocking amount of weight
How did Bradley Cooper gain 40 pounds to play Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in "American Sniper?" By eating 8,000-per-day! According to the film's writer/producer Jason Hall, Cooper would stop to eat every 55 minutes. The actor's hard work paid off; his role earned him an Oscar nod.
Mischa Barton of "O.C." fame admits she is the kind of person who struggles with her weight. The 28-year-old's weight has gone up and down over the years.
To prepare for his upcoming role in "The Gambler," Mark Wahlberg dropped an estimated 60 pounds. In the newly released photos (left), Marky Mark looks gaunt especially compared to his heavier figure in Aug (right).
It looks like family life suits the "Tiny Dancer" singer. The 67-year-old stepped out a few pounds heavier (right) with his partner and their son Zachary, 3. The singer looked a little lighter (left) on the red carpet last year.
The singer came under fire when she revealed a curvier figure while performing in Las Vegas. She responded to the criticism on Instagram writing, "Curvy and Proud." One fan wrote, "I think it will be more accurate if 'curvy n horrible.'" Others came to Gaga's defense saying she was a "goddess" and that she's "beautiful."
The actress celebrated the start of summer by sharing a picture of her rock hard abs on Instagram. "Oh snap, hard work paying off #abs #fitnessfreak #healthylife #stayfit #hustlin," she wrote. While we applaud Hudgens' effort to get in shape, it seems the star might have taken things just a bit too far. The always-in-shape former Disney actress looks too thin.
When Nicole burst on the scene opposite sidekick Paris Hilton, she was at a healthy weight (right). But when the star stepped out in a backless dress at the Met Gala, she looked way too thin.
Stone in slim-down mode?
The 'Spider-Man' star could have used a Royale with Cheese on the red carpet in Paris on April 11, 2014 (right), looking a few pounds lighter than she did a couple of years previous at the Golden Globes.
Spelling looked scary skinny on the cover of In Touch magazine, and here when took her kids to the nail salon. It's been a tough year for the reality star who is dealing with financial troubles as well as coming to terms with her cheating spouse Dean McDermott. The star looked especially frail especially compared to her previously curvier figure.
For more pictures of the mom of four, go to X17online.com.
The country singer wowed at the Grammys with her thinner figure. Lambert admits she spent her "20s on a roller coaster" with her "yo-yo weight."
She decided to lose the weight once and for all before her 30 birthday this past November.
"I just wanted to get healthier and go into my 30s in the best shape I could be in," she told People.
So how does hubby Blake Shelton prefer his wife?
"He said, 'I have never had a problem with any way you look at any point – you are beautiful to me at any size and every size,' " she explained. "But he has been proud of my hard work on this. He brags on me. That makes me feel great."
The "Red" singer always had a slender figure, but when Swift stepped out to catch a flight to London this week, her frame looked scary skinny.
For more pictures of Swift, visit X17online.com.
McConaughey is almost unrecognizable after loosing 30 pounds for his role as an AIDS patient in the mid-1980s in the movie "The Dallas Buyer's Club." The normally buff star looks more filled out at a college football in Arizona.
We're pretty sure we prefer his more muscular look.
Baby-faced actor Jake Gyllenhaal dropped a ton of weight for his role in the 2014 film "Nightcrawler." The sudden weight loss left him looking older and a bit scary.
Life can be tough as the only brother in the Kardashian clan, and Rob’s weight struggles have often aired on the family’s reality show. He was in fighting shape back when he was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2011, but he’s looking heavier as of late. How do you like him best?
The former 'Voice' judge dropped a reported 30 pounds before she sang on the Season 4 finale (right).
The former football player definitely packed on the pounds while in prison. O.J. was slim in 1997, left, but these days he's looking a bit plumper.
The singer lost a ridiculous amount of weight for her role in "Dreamgirls" in 2006 by doing a lemon juice fast (right). But she slowly gained back some needed pounds and has been back to her curvacious self ever since (left).
Even when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy (born Jan. 2012), Beyonce rocked her signature curves.
Jennie Garth has always looked good (right), but the "90210" alum has looked better than ever (left) since she split with hubby of 14 years Peter Facinelli in 2012.
Faith Hill recently reportedly dropped down to just 115 pounds. But does the country singer look better skinny or curvy?
Click here for more photos- Celebuzz
When Ashlee Simpson first hit the music scene she had a curvier look. Now, years after her punk rock days, Simpson has dropped lots of weight and is almost unrecognizable.
Denise is no stranger to a slim figure, given her fashion model past, but the actress has taken skinny to a new level in these recent photos of her barely-there arms.
Click here for more pictures of Denise from Celebuzz
Simpson's weight has fluctuated plenty over the years, and she got lots of attention for her weight gain, then weight loss following her first pregnancy. Overall, the fashion mogul has a fuller figure than she did during her early days in the spotlight.
Just weeks after giving birth to a new baby, Hil is already getting back in great shape. But the all-grown-up former child-star looks gorgeous at any weight.
The talk-show queen is very open about her constant weight battles. But whether she's svelte or heavier (right), she's still untouchable.
Fans have watched Renee go up and down in weight for her role in the "Bridget Jones" movies.
But in real life the skinny star continuously seems to be shrinking.
On the left is a recent photo of the actress, on the right is what she looked like in 2004.
It's okay to eat Renee.
Who could forget her infamous role in "Species"? Always known for her out-of-this-world figure and beauty, the former fashion model has sported a curvier figure in recent years.
We think she looks fantastic with curves on her, but there's very little this stunner could do to ever not look great.
The petite actress was asked to lose weight for "Black Swan." Luckily by the time Award season rolled around she was back to her normal form.
In the last year, the southern belle has gone from svelte (right) to ultra skinny.
The "American Idol" alum recently shed over 80-pounds with Weight Watchers and she looks amazing.
We just hope she doesn't try to lose anymore.
Brad Pitt's other half has moments where she looks like she's going to tip over (left).
She looks healthier with a bit of meat on her bones.
In Hollywood it seems nobody stays the same size for long.