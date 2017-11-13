Celebrity scale: Skinny or curvy?

The country singer wowed at the Grammys with her thinner figure. Lambert admits she spent her "20s on a roller coaster" with her "yo-yo weight."

She decided to lose the weight once and for all before her 30 birthday this past November.

"I just wanted to get healthier and go into my 30s in the best shape I could be in," she told People.

So how does hubby Blake Shelton prefer his wife?

"He said, 'I have never had a problem with any way you look at any point – you are beautiful to me at any size and every size,' " she explained. "But he has been proud of my hard work on this. He brags on me. That makes me feel great."

(Reuters)