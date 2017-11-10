Stars without the warpaint
See what your favorite celebrities look like before they hit the makeup chair... and after.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was all smiles as she went makeup-free to board her flight at LAX. The 31-year-old Sports Illustrated model is the wife of John Legend. For more photos of Teigen, visit x17online.com
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was photographed without wearing any makeup while heading to the gym in a sports bra. The 25-year-old carried a copy of missionary Sarah Young's book "Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace in His Presence." For more photos of Gomez, visit X17Online.com
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio, who has been a Victoria's Secret Angel for over a decade now, opted for a natural look while traveling to Los Angeles. The Brazilian model is 36. For more photos of Ambrosio, visit x17online.com
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson was spotted makeup-free while enjoying a cigarette outside of a New York City coffeeshop. The 19-year-old model and daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson recently attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in California.
Kaley Cuoco
A fresh-face Kaley Cuoco was in a humorous mood after her morning workout, waving at photographers and making funny faces. To see more photos of the 31-year-old "Big Bang Theory" actress, visit x17online.com
Mayim Bialik
The "Big Bang Theory" actress shared with fans a photo of herself before and after she did her makeup and hair for her upcoming vlog. "Here's me before and after doing my own make-up and hair for my upcoming vlog! Not too shabby if I say so myself," she wrote.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore earned praised from fans after she posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram where she revealed her greying hair and wild brows.
Gal Gadot
Korie Robertson
"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson posted a no-makeup selfie to Instagram after her daughter Sadie convinced her to. Robertson said she was reluctant to post the selfie "because it's not exactly the norm or particularly comfortable for me to post a selfie, especially a selfie with literally no makeup on, but Sadie made me feel beautiful and cherished."
Sophie Turner
"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner appeared fresh-face after a flight.
Eva Longoria
Actress Eva Longoria went through TSA while jetting out of Los Angeles with an all-natural look.
Elizabeth Olsen
Anna Faris
Makeup-free Anna Faris was spotted at LAX airport on May 8, 2017 with her son. The 40-year-old actress completed her look with a New York Yankees baseball cap.
Kelsea Ballerini
Taylor Hill
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara shared a selfie sans makeup on April 11th, revealing she was suffering from a fever. "Hm..I just realised that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink. I need this color," captioned the 44-year-old actress.
Ashley Graham
Tomi Lahren
Sia sans wig
Sia was spotted at LAX on Wednesday without wearing one of her signature wigs. Earlier this year, the 41-year-old Australian singer/songwriter attended the Oscars Vanity Fair Party in Beverly Hills and made sure to showcase her famous two-tone short bob wig.
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell shared a less-than flattering picture of herself on Twitter. It's not the comedian's best look if you ask us.
Melissa McCarthy
Angie Harmon
While Angie Harmon usually looks great sans makeup, the actress shared a less than flattering snap of herself on Instagram.
Sadie Robertson
Sadie Robertson went sans makeup in a black-and-white selfie on Instagram
. We love the "Duck Dynasty" star's fresh-faced look but think she looks equally beautiful with a little makeup. Click here for more pics of the reality star on HollywoodLife.com
Jessie James Decker
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer went makeup-free (left) on Instagram. "No makeup air dry hair!" she wrote alongside the picture. She definitely looked more camera-ready on the right.
Kelly Ripa

Carrie Underwood
It takes a lot of work (and sweat!) to look as good as Carrie Underwood. The country superstar shared a post-workout selfie, calling herself a "sweaty mess." "I'm a sweaty mess, but I'm a sweaty mess in an adorable tank!" she wrote adding the hashtags "#keepitreal" and "#benice." Even after a workout, Underwood looks great! Click here for more pictures of the singer on Hollywoodlife.com
Jessica Robertson
"Duck Dynasty" star Jessica Robertson wrote on Instagram that she's "not sorry" for sharing a picture (left) of herself without makeup. And why should she be when she looks beautiful without it? She did get all done-up in her Sunday best for Phil and Miss Kay's marriage vows renewal on 2013. Click here for more Robertson family news on Hollywoodlife.com
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey stepped out sans makeup and look shabby in an ill-fitting striped dress and green jacket (left). The star definitely looked like she put a lot more thought into her look when she dressed up for the red carpet (right). Click here for more star sightings.
Katie Holmes
Courteney Cox
Cindy Crawford
Super model Cindy Crawford looks like herself with and without warpaint, but a little makeup definitely goes a long way for the star. Click here for more pictures of Crawford on X17online.com.
Nina Dobrev
Courtney Stodden
Courtney Stodden
Here, Court looks much more like the once teen bride we're used to seeing. She is seen here showing off her signature bleach blonde locks and a full face of makeup. Click here for more pictures of Courtney.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek proved to the world she's just as flawless without makeup. The actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram without a filter. Although she admits she had a little help from "good lighting." Click here for more stars without makeup.
Brie Larson and Amy Schumer
Danica Patrick
Race car driver Danica Patrick proved she doesn't need the help of makeup to look beautiful. While it's always fun to see the star dressed up (right), she looks equally stunning sans the warpaint hanging out at home with her dogs. Click here for more pictures of stars with their pets.
Christie Brinkley
The supermodel shared a picture of herself without makeup and we have to say, Brinkley's seen better days. The mom-of-three usually looks stunning with and without her warpaint, but this picture has us spooked. Click here to see Christie's bikini body.
Bar Refaeli
Brittny Gastineau
Paparazzi caught reality personality Brittny Gastineau sans makeup in Beverly Hills. The socialite's skin looked splotchier than usual and she appeared tired-looking without a little help from blush and a good foundation. Click here for more pics of the star on X17online.com.
Kylie Jenner
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate was trying to fly under the radar (left) when she stepped out sans warpaint when she arrived in LAX. She opted for a natural look with a pop of red lipstick on the red carpet. A little makeup goes a long way. Click here for more pictures of the star on X17online.com.
Cara Santana
Hilary Duff sans makeup
Jessica Simpson
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks wants her fans to know the real her. The 41-year-old model took to Instagram to share an unfiltered photo with her followers. "Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me. I wanted to smooth out my dark circles so badly!!! But I was like, 'Naw, Ty. Show 'em the REAL you,'" she wrote. "So...here I am. Raw. And there YOU are...looking at me, studying this picture. Maybe you're thinking, 'Whoa, she looks ROUGH.' And if you are, great! You deserve to see the REAL me. The REALLY real me."
Kris Jenner
Kirsten Dunst: No makeup
Kirsten Dunst: With makeup
Dunst looked much better with bright-red lipstick and rosy-red chicks at the premiere of "The Two Faces of January" in London.
Renee Zellweger
Kate Upton
Women everywhere will be happy to know that even People's Sexiest Woman Alive has bad skin days. Kate Upton took a break from her usually made-up face and put her natural beauty (and imperfections) on full display. It's almost like she's human! Almost. See more photos of Kate without makeup.
Halle Berry: No makeup
It's hard to recognize one of Hollywood's hottest leading ladies in this candid pic. Berry looks scary without her perfectly made up face and styled hair. This proves that even the most gorgeous of stars needs a little help sometimes. Click here for more from X17online.
Halle Berry: With makeup
There's the Halle we know and love. The actress looks flawless in this photo.
Miley Cyrus without makeup
Miley is looking worse for wear without any makeup on as she hangs out on a balcony with Wayne Coyne, of the Flaming Lips.
Miley Cyrus with makeup
The former Disney star looks very different with her face carefully made up while she sings on stage.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland may look mad in this picture, but the "Modern Family" actress was actually having fun on vacation in Hawaii. Hyland went au natural and enjoyed her time at the beach with friends. Click here for more news on Hyland.
Sarah Hyland: With warpain
Hyland looked effortlessly smooth with her hair pulled back and light makeup at the Emmys.
Maria Shriver: No warpaint
Maria Shriver: With makeup
Maria Shriver stunned in a pale-blue dress and light makeup at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
RaeLynn: No makeup
RaeLynn: With makeup
The country singer matched her lipstick color to the rose on her as she posed at an awards show.
JWoww: No makeup
The reality star fought back at plastic surgery rumors by posting an au naturel selfie on Instagram. "Very flattered...that u think I had all that work done but I'm just a plain jane mom with wrinkles without makeup," the new mom wrote. The barely recognizable former "Jersey Shore" star should try this minimalist look more often. She looks better without her usual caked-on look. Click here for JWoww's crazy house tour.
JWoww: With makeup
Between JWoww's overly-bronzed foundation, fake eyelashes and way too-pink lipstick, this look is just overdone.
Miranda Lambert: No warpaint
Miranda Lambert: With makeup
Lambert, who prefers jeans and a tank top, dressed up for her Macy's July 4th special performance. The singer kept her makeup simple while she pumped up her hair. She is from Texas after all.
Ashley Tisdale: No makeup
Ashley Tisdale: With makeup
The 29-year-old Tisdale packed on the powder and red lipstick on the red carpet.
Katherine McPhee: No makeup
The "Smash" actress didn't look her best after leaving a dinner event. Maybe she's stressed from her recently filing for divorce from her husband Nick Cokas after six years of marriage? For more pictures of McPhee, go to X17online.com.
Katherine McPhee: With makeup
McPhee looked much better with some makeup back in 2013 during the press tour for her now-cancelled show "Smash."
Kristin Chenoweth: No paint
The pint-sized singer looks worn out returning from a trip at at LAX. For more pictures of Chenoweth, go to X17online.com.
Kristin Chenoweth: Painted
Now that's better. Chenoweth glowed on the Oscars' red carpet.
LeAnn Rimes: No makeup
Rimes went makeup-free on a groceries shopping trip. The singer looks like she could use the help of at least a little blush...do you prefer her au natural? Click here for more pictures of the star on X17online.com.
LeAnn Rimes: Painted
Rimes look refreshed with rosy cheeks and a smokey eye.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: No makup
Turns out Rosie looks just as beautiful sans makeup as with. The model posed with a pout and her pups and shared the adorable pic with her fans on Instagram. The dark lighting and filtering probably didn't hurt her makeup-free face. See more stars without paint here.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: All done up
The 26-year-old Whiteley packed on the paint at the British Fashion Awards. She slicked her hair back and painted her lips bright red for a more done-up look.
Lorde- No Makeup
The now two time Grammy winner looks less than glamorous without makeup shopping with friends. See what the "Royals" singer wore to the award show at X17online.com.
Lorde
The 17-year-old singer sported dark lipstick as she posed in the press room with the her awards for best pop solo performance and song of the year for "Royals" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
lorde
Jaime King- No Makeup
Jaime King
Jaime King With Makeup
Jaime brought on the old Hollywood glamour with red lips and side-swept waves at the 2013 Critic's Choice Awards.
Kim Kardashian- No Makeup
New mom Kim Karashian looked tired and pale without her usual full face of makeup as she left a nail salon.
Click here for more pics of Kim
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Bell- No Makeup
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell With Makeup
After getting a little touch-up and flashing her signature grin, the Kristen we know and love is back.
Ashley Greene- No Makeup
The "Twilight" actress wasn't her usual glowing self when caught on camera with no makeup, but cut her a little slack, people-- she was also leaving the gym.
See more photos of Ashley post-workout at x17online.com.
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene With Makeup
There she is! Ashley's flawless complexion and smoky blue eyes shine on the red carpet at "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" premiere in New York City.
See more photos of Ashley at x17online.com.
Amber Valetta- No Makeup
The model-turned-actress has a gorgeous face, and even sans makeup she doesn't look nearly her age. (She was born in 1974!)
For more pics of Amber, go to x17online.com.
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta With Makeup
Amber is almost always seen with smoky eyes.
For more pics of Amber, go to x17online.com.
Sharon Stone- No Makeup
After partying it up in Cannes, Sharon Stone lands stateside looking fresh and rejuvenated on May 24. Not many women her age (she's in her mid-50s) can pull off the fresh faced look.
For more pics of Sharon, go to x17online.com.
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone With Makeup
The ageless actress attends the Cinema Against AIDS 2013 event during the 66th Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2013.
Hayden_without
Hayden looks like any average 12-year-old when she's without the face paint - problem is, she's actually in her 20s.
For more pics of Hayden, go to x17online.com.
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere With Makeup
Hayden looks closer to her age when she's glammed up, but regardless she probably still gets carded at bars.
For more pics of Hayden, go to x17online.com.
sally_field_without_makeup
Normally, women born in the '40s would look way better with makeup, but in Sally's case, a clean face post a great workout is a better look.
Click through to see Sally glammed up looking 10 years older.
For more pics do Sally, go to x17online.com.
Sally Field- No Makeup
Sally Field With Makeup
The actress looks glamorous, but something about all the makeup seems to add years to her face.
Kathy_without_makeup
The comedian sure looks scary when she ditches her beauty routine - which includes brushing out her hair.
For more pics of Kathy, go to x17online.com.
kathy_griffin_with_makeup
Kathy Griffin With Makeup
Much better! Kathy clearly spent some time getting dolled up for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
brandi_without_makeup
Now this is a rare appearance. The "Real Housewife of Beverly Hills" is seen without a drop of makeup and she's barely recognizable!
For more pics of Brandi, go to x17online.com.
brandi_with_makeup
Brandi Glanville With Makeup
This is more like it. Now she fits in with the other Beverly Hills gals.
For more pics of Brandi, go to x17online.com.
anne_without_makeup
Anne tries to go incognito as she visits a bookshop near her home in Brooklyn.
For more pics of Anne, go to x17online.com.
Anne_with_makeup
Anne Hathaway With Makeup
The star looks super cute with her pixie cut and smoky eyes.
For more pics of Anne, go to x17online.com.
Malin_without_makeup
The then-pregnant actress went makeup free at the doctor's office.
For more pics of Malin, go to x17online.com.
Malin_with_makeup
Malin Akerman With Makeup
The funny actress looks smokin' at Spike TV's 6th Annual 'Guys Choice' Awards in LA.
For more pics of Malin, go to x17online.com.
Leighton_Meester no makeup
Leighton Meester with makeup
Busy Philipps no makeup
The fresh-looking "Cougar Town" actress stayed fit while pregnant by taking spin classes at Soul Cycle in Los Angeles. For more pics of Busy, go to x17online.com.
Busy Philipps with makeup
Even on the red carpet the blonde star doesn't usually wear a lot of makeup.
Drew Barrymore no makeup
Drew Barrymore with makeup
Drew Barrymore With Makeup
This is more like the Drew we're used to seeing.
Natalie Portman no makeup
The Oscar winner has all but vanished from the scene since giving birth to her son Aleph in June 2011. And by the looks of it, working and being a mom has taken its toll on the young actress. For more pics of Natalie, go to x17online.com.
Natalie Portman with makeup
It's amazing what a little help from a makeup artist can do.
Mila Kunis no makeup
The gorgeous actress wasn't too shy to sport a clean face while out with beau Ashton Kutcher in Studio City. This look is a far cry from the cat eyes we normally see her with. For more pics of Mila, go to x17online.com.
Mila Kunis with makeup
The gorgeous star of "Ted" has come a long way from "That '70s Show."
Alison Sweeney no makeup
"The Biggest Loser" host actually looks pretty good without the face paint caked on. Not everyone in Hollywood is so lucky. For more pics of Alison, go to x17online.com.
Alison Sweeney with makeup
She looks like a Barbie doll with pin-up hair and bright red lips.
Tori Spelling no makeup
Tori looks none too pleased to be spotted with a clean face. For more pics of Tori, go to x17online.com.
Tori Spelling
There's a fine line between what looks good and what looks like clown makeup. Tori clearly doesn't know the difference.
Lori Loughlin no makeup
The "90210" star looks like a deer in headlights as she walks her dogs in Los Angeles. For more pics of Lori, go to x17online.com.
Lori Loughlin with makeup
It's hard to believe that Aunt Becky was born in 1964!
Amber Rose no makeup
The model is unrecognizable without her normal layer of face paint. For more pics of Amber, go to x17online.com.
Amber Rose with makeup
The mom-to-be is known for her fashion sense and military hairdo. For more pics of Amber, go to x17online.com.
Alyson Hannigan no makeup
The "How I Met Your Mother" actress went for a natural look while shopping with her husband, Alexis Denis, and baby Keva. For more photos of Alyson, go to X17online.com
.
Alyson Hannigan with makeup
The actress went glam for the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Nicole Richie no makeup
The mom-of-two looks like she could use some pampering at a nail salon. For more pics of Nicole, go to x17online.com.
Nicole Richie with makeup
The fashionista has one of those faces that really sparkles when she's done up.
Helen Hunt no makeup
The actress isn't afraid to let her age show on her face. She still looks darn good for a woman born in 1963! For more pics of Helen, go to x17online.com.
Helen Hunt with makeup
The star of "The Surrogate" looks gorgeous at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie.
Amanda Seyfried no makeup
Without makeup, the star can pass for a teen.
Amanda Seyfried with makeup
The actress dolls it up for the Los Angeles premiere of her movie "Gone."
Jessica Biel no makeup
Justin Timberlake's love touched down in LAX after flying back from Paris au natural.Her skin still manages to look flawless. For more pics of Jess, go to x17online.com.
Jessica Biel with makeup
The actress looks even more stunning when she's dolled up.
Sandra Bullock no makeup
The Academy Award winning actress looks like your average mom just out shopping for shoes. For more pics of Sandra, go to x17online.com.
Sandra Bullock with makeup
Bullock looks about half her age sometimes.
Kristen Stewart no makeup
Kristen Stewart with makeup
K. Stew manages to still look dirty even when she looks glam.
Reese Witherspoon no makeup
Reese Witherspoon with makeup
Reese brings the glamour to a photocall in Berlin.
Charlize Theron no makeup
Charlize Theron with makeup
The South African beauty arrives for the premiere of "The Burning Plain" in Los Angeles looking flawless.
Maggie Gyllenhaal no makeup
Maggie Gyllenhaal with makeup
The actress gets dolled up for an Agent Provocateur lingerie ad. Sexy!
Amy Poehler no makeup
Amy Poehler with makeup
The actress looks stunning as she arrives at the 15th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in L.A.
Nicollette Sheridan no makeup
Nicollette Sheridan with makeup
The 'Desperate Housewives' star looks stunning at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Ellen DeGeneres no makeup
The funny lady goes for a natural look at Melrose Place in West Hollywood.
Ellen Degeneres with makeup
DeGeneres poses with her award for Favorite Talk Show Host at the 35th annual People's Choice awards.
Debra Messing no makeup
Debra Messing with makeup
She cleans up well! The redhead dazzles at the Emmy awards this past September.
Sharon Stone no makeup
Sharon Stone leaving a hair salon in Beverly Hills. Her hair looks great, now she needs some makeup!
Sharon Stone attends Italian jewelery design house Damiani's event to promote the company's "Sharon Stone Collection" in Tokyo.
AnnaLynne McCord no makeup
AnnaLynne McCord with makeup
The blonde arrives at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala looking stellar.
Brooke Shields no makeup
Brooke Shields with makeup
The actress arrives at the MET Costume Institute Gala in New York.
Pam Anderson no makeup
Pam Anderson with makeup
Anderson goes glam at Vivienne Westwood’s ready-to-wear collection shown in Paris.
